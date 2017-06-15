Pant, Kuldeep picked for West Indies tour
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav have been picked for India's limited-overs tour of West Indies, which comprises five ODIs and a T20 international soon after the Champions Trophy ends in England. Opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are the only members from the Champions Trophy squad who won't be making the trip to the Caribbean.
It is understood that Anil Kumble will remain India's coach for the West Indies tour. Kumble's one-year contract ends with the Champions Trophy but he has accepted the BCCI's offer to stay on until the board decides on the next coach. Kumble is one of the candidates in contention, after the BCCI invited applications for the job amid reports that Virat Kohli and some senior players were unhappy with Kumble's methods.
When India announced the squad for the Champions Trophy, the selectors had said they had discussed both Pant and Kuldeep, but went with experience for the big tournament. The two were part of the five players kept on standby should there be need for an injury replacement. The chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, had called them players for the future.
Pant has had the cricket community excited with his aggressive batting, which included a 326-ball 308 in the Ranji Trophy last season. Kuldeep made his Test debut in the same season, and took crucial wickets on day one of the Dharamsala Test and helped India win the series against Australia.
The BCCI did not state why Rohit and Bumrah had been left out of the squad. Rohit had only returned to the India squad for the Champions Trophy, after missing the majority of the 2016-17 home season because of injury. ESPNcricinfo learned there are plans to introduce Bumrah to Test cricket on the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August and so wanted to rest him for a bit.
Squad Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik
Are KL Rahul & Manish Pandey, still recovering from their respective injuries? There doesn't seem to be much clarity regarding their non-selection. As for the squad that has been selected, while I agree with resting Rohit & Burmrah, the selectors should have also rested Kohli, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Umesh, Ashwin, Hardik & Shami. Shami is coming back from a career-halting injury, Ashwin had to skip the entire IPL to make himself available for the Champions trophy, Hardik's workload has to managed carefully, since he is an all-rounder, and, the other four have been playing non-stop cricket for the past 12 months, or, may be even longer than that. This would have been a more prudent squad : Dhawan, Rahane, Shreyas, Pant, Yuvraj, Kedar, Dhoni(C), Dinesh, Hooda, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Sandeep, Mohit, Unadkat, Shardul, Siraj.
those complaining about too many senior players should understand the message india wants to give out to other teams. they want to take their home form to away tours, become no.1 across all 3 formats and be ruthless like ponting's australia. unlike previous tours, they now have some of the world's best fast bowlers and serious power hitters. most importantly, kohli sets a perfect example with his attitude and winning mentality. I am sure that by the time he retires, he will go down as the most successful captain in cricket history and the best ever limited overs batsman after sachin.
The way I see this, this tour should give some boost to the out of form players, so Raina should hav been included for Dinesh Karthik.. We have Pant & Kedar for WK substitute.. Indian selecter's always doing something or other mistakes.. I know with this team India can still do wonders but why you need someone who is already 32 and needs practice.. we should think about future.
It will be unfair to the fans for India to send a second string team, regardless, if the West Indies are good or not. They charge top dollars to watch these games.
Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin should had been dropped instead of Rohit and Bumrah as both of them are in good form.
@ALEX ALLEYNE what do you mean by SWPIE cricket?
@SAYAK_BHATTACHARYYA But Dinesh Karthik is far better WK than Rishabh Pant. DK should play as a designated WK
I think not only Rohit and Jasprit, India should have rested Dhoni, kohli, dhawan, jadeja and umesh as well who have been continuously playing. its not like they are short on bentch stregth and it would have given extra practise to Pant, Yuvi, jadhav, rahane and our other pace bowlers like nathu singh or basil thampi
Absolute cruelty! How could India send a real team? Cut it out. Send a 2nd or 3rd string at least!
Also should have rested Umesh Yadav and picked someone like Shardul Thakur or Sandeep Sharma
Sending full strength team makes no sense. Kohli, Jadeja & Ashwin should have been rested as we need them in tests. KL Rahul (if fit)/Shreyas Iyer should have been picked instead of Kohli. And Krunal Pandya & Yuzvendra Chahal should have been picked instead of Jadeja & Ashwin. Dhoni/Rahane could have captained with Kohli being rested
All the Rohit Fans Don't be disappoint .Rohit is rested because of the IPL he played and little hamstring injury which is has to be recover soon.
I would have loved to see some fresh bowling options. Its mostly the same Shami Bhuvi Yadav Jaddu Ashwin. Ideally we should have sent an IPL promising players team than these tired bodies. They have played enough of top level cricket.
Is K L Rahul still injured? Why is he not picked. The last time that he toured for the T20s, he smashed a century. Also, Karun Nair should be given another opportunity. He played well this time for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.
