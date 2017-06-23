West Indies bowl, Kuldeep debuts for India
West Indies chose to bowl v India
West Indies asked India to bat on what Jeffrey Dujon described as a "tie-dye t-shirt", a surface difficult to predict. The patterns on the tie-dye were a little moist, which was accentuated by an early, 9 am start. Dujon also said the pitch for some reason turns more in the first half of the day, which meant it was a no-brainer that West Indies chose to field.
However, India's captain Virat Kohli said he would have batted first anyway. That meant action right away for Ajinkya Rahane, who came back into the side to replace the rested opener Rohit Sharma. The other rested player, Jasprit Bumrah, was replaced by Umesh Yadav. The most exciting change for India, though, was an ODI debut for left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who had an ordinary Champions Trophy.
West Indies brought back a wristspinner of their own, Devendra Bishoo, to go with the offspin of Roston Chase and Ashley Nurse.
India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt.), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Miguel Cummins
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Rahane looked good today.......missed a great opportunity to score a century......
Instead of picking dhoni, rishab pant should have been there. Dhoni is just pathetic
When will India put a punt on Pant? If not against West Indies then against whom? And for how long are they planning to protect Shami from testing his fitness after coming back from injury? If fully fit he is better than Umesh in ODIs. If they will not make Shami play, then they should have left him in India to prepare and for the Sri Lanka test tour coming up in few weeks..
why kholi is so obsess with rehane. he is not one day batsman and pandiya is not regular bowler. india need specialist bowler to take wicket in one day matches.
Rahane is far better than rohit sharm,especially outside the subcontinent. Sad to see rishabh pant not there in playing 11.
Useless match, useless team selection , useless timing. Real tour for Kohli starts from SA - NZ - ENG - end in AUS.
Pant is a keeper/Batsman and should replace Dhoni or bat at the opening slot instead of Rahane ! Can't see him as a middle order specialist ! Specialists for a particular spot should occupy that spot according to me.Bring KL Rahul for the no 4 spot.Keep dhoni at the 5th and push yuvi to the 6th and then push Pandya to the 7th and then come the bowlers ! I see no position of Jadhav in the team ! His fielding is also poor
Dhawan , Rahane & Virat will make their stats better against this team so when they fail on seaming track against better team their stats won't look too ugly. Same goes to our wasim akram (aka bhuvneshwar sultan of swing kumar). Poor pant and shami will sit and watch. Virat got chance at young age but he won't do such mistake by playing pant here , instead he will improve his own stats.
Wel wel, here we go once again, With this present W.I. Team, they will get more licks than Peas. W.I. Playing with out a Captain & a Keeper who can`t stop or catch any thing, not even a football. Poor management & Selection.
@ CHECHONG, you are right on with your assessment. West Indian cricket fans know that this is a farce, they are not stupid! Why waste their time and money to watch this team play? You cannot blame the players, they are out there trying their best, the talent is simply not there! I don't think I have seen one ball beat the bat so far.
commentary is really awful
WHOA.........Where is Rememberthename? I thought he went to IPL to sharpen his skills.At least the captain of the T20 side should be 12 th.man of the ODI side
Empty stands and people getting all excited as though the WI are going to bring back certain players.Empty stands MEAN NOTHING these days. WI were ranked 4th in 2003 dropped to 7th in 2004 to 8th in 2007 with players like Sarwan,Lara,Gayle,Samuels,Chanderpaul,DJ Bravo,Rampaul,Ramdin and Taylor among others With those EXPERIENCED players the WI DROPPED 5 PLACES before Holder took over with an INEXPERIENCE team @PADDYRASTA..I expect INDIA to do the SAME thing this team that that they did when your so called stars were playing.
Awful commentary! Backing Rahane's abilities... he has done almost nothing in limited overs cricket.. Rayudu who is sidelined has done way more... and he only gets to play with a second string XI... What is the ultimate goal with Rahane in the side? What is the best he can do? Is it enough to make him a match winner? He has been given many many chances and he has been inconsistent forever... how ridiculous of the commentators to compare him with Rohit Sharma who has 2 double tons... makes zero sense!! Playing Pant wouldve been a better choice... all Rahane is doing is playing for himself here against a team thats ranked 9th
Still no Shami. And why not play Rishabh Pant in place of Yuvraj. Is Kohli sending a message telling that Yuvraj will be around forever.
