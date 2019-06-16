Buckle up. It's time for India v Pakistan. Follow ESPNcricinfo's live updates and analysis here. (If the blog doesn't load for you, please refresh your page.)
How Maradona mania can explain India-Pakistan madness
9hNagraj Gollapudi in Manchester
'Incredible' Shoaib Malik gets support from captain, coach
22hOsman Samiuddin in Manchester
Babar Azam's quest to keep improving
1dSharda Ugra
ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures, results and coverage
12hESPNcricinfo staff
The hit list - teams grapple with injuries to key players at the World Cup
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Aaron Finch's statement century gives sense of a corner turned
19hMelinda Farrell at The Oval
Dysfunction, hope, more dysfunction; Sri Lanka's World Cup rolls on
1dSidharth Monga in London
Afghanistan's World Cup of self-inflicted chaos
17hAndrew Fidel Fernando
Du Plessis partially bluffs his way for South Africa's maiden win
1dAlan Gardner in Cardiff
Joe Root the bowler and Chris Woakes the batsman show off England's strength in depth
2dGeorge Dobell in Southampton
Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan in doubt for Afghanistan after fielding injuries
2dGeorge Dobell in Southampton
The exact moment Hardik Pandya joined the freak show
7dOsman Samiuddin at The Oval
Tip to India's opponents: get Rohit Sharma out for under 15 runs
8dHimanish Ganjoo
Did AB de Villiers want to have his cake and eat it too?
9dFirdose Moonda
Who caught it better: Stokes or Cottrell?
10dJarrod Kimber in Nottingham
Are these the most remarkable shots in modern cricket?
10dJarrod Kimber
Cricket can't undo the horrors of the bombings, but it can be a balm to Sri Lanka
15dAndrew Fidel Fernando
The kid from the sticks who will lead Australia in the World Cup
16dJarrod Kimber
Bruised but not broken, Hamid Hassan is ready for one final ride
17dPeter Della Penna
Your dreams = Jofra Archer's life
18dOsman Samiuddin at The Oval
'We have to do it all over again' - Courtney Walsh
2dMohammad Isam in Taunton
Warner's hundred another stage of the homecoming
2dDaniel Brettig
'Explosive' Shaun Marsh, Khawaja suit middle order - Langer
2dDaniel Brettig
Hazlewood learns lessons from past Ashes disappointment
2dAndrew McGlashan
Aaron Finch not expecting Ashes call-up
2dSidharth Monga at The Oval
Papua New Guinea suspends ten Under-19 players for a year
2dESPNcricinfo staff
The ESPNcricinfo weekly from a soggy week at the World Cup
10dESPNcricinfo staff
Why can't other boards take a cue from SLC to tackle rain?
3dAndrew Fidel Fernando
David Warner finds old mindset to flick switch for Australia
5dSidharth Monga in Taunton
Error-prone Pakistan squander their advantage
4dOsman Samiuddin in Taunton
Another door opens as Rahul returns to familiarity
4dNagraj Gollapudi
Rishabh Pant to join Indian squad as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
4dNagraj Gollapudi
Thought I might never score hundred for Australia again, admits Warner
4dSidharth Monga in Taunton
Florida to kick off India's full West Indies tour on August 3
4dESPNcricinfo staff