@needgreenpitches4bowlingallrounders Umesh doesn't need a break, he's sat on the bench for half the CT. I'm guessing Kohli wouldn't want one either. Seems like that kind of guy.
What is the reason for this tour, Put WI players to play more TEST cricket and less SWPIE cricket. Our IPL players are 'up-in-age' so they will not return to the squad. It's a struggle for WI in all formats , but let us focus on TEST , it's where we seems to have a better set of young players coming through and willing to learn. With a good crop of 4 fast bowlers I think WI will be on it's way back.
why rest for rohit. I totally disagree
If the Indian players need some rest, then coming to the West Indies is the right place. There would be NO COMPETITION so they can sleep through the games. Amongst my Indian Touring party I would have included Shastri, Kumble, Kapil Dev and Dravid. They are still good enough to put a trashing on this West Indies team that is MIS-REPRESENTING The Region.
Totally pathetic selection except for young players. Why mint money on players when rest is required. Playing non stop cricket for a while now. Isn't player management part of selection? Comibg to bhumrah and rohit would play them cos they had rest instead umesh and kohli need break. Did pandey fully recovered?
Should have rested Kohli, Umesh and Jaddu.
I think Umesh Yadav deserved a bit of a break. Also Bhuvi especially since he just seems to have twisted his ankle/foot in the last over of the Bangladesh innings in the semi-final. Plus these 2 players play all formats and need more consideration. Could have considered Unadkat, S Sharma or S. Kaul. And while it is good to have Jadeja available, I think a bit of a rest for him would have been good to keep him fresh for the SL tour (replace with Chahal or Axar Patel). Ashwin needs to get back into rhythm after his break during the IPL and Shami is also just getting back after an injury, so it is fair for them to go. To the people questioning some of the others, Dhoni, Yuvi, Jadhav only play limited overs cricket and so they will get a break during the next Test series (which is against SL not too long after the WI series). I suspect that Pandey is still injured. I would hope that both Pant and Rahane get opportunities to open in place of Rohit. Surprised that Raina did not get in.
Is Pandey still out injured? Or does this mean he'll be out of the team for sometime now, being selected under Dinesh Karthik? o.O
Just last year they played some meaningless T20s in Florida or somewhere. Again, in a year we go there to play some meaningless ODIs and T20s.. And we complain that people are losing interest in ODIs.
3 wicketkeepers in the squad!
Another utterly meaningless & instantly forgettable ODI tour, why couldn't they play at least one test, as if we don't have enough of these encounters!
considering the state of Windies, why are they not given chance to young blood and rest to so called stalwarts MSD, Kohli & pace Batteries Yadav, Shammi, etc. Was this not an appropriate time for nourishing young blood? What is Bd's wisdom selecting this team and result all match dull & bore.
WOW I am more surprised by the fact that their first ODI is five days after CT final. What's with this schedule cramping? Let these players rest few more days.
There have to be reasons as to why Rohit and Jasprit were left out?
What is this team selection? Dropped Bumarah and Robit? They play only limited cricket, so why dropping them? They should given rest to Ashwin, Jadeja, Kohli, Umesh, Shami and Rahane. Pick. Axar, Chahal, Kuldeep, Pandey, Pant, Jayadev Unadkat and Basil Tambi
Well I for certain will be cheering for WI. Indian selectors have 0 vision. What does Kohli need to prove? Or what does Dhawan need to prove? And what will Ashwin and Jadeja accomplish playing this series. Where is Yuzi Chahal? And Yuvraj Singh playing a meaningless series in the Caribbean when we could have easily groomed a Sanju Samson. Have to say, MSK Prasad is the worst chief selector since Krisnamachari Srikanth another person who had 0 vision.
Pant should be the first choice wicketkeeper in T-20 and backup opener in ODIs. He is the most likely to take the gloves from Dhoni when he retires from Short format games. I think it's time for Dhoni to retire from T-20s too. Let the next gen carry the mettle. However we need him till the next world cup in ODIs.
I have always one issue with india, why not on foreign tour india select t20 team differently, players in last team perform well has been left out, i am talking about raina and chale. Chale infact take 6 wickets in has last t20. Selection should be rethink about this policy for not changing team even for only 1 t20.
Rahane is the best batsman and the think tank of Indian side. He is selfless thats why he can swallow the bitter pill of sitting on the side line and cheer the team. There are many replaceable in Indian team except Rahane, Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja.
They would have rested jadeja,ashwin,umesh,kumar ,yuvaraj and dhawan Krunal pandya another allrounder is wasted not giving chances Wahington sundar instead of jadeja or ashwin They would have tried basilthampi,Nathusingh,Msiraj or Avesh khan Yuvaraj fitness is worrying factor they have find alternate they can try Pant KL Rahul misses
Why are the seniors in this meaningless tour where even Afghanistan drew a series? Give more chance to the youngsters. Beats me why Kohli, Dhawan etc are here. They should be resting and getting ready for the South Africa series
Shardul Thakur, Chahal, Shreyas Iyer should have been included while resting few more seniors....
