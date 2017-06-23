West Indies v India, 1st ODI, Port of Spain June 23, 2017

West Indies bowl, Kuldeep debuts for India

The Report by Sidharth Monga
30

West Indies chose to bowl v India
'Lack of experience could be WI's stumbling block'

West Indies asked India to bat on what Jeffrey Dujon described as a "tie-dye t-shirt", a surface difficult to predict. The patterns on the tie-dye were a little moist, which was accentuated by an early, 9 am start. Dujon also said the pitch for some reason turns more in the first half of the day, which meant it was a no-brainer that West Indies chose to field.

However, India's captain Virat Kohli said he would have batted first anyway. That meant action right away for Ajinkya Rahane, who came back into the side to replace the rested opener Rohit Sharma. The other rested player, Jasprit Bumrah, was replaced by Umesh Yadav. The most exciting change for India, though, was an ODI debut for left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who had an ordinary Champions Trophy.

West Indies brought back a wristspinner of their own, Devendra Bishoo, to go with the offspin of Roston Chase and Ashley Nurse.

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt.), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Miguel Cummins

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • pi3.14 on June 23, 2017, 15:24 GMT

    Rahane looked good today.......missed a great opportunity to score a century......

  • Tendulkardrives on June 23, 2017, 15:21 GMT

    Instead of picking dhoni, rishab pant should have been there. Dhoni is just pathetic

  • SPS1 on June 23, 2017, 15:19 GMT

    When will India put a punt on Pant? If not against West Indies then against whom? And for how long are they planning to protect Shami from testing his fitness after coming back from injury? If fully fit he is better than Umesh in ODIs. If they will not make Shami play, then they should have left him in India to prepare and for the Sri Lanka test tour coming up in few weeks..

  • Daisycric on June 23, 2017, 15:16 GMT

    why kholi is so obsess with rehane. he is not one day batsman and pandiya is not regular bowler. india need specialist bowler to take wicket in one day matches.

  • Tendulkardrives on June 23, 2017, 15:14 GMT

    Rahane is far better than rohit sharm,especially outside the subcontinent. Sad to see rishabh pant not there in playing 11.

  •   Cricinfouser on June 23, 2017, 14:56 GMT

    Useless match, useless team selection , useless timing. Real tour for Kohli starts from SA - NZ - ENG - end in AUS.

  •   Ujjwal Sahni on June 23, 2017, 14:55 GMT

    Pant is a keeper/Batsman and should replace Dhoni or bat at the opening slot instead of Rahane ! Can't see him as a middle order specialist ! Specialists for a particular spot should occupy that spot according to me.Bring KL Rahul for the no 4 spot.Keep dhoni at the 5th and push yuvi to the 6th and then push Pandya to the 7th and then come the bowlers ! I see no position of Jadhav in the team ! His fielding is also poor

  • Arnold_Schwarzenegger on June 23, 2017, 14:48 GMT

    Dhawan , Rahane & Virat will make their stats better against this team so when they fail on seaming track against better team their stats won't look too ugly. Same goes to our wasim akram (aka bhuvneshwar sultan of swing kumar). Poor pant and shami will sit and watch. Virat got chance at young age but he won't do such mistake by playing pant here , instead he will improve his own stats.

  • canarytabby on June 23, 2017, 14:43 GMT

    Wel wel, here we go once again, With this present W.I. Team, they will get more licks than Peas. W.I. Playing with out a Captain & a Keeper who can`t stop or catch any thing, not even a football. Poor management & Selection.

  • wpbus13 on June 23, 2017, 14:39 GMT

    @ CHECHONG, you are right on with your assessment. West Indian cricket fans know that this is a farce, they are not stupid! Why waste their time and money to watch this team play? You cannot blame the players, they are out there trying their best, the talent is simply not there! I don't think I have seen one ball beat the bat so far.

