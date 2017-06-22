India in the West Indies 2017 June 22, 2017

'I have total respect for Kumble as a cricketer' - Kohli

ESPNcricinfo staff
58

Play 01:06
How the Kohli-Kumble saga played out

India captain Virat Kohli, while speaking of the respect the team has for Anil Kumble's achievements as a cricketer, has offered little about the events that led to Kumble's resignation as head coach on Tuesday, three days before the start of the limited-overs series in the West Indies.

"Anil bhai has expressed his views and taken a decision to step out," Kohli said at a media briefing in Port-of-Spain, where India play the first ODI against West Indies on Friday. "We all respect that decision. It is something that has happened right after the tournament (Champions Trophy)."

Even though he was pressed to reveal the differences with Kumble, Kohli maintained that he could not break the culture of not divulging dressing room details in public. "I've had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy... We have created a culture over the last three-four years that whatever happens in the change room, we've tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout," he said. "That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I've always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well."

While stepping down as head coach Kumble spoke about the reservations Kohli had with him, but Kohli refused to be drawn into the issue. "It's his opinion, his point of view which I respect," Kohli said about Kumble, India's leading wicket taker in Tests and ODIs, going public with the differences between the two. "I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved for the nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally."

On being asked whether Kumble's approach affected the team (negatively), Kohli didn't give a direct reply. "Like I said, for me what's most important is to maintain the sanctity of the change room and what happens in the change room is something that's very sacred and private to all of us, and something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision."

Hours after resigning as India coach, Kumble said he had been informed for the first time on the same day by the BCCI that "the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as head coach". Kumble, whose contract ended with the Champions Trophy but had been given an extension to take the team to the West Indies, termed his working relationship with Kohli 'untenable'. He announced his resignation while the squad was flying to the Caribbean.

Two days before the Champions Trophy had kicked off in England, it emerged in the media that India captain Kohli had told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. As a result, despite India's success in Kumble's year in charge, during which the team climbed to No.1 in the Test rankings, the board advertised for fresh interviews for the head coach's position instead of extending his contract. Incidentally, Kumble did reapply for the job then.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • hrichintel on June 22, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    When the entire playing team is against Kumble , i don't understand the fuss about criticizing Kohli....He atleast kept in private instead of opening a discussion to public with his comments on what happened.....

  • Chak De Indiawalle on June 22, 2017, 18:24 GMT

    Virat does not owe any of the fans below any explanation. He as an adult said he will keep whats happens in the team within the team - be an adult and accept it. That is what mature people do. There is no spicy gossip coming from him. Kumble said what he had to say and now Virat has decided to look forward. Period. Those asking for his resignation need to look at themselves first and see what they have done in their lives.

  • Cricinfouser on June 22, 2017, 18:18 GMT

    Friendship with Australians is damaged, England don't have good spinners, Pujara needs to increase the strike rate, MS needs clarity of thought, ABD is the best batsmen in the world, team India has big plans for future, these are the titles of some of the articles - separateness consciousness at play

  • aktemp on June 22, 2017, 18:05 GMT

    Mr Virat how you feel as most of us think you are too good as a cricketer but not as Captain. So do not try to be too smart.

  • HamzaSalman on June 22, 2017, 18:00 GMT

    Why has it taken the shape of Kumble v Kohli? From the look of things, it as simply Kumble vs the whole team, as not a single player has offered their support or shown any consideration on Kumble's departure! It is obvious Kohli is massively popular as much as Kumble was unpopular with the team.

  • cricfan00687545 on June 22, 2017, 17:49 GMT

    Not all good successful cricketers have good man managemnt skills some times yiu get away with it being captain of team with young players only but with senior players in team you need to be careful about your approach, i side with kohli as he has the passion to win and he push himself time will tell if he is good captain, dhoni have lot of success at home but his record away was not good either and he was criticized also. Kohli is not worse than dhoni and have very close style as he is groomed under dhoni.

  • CricNcode on June 22, 2017, 17:45 GMT

    Virat - You are not a straight-shoot as you claim you are! What you are actually saying is - Kumble was a great player, but not as a coach. Why don't you just say it, if that's your opinion? People are smart enough to understand the hidden meaning/aim in your words.

  •   Cricinfouser on June 22, 2017, 17:40 GMT

    People of India respect Kumble as a cricketer and as a person also. He was a true gentleman of cricket. But people of India respect Kohli just as a batsman. But as a person and as a captain, he ia pathetic. He is the one who lost the match here.

  • ilamuhilAmuthavan on June 22, 2017, 17:39 GMT

    Hope this kumble-kohli conflict news will erase our bad loss with PAK. As a indian cricket fan, it should not happen. Kohli and team managment need to think why we failed badly in ICC CT FINAL rather than talking about this topic. There are lot of talents waiting to get one international match also there are lot of talented retired cricketers to coach the team. I believe there is no only one kohli and one kumble in 100+ crores population. Since we all love only one game throughout subcontinent, We expect more success than any other country. We should be Number one always. So, our cricketers can concentrate number one position in all format rather than giving importance to this kind of activities.

  • Cricinfouser on June 22, 2017, 17:38 GMT

    I dont think Kohli is at fault there, like it was not entirely his doing to start batting second in the champions trophy, but the public will never know the full story.

  • No featured comments at the moment.