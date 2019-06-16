Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for 2-3 matches with hamstring injury

In a big blow to India's plans Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of India's next two or three World Cup matches due to a hamstring injury.

Playing against Pakistan on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar was forced to leave the field having bowled just 2.4 overs, after he suffered tightness in his left hamstring.

Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed the injury took place after Bhuvneshwar stretched his hamstring off a foot mark during on the follow through. Although he described the injury as a "niggle" Kohli said Bhuvneshwar would not be available for selection for the matches against Afghanistan on June 22 and West Indies on June 27 and possibly the crunch clash against England on June 30.

"He has a slight niggle," Kohli told the host broadcaster after the victory against Pakistan. "It was because of slipping on the foot marks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment. We are going to give it some time. Hopefully he will be ready in a couple of games, if not max by three games from now."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to go off because of a hamstring injury Getty Images

Bhuvneshwar, Kohli said, was confident of recovery soon and the team was not worried because there was a ready replacement in Mohammad Shami. "He himself feels that the niggle is not too bad. Just time (resting) will heal it. He is going to be a very important factor for us so he hopefully he can recover well in time. We have got Shami ready and raring to go so we are not too worried about where the situation stands."

Bowling the fifth over of the Pakistan innings after India had ended on 336 for 5, Bhuvneshwar pulled up after bowling his 16th delivery, and left the field immediately. Vijay Shankar completed the over and, in fact, got India their first breakthrough with his very first delivery, trapping Imam-ul-Haq lbw.

Bhuvneshwar became the second Indian to pick up an injury during a match at the World Cup after opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture to his left thumb during the game against Australia.