Pant and Kuldeep should play all the games as it is important to build a young, athletic ODI squad that can potentially challenge for 2019 WC in England, 2020 T20 WC in Australia and 2023 WC in India.
Krunal Pandya should have been in this squad.
I expect Karthik to replace Rohit in the playing XI . Pandya is an absolute waste and should be replaced by Shami or Yadav . Kuldeep can come in place of Ashwin depending upon the pitch .
I don't understand why are fans crying for new faces. If al goes well, this is the same squad that's gonna play in 2019 WC. Dhawan, Ash, Jaddu, MS, Yuvi they all wud b playing that WC unless injury or dip in form. It makes sense that these players get more ODIs. This is not the time to groom next set of players. Tht time wud come after 2019 WC. We won 2011 WC with a settled squad who played with each other for good three years bfr that WC. So it's a really decent squad.
Thats a bit of a shocker..i was hoping for a b team with the likes of tiwary and pandey n the side..raina to lead and uthappa and gambhir to make a comeback..hmm..anyway i think this 'needless' tour is basically to help the west indies tour and without the regular players, the spectators might not flocck in to watch the games. Also without them, broadcasters wont make a lot of money as not a lot of people will tune. Its west indies so the games will start around 19:00 IST ..i really wished they had rested the seniors as we have some important tours coming up..these players have been playing non stop and might get burned out
Though there's no clarity, it seems that players are rested on their personal request!
Rishabh, Shikhar, Rahane(c), Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav/Karthik, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh, Bhuvi. Please rest virat for this series, he can't play so much cricket. Noone can. Last we want is he gets injured ahead of all important SA tour. India can beat west Indies with this team as well. It should be a good test for pant to see if he can live up to his promise.
better Kohli and Dhoni must be given rest
Wi c team vs India. No competition why not play Ireland or Afghanistan. Playing wi with the team they currently have is a waste of time. Either bcci force wi to play their best team or cancel the tour.
Can someone tell me where is KL Rahul? Is he still injured or the selectors have forgotten his existence just like a lot of people have.
Again a selction based on experience, they should have given a go to players like Manish Pandey, and Naman Ojha too by resting ageing players. This could well have been a chance for them to showcase how good they are.
Very interesting: two mumbai players dropped, while their old coach who is the current Indian coach and at least Rohit had a problem with, stays.
Rishabh Pant should open for India rather than Ajinkya Rahane in all the matches.
Youngsters should be given more chances in series like this.. Pant should be the keeper in all the matches...
Some senior players should have rested or dropped they must have have included few more new faces So that , team for next seven years in mind instead of some spent & aged players in the team which is no bearing on their career. Every body knows even if they sent third or forth string players they can overcome WI with all the ease in the world.
Almost good team slecteed for WI tour....
ROHIT JAIN.. not to be so happy..as u should know current captain of India is not that brave enough to play youngsters mainly attacking players in odi 11. And, why the hell they have selected all seniors instead of trying out few more talented players like chahal, b sran, mohd sajid (forget the name but bowled well in domestic list a and ipl). Why rahane is there..???? Again he will play and will do nothing.
Umesh yadav should have been rested and nit bumra.
Pant will be warm the bench
The selectors could have picked a few more youngsters. Especially couple of fast bowlers who had impressed in the IPL. Exposing the youngsters now in a low profile series against a relatively weak opposition will make them realize where and how much they have to improve to reach the level required in international cricket
Strange. Rohit dropped? And Rahane preferred to Lokesh Rahul? Weird.
More than Rohit and Bumrah, players like Kohli, Rahane, Umesh need rest as they have been playing non stop cricket since last year (Test matches, IPL and Champions Trophy). Rohit had a break because of injury and Bumrah is selected only for limited overs and 20/20. I believe even Ashwin and Jadeja should be rested for the test series. Very strange choices
@Rohit Jain: Why should Dhoni be dropped? Oh I understand your point: he only manufactures wickets out of thin air by run outs when the bowlers are getting a pasting; he only makes quickfire runs and finishes matches for India in the rare case when other top and middle order batsmen don't score much; he only stumps batsmen in a matter of milliseconds etc. Yes, these things can be done by anybody, so yes, this is the 'best' time and chance to drop Dhoni. I hope you got my sarcasm there. People who might have never held a bat in their hands sit on the couch and make strategies. Pathetic.
