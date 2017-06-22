'I have total respect for Kumble as a cricketer' - Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli, while speaking of the respect the team has for Anil Kumble's achievements as a cricketer, has offered little about the events that led to Kumble's resignation as head coach on Tuesday, three days before the start of the limited-overs series in the West Indies.
"Anil bhai has expressed his views and taken a decision to step out," Kohli said at a media briefing in Port-of-Spain, where India play the first ODI against West Indies on Friday. "We all respect that decision. It is something that has happened right after the tournament (Champions Trophy)."
Even though he was pressed to reveal the differences with Kumble, Kohli maintained that he could not break the culture of not divulging dressing room details in public. "I've had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy... We have created a culture over the last three-four years that whatever happens in the change room, we've tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout," he said. "That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I've always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well."
While stepping down as head coach Kumble spoke about the reservations Kohli had with him, but Kohli refused to be drawn into the issue. "It's his opinion, his point of view which I respect," Kohli said about Kumble, India's leading wicket taker in Tests and ODIs, going public with the differences between the two. "I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved for the nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally."
On being asked whether Kumble's approach affected the team (negatively), Kohli didn't give a direct reply. "Like I said, for me what's most important is to maintain the sanctity of the change room and what happens in the change room is something that's very sacred and private to all of us, and something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision."
Hours after resigning as India coach, Kumble said he had been informed for the first time on the same day by the BCCI that "the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as head coach". Kumble, whose contract ended with the Champions Trophy but had been given an extension to take the team to the West Indies, termed his working relationship with Kohli 'untenable'. He announced his resignation while the squad was flying to the Caribbean.
Two days before the Champions Trophy had kicked off in England, it emerged in the media that India captain Kohli had told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. As a result, despite India's success in Kumble's year in charge, during which the team climbed to No.1 in the Test rankings, the board advertised for fresh interviews for the head coach's position instead of extending his contract. Incidentally, Kumble did reapply for the job then.
When the entire playing team is against Kumble , i don't understand the fuss about criticizing Kohli....He atleast kept in private instead of opening a discussion to public with his comments on what happened.....
Virat does not owe any of the fans below any explanation. He as an adult said he will keep whats happens in the team within the team - be an adult and accept it. That is what mature people do. There is no spicy gossip coming from him. Kumble said what he had to say and now Virat has decided to look forward. Period. Those asking for his resignation need to look at themselves first and see what they have done in their lives.
Friendship with Australians is damaged, England don't have good spinners, Pujara needs to increase the strike rate, MS needs clarity of thought, ABD is the best batsmen in the world, team India has big plans for future, these are the titles of some of the articles - separateness consciousness at play
Mr Virat how you feel as most of us think you are too good as a cricketer but not as Captain. So do not try to be too smart.
Why has it taken the shape of Kumble v Kohli? From the look of things, it as simply Kumble vs the whole team, as not a single player has offered their support or shown any consideration on Kumble's departure! It is obvious Kohli is massively popular as much as Kumble was unpopular with the team.
Not all good successful cricketers have good man managemnt skills some times yiu get away with it being captain of team with young players only but with senior players in team you need to be careful about your approach, i side with kohli as he has the passion to win and he push himself time will tell if he is good captain, dhoni have lot of success at home but his record away was not good either and he was criticized also. Kohli is not worse than dhoni and have very close style as he is groomed under dhoni.
Virat - You are not a straight-shoot as you claim you are! What you are actually saying is - Kumble was a great player, but not as a coach. Why don't you just say it, if that's your opinion? People are smart enough to understand the hidden meaning/aim in your words.
People of India respect Kumble as a cricketer and as a person also. He was a true gentleman of cricket. But people of India respect Kohli just as a batsman. But as a person and as a captain, he ia pathetic. He is the one who lost the match here.
Hope this kumble-kohli conflict news will erase our bad loss with PAK. As a indian cricket fan, it should not happen. Kohli and team managment need to think why we failed badly in ICC CT FINAL rather than talking about this topic. There are lot of talents waiting to get one international match also there are lot of talented retired cricketers to coach the team. I believe there is no only one kohli and one kumble in 100+ crores population. Since we all love only one game throughout subcontinent, We expect more success than any other country. We should be Number one always. So, our cricketers can concentrate number one position in all format rather than giving importance to this kind of activities.
