Kohli backs decision to rest Rohit Sharma from West Indies tour
The decision to rest Rohit Sharma from India's upcoming limited-overs tour of the West Indies was a "smart" one, according to the captain Virat Kohli, who stressed the need to monitor the opener's fitness after a "massive hip surgery".
India are going to the Caribbean for five ODIs and a T20 international immediately after the Champions Trophy, and Kohli said Rohit had been left out of the squad with the view of ensuring his fitness for bigger assignments - tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa - later in the year.
"Rohit has come back and really had a full IPL season, which has been hectic," Kohli said after India won the semi-final against Bangladesh on Thursday; the squad had been announced by the BCCI during the course of the game. "They [Mumbai Indians] reached the final, so he got lesser rest than anyone else. Plus he had a massive hip surgery, so muscles around that area are always vulnerable, and today also he felt a bit of stiffness in his right knee.
"There is no doubt about Rohit's ability and what he brings to the team. We need to protect him going further, because latter half of the year we have massive tours coming up, and his batting contribution will be a huge factor for us. So we want him to be careful because after a massive surgery you do need to be careful. If you push yourself a little too hard then it snaps again, you're out for seven, eight months.
"It is a conscious decision by everyone to give him a break. He is making the most of the form he is in right now. And I'm sure he also knows and understands the whole situation."
Rohit suffered his injury during the home ODIs against New Zealand in October last year, and missed home series against England, Bangladesh and Australia. He returned to action during the IPL and led Mumbai Indians to the title, and made his India comeback in the ongoing Champions Trophy.
His unbeaten 123 off 129 balls in the semi-final against Bangladesh vaulted Rohit to second place in the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament - 304 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 87.60.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
India should instead have rested other players who played the full last season like Kohli, Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Jadeja and dropped Rahane whose own ODI and T20 strike rates are poor. What's the point of taking Rahane when he will plunder a weak West Indies attack but fail to perform in important matches.
It's alarming to see how BCCI has to do everything to help odr countries....India alone cnt keep d game alive....if d ICC fails to expand d game,cricket wil die a natural death n only IPL wl remain....it seems Pak,Bangla n SL r d only odr nations which extract audience interests,wherever der is a match,u wud see only sub continental crowds...as a fan of cricket,I hope someday we wud b able to see different cultures involved in cricket like China,USA,Japan,Germany,etc
You will see rishabh pant playing all games, promotion to me say jadhav, pasta in batting order. Kohli, Umesh will enjoy well deserved carribean holiday. That's what I think will happen. Rhino hasn't had much to do in recent times, so I think he will enjoy playing matches on his last west Indies tour
for current West Indies Team I would go for this squad Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, JD Unadkat, Sandeep Sharma these are the future of Indian Cricket and with their current form from IPL their match winning abilities could have been tested and even Indian backup strength
Rohit had a full IPL season after his massive hip surgery -at that time no one thought of protecting him. Now when national duty calls , he is being protected - how strange!
I am not sure on rohit to be protected. May be he has to say to keep mumbai lobby happy. They should rest kohli and dhoni first. They have been working long time. May be he have master stroke? He could rest as well. First send rohit out. :)
Y other members also not have been given a deserving break, when Windies are not In condition of face a team like Afganisthan p.roperly. V r only one step away from the CT , whereas they were not even able to qualify this tournament.
Seeing Afghanistan beating Windies in the recent ODI match, I feel that this tour was a good testing ground for folks who don't get regular chances. I would think of below team -
Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Pandya H, Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Uttappa, Manish Pandey, Unadhakt, Krunal, Chahal,
And, few other domestic heroes. And, just to challenge, have Gambir lead the team. And, KL Rahul, if fit.
No Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Dhawan, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bhuvan, Umesh for sure!
India has plenty of good players who are almost as good as our regular playing eleven. So it is easy to rest a few players who are putting their bodies under stress and risking injuries. Kohli needs some rest. Also the fast bowlers. One of the spinners could be rested, and also Dhoni.
The Indian Cricket board must have long term plans to protect their players from injuries. It is impossible to play a full strength team all the time.
It is the first time I am hearing about Rohit Sharma's hip surgery. I wish they release some details about it.
Agreed then why not rest Umesh, Jadeja as well who havent stopped bowling since last year?
rahane as Captain is joke ... he couldn't even do it for pune what can he do for international team?
I think Umesh Deserved rest with Shami back to fitness. He played whole of 13 test and was opening bowler for KKR. He needs rest for sure. Even today he was left out in competition with Ashwin. Not because of his ability. So it sounds naive
Why not rest Rahane, Yuvraj and Dhoni and give the others a chance? Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pande all could use opportunities in the middle order.
Virat shud have himself opted out for rest. He is certainly playing the highest no. of matches for India. All tests,ODIs,T20s. The squad should have been:
Rahane(Captain),Dhoni,Yuvraj,Karthik,Kedar,Shikhar,Rohit,Pant,Kuldeep,Chahal,Krunal,Hardik,Shami,Unadkat and Thakur.
Do people realise that this tour might be a chance for Kumble and Kohli to finally sort their so called differences? Kohli should definitely rest. But there is surely a big reason for selection of the seniors. TEAM BONDING under Kumble is the likely one. The selection committee is definitely not naive.
That was a massive comment from Kohli after a massive innings in the massive semi-final game against BD.
Players like Kohli, Jadeja, Umesh could have been rested and given chance to Manish Pandey, Axar Patel & Jaydev Unadkat. Having Rohit rested is good after Kohli's clarification. But Rahane is not at all required in ODI & T20, so he should have been removed from the squad.
Why???is he being attacked by army men??just a querry
Most of the people here are questioning selection of seniors. They have been selected on request of WICB. WICB is going through worst economic crisis and they have invited India to sort out this issue for the time being. They requested BCCI to end full strength team so that it can pull large crows and generate more incomes. People would come to see the likes of Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj, Bhuvi, Ashwin, Jadeja etc. instead of relatively unknown younger players. BCCI has been dowing these favours to support cricket in WI, BD, SL from many years. Personally, I would have liked to see at least Sreyas Iyer and Basil Thampi on this tour if not many other youngsters.
How smart is carrying Umesh to another full series after a 13 test season + IPL + CT? The guy has developed well over the past couple of years and has been delivering, don't grind him down with incessant and meaningless cricket at least.