On WI cricket, you do not groom a whole young team at once. It should have been a couple of players at a time. This current team would probably struggle against a div 4 team. Its time that the icc step in and get onto the wicb tell them we expect your best team or we will put you in with the associates. Fans deserve better, they are paying to see good cricket, not rubbish..
meaning less squad .they could have ttied a couple before srilanka.rahana is there no other players better than him in t20 and odi.sidharth kaul was a good find in ipl as an option for bumra.my team1.sreyad iyer2.rohith3.kohli4.hardik5.kedar6.krunal7.dk8.bhuvaneswar9.sardhul10.yuzvender11.s.kaul12.tripati13kuldeep14.manoj tiwari15.jayadeev.we must also see ipl players.if u r not giving opertunity for ipl players in these useless series then bcci is making fool out of ipl players
Why Dhoni should be rested? He is playing only limited overs cricket right?
The selectors have done too little to bring in fresh blood. They could have brought in Washington Sunder who is very good. And some new left arm pacers like Sangwan.
India is showing too much respect for a very horrible West Indies team. 5-0 to India if rain doesn't hamper any of the matches.
Good to see Pant getting a chance, same with Kuldeep. It was perfect time to drop Dhoni looking at WC 2019. But, I guess he'll continue to play as long as he wants to. He doesn't add anything to the team except experience with players like Jadhav, Pant and Pandya in the squad. I'm happy that people have stopped overrating role of a 'finisher'. Anyone and everyone can be a finisher. You don't need to drag the game until last over to make a point.
As a diehard West Indian, nothing less than a whitewash by India will do. This is a full strength Indian squad and i hope for nothing less. West Indies needs to miss out on this world cup qualification and then, maybe just then ICC will wake up and see the WICB has done to Caribbean cricket. It is really painful to see West Indies struggling to beat Afghanistan. We are utterly embarrassed. WAKE UP ICC! WAKE UP WICB!
Resting Ashwin and Jadeja isn't cool. They need to play otherwise they'll get rusty in ODIs.
WI would certainly have their hands full. I am anxious to see the side WICB pick. Any side resembling the one that faced Afganistan recently is bound to be whitewashed, unless, of course, bad weather intervenes. I appreciate the fact that India have shown WI respect by sending a full strength team.
Another meaningless series. Either BCCI & Indian players are too greedy or WICB has gone bankrupt that time & again they agree to play India.
Also, could have appointed Rahane as the captain & sent the following 15 players: 1] Gambhir [C] 2] Rahane 3] Suresh 4] Kedar Jadhav 5] Saha / Karthik [wk] 6] Rishabh Pant 7] Hardik Pandya 8] Ambati Rayudu 9] Mohd Shami 10] Amit Mishra / 11] Axar Patel 12] Kuldeep Yadav 13] Umesh Yadav 14] Bhubhaneshwar Kumar 15] Bumrah
Could have rested the senior seat occupiers & sent a second string team. MSD, Dhawan, Jadeja, Ashwin, Virat etc. half of the players are always there in any tournament. Wake up BCCI..
Happy to see pant selected...pant is the future star of india.. welcome indian Gilchrist
West Indies games would be like an all-nighter for Indians. Not many would care to watch in on television. No wonder Star Network is not broadcasting this.
Don't know why Rahane is still in the squad when his ODI and T20 record is poor.
question is where will rishab pant play ? as an opener or a finisher
Dhoni too should have been rested. DK is fine with his gloves work.
Whats the point of having MSD and Pant both in the squad?
Too much cricket is being played, and it is difficult for the players to be active throughout the year. India could have rested some of their players for the tour and given an opportunity for those who are outside the normal playing eleven.
Why not Krunal Pandya? He has a really good list A record with both bat & ball.
they could have selected few new faces (seamers) for testing?!? best of luck for others, Missing K L Rahul
What is the point of picking players like Yuvraj,Dhoni,Kartik knowing that they will not be a part of next world cup!!
why didn't India rest players like Kohli who have playing continuously for few months now. this would have been a good opportunity for India to send some young players because I can't see WI making any challenges to most ODI teams now. seriously they should look beyond players like YV and blood some young players.
God is smiling at Dinesh in spite of his actual performance in Internationals. Good luck Dinesh. Hope he gets a chance to play and not just carry drinks, bats and pads for Dhoni.
Great work BCCI. The timing is impeccable. Rohit and Jasprit will get just the boost they need to excel in the semi-final and perhaps the final of the Champion's Trophy.
Rohit and Bumrah rested??
rohit bumrah were out because of their personal reasons.but loosing rohit is a huge blow as westindian pitches were bouncy you need a goot batsmen who can play the the short balls.unfortunately i dont see anyone who plays better than kohli and rohit in the current team .
Ind should have picked more youngsters rather than Karthik Rane and Dhawan . They should have rested Kohli, dhoni and Yuvraj . Ash and jaddu should also have been rested with Mohammad shami .
Why Rahul and Manish lelt?