I dont think Kohli is at fault there, like it was not entirely his doing to start batting second in the champions trophy, but the public will never know the full story.
Kohli has proved by this statement that he is a poor captain material.The pity is that he is not fit to be a captain at all as the cricketing events in test matches and the CT championship have proved.Additionally he does not have the patience and maturity to listen to a coach .He takes the shelter behind his colleagues in accusing Kumble as a hard task master. Play him as a batsman only for Indian cricket sake. With this saga of getting rid of a coach hanging around his neck ,let us see how his batting is going to shape up. One look at his last dismissal in the CT final is enough to show how shattered his mind is now.You do not get dropped in one delivery and then you slash at the next to get out.That too in an ICC championship final. It is not cricket by any stretch of imagination.The cookie is crumbling already.
Ex-players rarely make good coaches.
I like kohli's aggression & passion for cricket... but now adays( after becoming caption) he start to think that he is bigger ghen cricket.. he left to respect people.. mr kohli the AXE will come in your feet near future...
I fail to understand that why all are after Kohli's skin; simply he did not like Kumble's coaching style. This has happened many a times in past too so no big deal. Virat deserves to be the captain in all the three formats let rahanes/ rohits prove themselves first n then they can be compared with King Kohli to be captaining India. If he has to lead the team then why can't he give his inputs on coach too. Kumble is saying only recently he got to know that Kohli has reservations against him but this thing we got to know before the state of CT that some members in the team find his coaching style intimidating.. :) My best wishes are with Kohli....
Well, If there was no communication between captain and the coach for last few months and despite that IND performed get well apart from the final then I believe Kohli should not communicate with the new coach either as that will work as it has worked with Kumble in the past....
i want timbuktu to be the coach of india and australia and hiro nakkamuta
I like Kohli's aggression and passion, but I'm starting to doubt his captaining ability. He is an excellent cricketer, but at difficult times, as a captain he has not had much success. Rahane I thought was better in certain test matches. Kohli's captaincy against Sri Lanka was pretty poor, let alone Pakistan in CT. I used to think Kohli was ready for captaining India, but now I'm starting to feel he might not be as sharp as I had thought. I'm starting to feel that Kohli is a very hard worker, but not a smart worker. I hope he proves me wrong, because I am a big fan.
There is always two sides to a coin so blame cannot be heaped on Kholi without knowing the full saga. However I would have hoped him to be somewhat more diplomatic as he seemed to have chosen words purposely to exclude Kumble as a coach from his praise. To say it as to the Kumble ,the cricketer , he is really driving a nail here, my goodness!
Please dont hate kholi in this issue. Kumble not having communication with his captain for last few months. it means, he don't have good management skills. Kumble can be back as coach for India or he can go and prove himself with other countries or IPL teams. but Players dont have long career to sit and talk this things. We cant give credit to kumble for last 1 year success. Kholi was tried his best on the field for it. but Kumble better coach than Shastri. Kumble gained 1 year experience as coach and he can extend it if he keen.
Well we can't go to a school n say we don't like the teacher so sack him coz I am the one who 's got to learn n perform.on a serious note these are not kids but pros.grown ups who need to have the mental strength to overcome obstacles n come up wit soltns.can't say give us the cozy envrnmt coz we r the almighty players.coaches r meant to say hard things dats their job to keep pushing players n get the best out of them.its a pro relationship meant to get the desired results.simple.can't take credit n then complain.jus making my point.didn't mean to disrespect any boarder's opinion.
Ironically, I'm now looking forward to this series against Windies starting ASAP. It will be good for the media to report on matches, it's one of the advantages of a modern day cricketer that another game is right round the corner enabling them to put away disappointments. Here, we have the added bonus of a controversy that has been mishandled and quickly needs burying.
In my opinion, Kohli's days are numbered with BCCI's one-up-man-ship. Now, Kohli should not fail for more than one series. COUNT DOWN STARTED !!!!!
