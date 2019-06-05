It's finally game-day one of the World Cup for India! They take on South Africa at Hampshire Bowl. Here's ESPNcricinfo's Live Report; if the blog doesn't load at first, please refresh the page.
Live Report - Bangladesh v New Zealand
2hAndrew Miller
How two rivals have shown familiarity breeds respect
21hSidharth Monga at The Oval
ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures, results and coverage
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Injured Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup, Beuran Hendricks named replacement
21hAndrew Fidel Fernando in Southampton
Brampton to host second edition of Global T20 Canada
6hESPNcricinfo staff
Lasith Malinga grabs the limelight but Nuwan Pradeep turns the game
1dSharda Ugra in Cardiff
Your dreams = Jofra Archer's life
6dOsman Samiuddin at The Oval
'Sometimes the ball goes for six even if I've not timed it, because of the work I've put in'
6dInterview by Alexis Nunes
Will this be Glenn Maxwell's World Cup?
6dMelinda Farrell
Who will win the World Cup?
9dESPNcricinfo staff
'I'm most effective when I'm operating at 140kph'
11dInterview by Mohammad Isam
'Whatever the conditions are, I will be able to adapt and perform for my team'
11dInterview by Deivarayan Muthu
Ten things I'd like to see at this World Cup
6950dMark Nicholas
'I was ready to walk away from the game because of the controversies after the World T20'
12dInterview by Annesha Ghosh
'Trying to make sure captaincy change will not impact World Cup preparation'
16dThe Interview by Nagraj Gollapudi
The cricket pilgrim's must-do list
17dMatt Roller
Jos Buttler falls short of a miracle but his genius is unmistakable
2dGeorge Dobell at Trent Bridge
Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India's 2019-20 home season
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Shakib's IPL downtime helps matchwinning World Cup start
3dMohammad Isam at The Oval
How Soumya Sarkar shocked South Africa
3dMohammad Isam at The Oval
South Africa's nth grade meltdown
3dAndrew Miller at The Oval
World Cup trending: Bouncers to the fore as bowlers hunt wickets
4dSidharth Monga in Bristol
Boos follow Warner, but determination shines through
4dSidharth Monga in Bristol
Afghanistan's team of No. 8s behind the eight ball in this World Cup
5dJarrod Kimber in Bristol
Leaders in their field: New Zealand sweat the small stuff in big win
5dSharda Ugra in Cardiff
'The problem is in our mind' - Karunaratne blames batsmen after bruising defeat
4dAndrew Fidel Fernando in Cardiff
Andre Russell's fast show ignites World Cup fire for West Indies
5dNagraj Gollapudi in Nottingham
Andre Russell confident of fitness for Australia clash
5dMelinda Farrell at Trent Bridge
Russell's spell was the turning point - Sarfaraz Ahmed
5dNagraj Gollapudi and Melinda Farrell in Nottingham
How Australia plan to beat Kuldeep and Chahal
5dSidharth Monga in Bristol
Kimber: You talk, Steven Smith bats
5dJarrod Kimber in Bristol
Bruised but not broken, Hamid Hassan is ready for one final ride
5dPeter Della Penna
Pakistan crash to their biggest World Cup defeat
5dBharath Seervi