          'I have decided to move on' - Yuvraj Singh announces international, IPL retirement

          Yuvraj Singh walks away from international cricket with 11,778 runs and 148 wickets Getty Images
          4:38 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Yuvraj Singh has called time on his international - as well as IPL - career, finishing up after 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is in which he established himself as the best Indian allrounder of his generation - an explosive batsman, useful slow left-arm bowler and dynamic fielder. "I have decided to move on," he said at a press briefing in Mumbai.

          The greatest triumph for Yuvraj, now 37, was undoubtedly the 2011 World Cup, when he hit four half-centuries and a century, while also picking up 15 wickets - including a five-for against Ireland - on his way to the Man of the Tournament award as India won the trophy for only the second time.

          That, however, was followed by a terrible low, as Yuvraj was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell tumour located between his two lungs. The diagnosis was confirmed in February 2012, and he stayed out of the game till December that year, when he made a comeback following treatment. The returns following that were a mixed bag, though, and he last turned out in national colours in June 2017 in an ODI during India's tour of the West Indies.

          Yuvraj, who has continued to be a part of the Indian Premier League and, occasionally, for Punjab in the domestic circuit, ended his career with an outstanding ODI record of 8701 runs - 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians - at an average of 36.55 and 111 wickets. In his sporadic Test appearances, he scored three centuries and 11 half-centuries in aggregating 1900 runs, and in T20Is - where he headlined India's 2007 title-winning effort with a blast of six sixes in a Stuart Broad over - he ended with 1177 runs and 28 wickets.

          Career highlights

          • January 2000: Yuvraj's talent is spotted fairly early and he makes a mark in India's Under-19 World Cup triumph in Sri Lanka in 2000. He makes 203 runs at 33.83 and also impresses with his left-arm spin. Less than a year later, he is a part of the national team.

          • October 2000: Yuvraj hits the headlines in just his second ODI when the Indian team is emerging out of the match-fixing crisis under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Against Australia in the quarter-finalof the ICC Knockout Tournament, Yuvraj blazes to 84 off 80 balls in a memorable win.

          • July 2002: In one of India's finest moments in ODI cricket, Yuvraj, who made 69, and Mohammad Kaif combine to hand their team a thrilling two-wicket win while chasing 325 in the NatWest Series final against England at Lord's. It also seals Yuvraj's place in the ODI team for good.

          • September 2007: In the inaugural World Twenty20, Yuvraj enters the record books, smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. He followed up with a match-winning 70 against Australia in the semi-finalsthat put India on the road to a historic title win.

          • Feb 19 - Apr 2, 2011: A dream World Cup for Yuvraj, as he scores 362 runs - including one centuries and four fifties - takes 15 wickets, wins four Man-of-the-Match awards, and is also Player of the Tournament. In the process, he becomes the first allrounder to score 300-plus runs and take 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

          More to follow…

