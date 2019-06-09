        <
        >

          MS Dhoni sheathes dagger, complies with ICC's glove regulations

          9:58 AM ET
          • Nagraj Gollapudi at The Oval

          The controversy over MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves has been resolved quietly, with the former Indian captain wearing a new pair of mitts on Sunday against Australia at The Oval.

          Dhoni was pulled up by the ICC after India's World Cup opener against South Africa on June 5 for breaching regulations concerning clothing and equipment.

          On Sunday morning, Dhoni stepped into the ground for warm-up drills before the toss, holding a fresh pair of green gloves without the dagger emblem that was embossed on his previous pair. Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant-colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. The dagger is similar to the regimental emblem.

          Dhoni wore the dagger-free gloves when India came onto the field, having set Australia a target of 353.

          The BCCI's initial response to the ICC saying Dhoni's gloves contravened regulations was to send a request to the ICC asking whether there was room for "flexibility" - where Dhoni could be allowed to carry on wearing the gloves with the dagger insignia. Rejecting the request, the ICC explained that Dhoni had breached two regulations: one relating to display of "personal messages", and the other concerning the logo on his glove.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices