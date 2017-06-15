India in West Indies 2017 June 15, 2017

Pant, Kuldeep picked for West Indies tour

ESPNcricinfo staff
Dravid: Pant is good enough to play as a specialist batsman

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav have been picked for India's limited-overs tour of West Indies, which comprises five ODIs and a T20 international soon after the Champions Trophy ends in England. Opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are the only members from the Champions Trophy squad who won't be making the trip to the Caribbean.

It is understood that Anil Kumble will remain India's coach for the West Indies tour. Kumble's one-year contract ends with the Champions Trophy but he has accepted the BCCI's offer to stay on until the board decides on the next coach. Kumble is one of the candidates in contention, after the BCCI invited applications for the job amid reports that Virat Kohli and some senior players were unhappy with Kumble's methods.

When India announced the squad for the Champions Trophy, the selectors had said they had discussed both Pant and Kuldeep, but went with experience for the big tournament. The two were part of the five players kept on standby should there be need for an injury replacement. The chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, had called them players for the future.

Pant has had the cricket community excited with his aggressive batting, which included a 326-ball 308 in the Ranji Trophy last season. Kuldeep made his Test debut in the same season, and took crucial wickets on day one of the Dharamsala Test and helped India win the series against Australia.

The BCCI did not state why Rohit and Bumrah had been left out of the squad. Rohit had only returned to the India squad for the Champions Trophy, after missing the majority of the 2016-17 home season because of injury. ESPNcricinfo learned there are plans to introduce Bumrah to Test cricket on the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August and so wanted to rest him for a bit.

Squad Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik

  • Aurora_Borealis on June 15, 2017, 17:42 GMT

    Are KL Rahul & Manish Pandey, still recovering from their respective injuries? There doesn't seem to be much clarity regarding their non-selection. As for the squad that has been selected, while I agree with resting Rohit & Burmrah, the selectors should have also rested Kohli, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Umesh, Ashwin, Hardik & Shami. Shami is coming back from a career-halting injury, Ashwin had to skip the entire IPL to make himself available for the Champions trophy, Hardik's workload has to managed carefully, since he is an all-rounder, and, the other four have been playing non-stop cricket for the past 12 months, or, may be even longer than that. This would have been a more prudent squad : Dhawan, Rahane, Shreyas, Pant, Yuvraj, Kedar, Dhoni(C), Dinesh, Hooda, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Sandeep, Mohit, Unadkat, Shardul, Siraj.

  • dhrumel on June 15, 2017, 17:40 GMT

    those complaining about too many senior players should understand the message india wants to give out to other teams. they want to take their home form to away tours, become no.1 across all 3 formats and be ruthless like ponting's australia. unlike previous tours, they now have some of the world's best fast bowlers and serious power hitters. most importantly, kohli sets a perfect example with his attitude and winning mentality. I am sure that by the time he retires, he will go down as the most successful captain in cricket history and the best ever limited overs batsman after sachin.

  • cricfan1284531996 on June 15, 2017, 17:33 GMT

    The way I see this, this tour should give some boost to the out of form players, so Raina should hav been included for Dinesh Karthik.. We have Pant & Kedar for WK substitute.. Indian selecter's always doing something or other mistakes.. I know with this team India can still do wonders but why you need someone who is already 32 and needs practice.. we should think about future.

  • wpbus13 on June 15, 2017, 17:10 GMT

    It will be unfair to the fans for India to send a second string team, regardless, if the West Indies are good or not. They charge top dollars to watch these games.

  • Tanmoy Kar on June 15, 2017, 17:08 GMT

    Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin should had been dropped instead of Rohit and Bumrah as both of them are in good form.

  • sohanpandey578 on June 15, 2017, 17:08 GMT

    @ALEX ALLEYNE what do you mean by SWPIE cricket?

  • sohanpandey578 on June 15, 2017, 17:07 GMT

    @SAYAK_BHATTACHARYYA But Dinesh Karthik is far better WK than Rishabh Pant. DK should play as a designated WK

  • siddharthxoom on June 15, 2017, 16:58 GMT

    I think not only Rohit and Jasprit, India should have rested Dhoni, kohli, dhawan, jadeja and umesh as well who have been continuously playing. its not like they are short on bentch stregth and it would have given extra practise to Pant, Yuvi, jadhav, rahane and our other pace bowlers like nathu singh or basil thampi

  • mapersaud on June 15, 2017, 16:53 GMT

    Absolute cruelty! How could India send a real team? Cut it out. Send a 2nd or 3rd string at least!

  • amit_ on June 15, 2017, 16:44 GMT

    Also should have rested Umesh Yadav and picked someone like Shardul Thakur or Sandeep Sharma

