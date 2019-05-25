Catch all the action, analysis, numbers, tweets, banter and more from the India v New Zealand warm-up match. If you don't see the blog below, please refresh the page
Barmy Army songs? Heckling from the crowd? All welcome, says Brad Haddin
7hMelinda Farrell in Southampton
ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures, results and coverage
1dESPNcricinfo staff
World Cup Central: Pretty crazy to see 350 being chased down - Boult
3hESPNcricinfo staff
No fracture for Vijay Shankar, team confident of recovery
1dNagraj Gollapudi in London
PCB allows families to stay with players after Australia match
4hESPNcricinfo staff
The cricket pilgrim's must-do list
6dMatt Roller
The best ODI batting and bowling performances of all time
7dAnantha Narayanan
Why aren't T20 teams scoring bigger more often?
9dJarrod Kimber
It's always sunny in Lala land
9dOsman Samiuddin
'I want to officiate in Women's World Cup final' - GS Lakshmi
11dAnnesha Ghosh
The blueprint for Mumbai Indians' IPL success
11dDeivarayan Muthu
The World Cup wanderlist
11dMatt Roller
Virat Kohli hails Jofra Archer's 'X-factor'
2dAndrew Miller in London
Who will win the World Cup? The captains have their say
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Monty Panesar opens up on mental health battles and hoping to play again
21hESPNcricinfo staff
Spin to define Australia's World Cup - Ricky Ponting
2dDaniel Brettig
Ashwin to join Nottinghamshire for second half of county season
2dESPNcricinfo staff
'Bumpy' outfield an irritant at South Africa's practice venue
3dLiam Brickhill
Alex Hales quiet on World Cup dropping, targets T20 England comeback
3dAndrew Miller and Nagraj Gollapudi
Opponents still scared, but 'it's not as easy as it was' - Chris Gayle
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Handling pressure, not conditions, the challenge at the World Cup - Virat Kohli
4dVishal Dikshit in Mumbai