Kohli should be sacked as captain. He has disparaged Pujara, our top test batsman; did not utilize Shami our best bowler in the Champions trophy and generally sought to maintain jis status as star performer by eliminating Kumble as coach. Captains should be judged by the team's performance. Kohli has failed the test in England. If he fails in other competitive overseas tours (England, Australia, SA, NZ) he should be sacked. Promote Ajinkya Rahane for tests and Rohit for ODIs and T20s as captains if Kholi continues to fail.
I guess the fun's off for a while from now then.Actions speak more than words kohli my friend.who gets to be the coach was never your domain.pretty clear who crossed the limits.anyways the heat is on kohli from here on.if he doesn't replicate the last year's results the axe is on his neck.quite unnecessary pressure really.such a terrific player super cricketer.but attitude differentiates the legends from the greats.Indian cricket n not kumble has lost in all this saga.bcci was always busy with the ipl and icc pay negotiations.they let it blow out plus their dislike for coach Anil.eventually ppl move on.hope sanity prevails in the selection of next coach.best luck team India.jai ho..
Kumble as player is a legend. coaching wise he got sacked before he proved something. winning in subcontinent is not a big deal
My simple answer is: I use to chose when I should go for training, whose coaching I should be joining because at the end I have to learn and perform. There is nothing wrong in expressing it that I am not happy with coach. It doesn't devalue to coach but it is clear that I wont be able to perform or learn from this coach. I am with you Kohli
Great call by Kohli by not making it dirty by detailing inside details to attention seeking media. If things doesn't work someone need to leave. Players perform on field and have limited career hence gets the priority. Coaches first job is to bring trust, healthy relationship and good mental conditioning in team. If the players are not happy then coach has to go
@CRICFAN3904379650: sure we do not know the entire story and I think it should remain like that, we don't want the things to come out, for the goodness of Indian cricket. It's just that, had Kumble been the culprit then the BCCI and the CAC who are again the legends of Indian cricket wouldn't be trying to convince Kohli to end the rift and also convincing Kumble to continue. In fact, they had even convinced Kumble to extend his contract for the West Indies tour, but Kumble felt its a lost cause, when he realized that the captain has reservations against him. Plus we all know the nature of both (I have nothing against Kohli, but sure he has lost respect after this hurtful episode) and he may go to make a record number of 100s but this will have a lasting impact on Indian fans
kohli should be removed as captain in all 3 formatscaptain does not mean young talent or in formhe should have patience n respect which kohli don't havereplace him with some other cricketer who all d quality which dhoni had
If sanctity of dressing room is paramount, how did the rift leak out? Who did it?
@ CRICFAN3904379650 ON JUNE 22, 2017, 15:55 GMT -- When did I "defame" Kohli?
Door open - "I have total respect for Kumble", door closed - "I can't work with Kumble, sack him". We fans deserve to know the truth and no one is asking for your dressing room talks.
Like Kumble left the scene with a lot of grace, Kohli should also do the same thing and should leave the captaincy with grace. Or else the Board has to suspend him for 5 matches so that he will understand the game's importance and will comeback to the normal stage. No one is greater than the game. The great Kapil dev was suspended for 1 test match against England in Delhi, during 1984-85 series because he played a mis-behaving shot during the time where he was needed most.
Anil Kumble steps down as always putting Indian cricket ahead of his personal differences as he has done all his life, he understood that Kohli even though he is wrong, (and even after BCCI and CAC wanted Kumble to continue) he holds the future of Indian cricket and its important that he stays good for Indian cricket to flourish and specially now that we are travelling abroad and he wants Kohli to not have to worry about dressing room environment when performing on bouncy, swinging and seaming pitches. It's Indian cricket's loss and its sad that some players found the likes of Kumble intimidating. It's his job to be tough so that the players and the team performs better. All I can say is I hope Kohli understands that he is still young as a cricket captain and I hope people stay with him when is isn't performing that well. I also hope this is not the end when it comes to the contribution of Anil Kumble to Indian cricket, if that happens, Indian cricket would suffer a lot.