It's a good opportunity to see how guys like Pant, Chahal etc shape up when given an extended run. It's disappointing to see Kohli not playing these guys in the place of Yuvi.
Where is Rishab pant..Very poor by Virat when himself got a chance in young age and not giving chance to other youngster
Already positive approach can be seen with exit of negative kumble
virat kholi is the best cricketer indian have ever produced.... hes a good human being verg well mannered ....with time he has learned alot ... love from pakistan ... hes mg favorite indian cricketer
Heroes of the past will not win games now. Avoid Yuvraj (Can't field) and perhaps also Dhoni (We acknowledge your contribution, give way to young keepers) for ODI. Bring a good leg spinning all rounder. Teams can't win ICC tournaments without it. Bring a left arm pacer from somewhere. Always always always prefer Rahane over Rohit sharma/Dhawan. He is a gem, sound technical cricketer. Please, Ashwin is not fit for ODI, Jadeja is also on the edge. I wouldn't play him, just fielding is not enough.
Don't drop Umesh (Only quick), and always play Shami. He is young wicket taking option.
Give confidence to youngsters for ICC WC 2019
Rahane, Dhawan, Kohli, Rohit , Jadhav, Dhoni / other keeper / Karthik, H. Pandya, Karn Sharma / Chawla / K. Pandya (good player) / Jadeja / Kuldeep, Shami, Bhuvaneshwar, U. Yadav
West Indies cricket continues its rapid downslide with no end insight. 9AM start at the QPA in an ODI with India and almost nobody at the stadium, in the Brian Lara era you could not get a single ticket for an india match up days before the match. This is what I mean when I talk about how poorly the sport is being managed internationally. However when the CPL starts there will be a big difference in crowd turn out. Now I understand the early start because of Indian time zones and television money but again our cricket has gone down so much that the caribbean people are no longer interested. This is where I would like to see the ICC come in and demand a certain standard from cricket boards and force them to set higher standards or face elimination from all major formats and playing major teams decreasing revenue drastically, not that it would matter to the WICB but it would at least help the boards that care.
WHOA......West Indies have a strong batting line up right down to 9. India's ""tail"" look rather long as it starts from 4. as seen in the Champions Final but both sides have weak bowling
Anil Kimble is being projected bigger than game. zKumble or no kumble, Kohlis India will continue to do well. Abuse kohli as much as you wish, but it won't make any difference
@WNHS........ WHOA.......MAN empty ground means nothing these days especially when India is playing as the mere size of the listening, the TV, the internet audience will boggle your mind.If a few hundred are turned off because of the loss to Pakistan that will be a grain of sand in a dust bowl wicket but they will return once India wins today. Figure it out ....the reason for this series......a, precaution in case of loss in CT 2017 by India. Now there is the Indian diaspora in millions in U.K., USA, Canada AUS, SA, .....and so on . WICB gets a share of the spoils so no losses there. If rain. comes.....there are no refunds and, sponsors pay the bill. .... WICB does not have to care .......See why in last series with India neither captain nor groundsmen in the WI were interested in playing?
useless series, useless match,useless selection. I think this is beginning of downfall.
HARSHA BHOGLE is back . I love his commentary.
@Arnold : Infact Shami is in contention to become fastest 100wickets (forgot the calculations) I would love to have shami in the side
I don't know what problem virat has with shami.He brought ashwin ahead of shami (who is better bowlers on all pitches) and even now he don't want to give shami a chance.Let me tell you stats of odi - avg: shami (24) , ashwin (33) , bhuvi (38) and still someone like shami is just warming bench even after loosing to pak in final.Virat won't learn nor will listen to someone like anil kumble.
No Rishabpant.should have been there in place of yuvaraj.
The Oval is absolutely empty and I couldn't be happier! Hit the WICB where it hurts them the most, their pockets.