Kumble's coaching career started only 1 year ago. Nothing much to write home about. All those home series victories are not his to brag about. It is the players and the captain.
@CRICFAN3904379650.... remember Indian team players are not the ones to decide who is a good coach for them. Shastris, Bangars, Vettoris are the type of coaches which Kohli and the team want. Sadly, you feel players' lack of comfort against the Kumble's coaching style is justified. People ranting against Virat
@DPRASTH Commenting on someone without knowing the full story is same as media trials by some news channel. We should respect his cricket laureates and support him and the team for future endeavors. He even resently held a charity event to help abolish slavery. So don't you see the big heart he has
Kohli should give his point of view about coach attributes and not about dressing room conversation. Ultimately Indian cricket is a looser.
"'I have total respect for Kumble as a cricketer'" - I am sure he would be much better off without your respect Sir
let selectors replace kohli with rahane in tests
I think this rant against Virat should stop. With out knowing full facts as Gaurav Kalra mentions in his articles , people like @puneet, @Rajeshs etc should stop defaming our own Indian Captain. He is a legend in making and its not only him but a majority of the team felt Kumble was not the best coach for India.
Missing N.Srinivasan very badly. The current BCCI is spineless and doesn't know how to do business.
cricfan3904379650 on June 22, 2017, 15:29 GMT = Virat is a humble and respectful of legends? You are filling up the blanks like Kohli. If he could have come out and bashed Kumble as senior players did with Greg Chappell he would go out of the squad like Ganguly that is why he shut his mouth. He decided that what happens in the dressing room remains in the dressing room . REALLY? then he was the one went and spoke to BCCI officials against Kumble. In my view Kohli is an arrogant and a CRY BABY.
Its sad that in Indian Cricket team culture, there is no respect for seniors. India has produced some great players but they either stay away from management or get "kicked Out" Good examples are Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath and now Kumble. Art of spin died after Bedi-Chandra-Parsanna-Venkat. How many people remember Chandra or Wadekar? This culture needs to change.
but no respect as a coach... ?
So no respect too him as a coach? what are you suggesting..?
Not interested to see Cricket more. Kohli put whole cricket lovers down by disrespecting Kumble Sir. He did not go to practice a day before PAK match. VK put India down in front of PAK. He will pay for this cheap attitude. He has to learn from Sachin Tendulkar what is humbleness. After scoring 30K runs and 100 centuries still he was hunble. Now we know why RCB lost. You are not deserved to play for Bangalore.
his arrogance will fail him and india team will suffer the consequences
Hope a dignified silence is maintained by Virat and team. The whole episode doesn't reflect well, but there is no point getting into a "He said, She said" scenario in public. It is going to take time for team India to recover and I am sure there will be some sledging as well. Let them take it on their chin and move on.
Kohli should be removed from captaincy. He has hurted India in no time. Still a long way for him to go and we can potentially see a brawl with other coaches. If for 6 months there is no interaction between a player and the coach, then the player sounds like he is a superhero and can do anything with his Veto power. I would recommend someone like Rahane to take over the captaincy. BCCI should start interviewing for a Captain at the same time as they are looking for a coach. He is very smart in the end he says 'I respect him'. Some should ask him where was the respect for the last 6 months.
The fact that the coach has been sacked speaks volumes. There's no need to preach about 'sanctity of dressing room'.
Does Kohli really mean what he says? This comes after deleting a tweet to Kumble welcoming him last year as coach of Indian cricket team.
I believe this proves my argument that Virat is a humble and respectful of legends. He could have come out and bashed Kumble as senior players did with Greg Chappell. But he decided that what happens in the dressing room remains in the dressing room(ATLEAST TILL HE RETIRES AND MAKES A BIOPIC) . He stands Vindicted for me
But not as a coach, obviously.
Oh is it? Only as a cricketer right? How about as a coach? It tells who's Virat now. Hope others understand
Kohli, the arrogant brat, the disrespectful man sounds more respectful than the true gentleman, who let loose sly assertions about the captain and his team. Bravo !
And what is left unsaid?
He has no explanation then it is better to keep quiet.
