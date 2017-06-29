WI's last chance to stay alive in series
Match Facts
Friday, June 30, 2017
Start time 0900 local (1300 GMT)
Big Picture
India came to the Caribbean after yielding their Champions Trophy crown but they haven't taken long to find their happy place again. They scored 300-plus in less than 50 overs in their first completed match since the defeat to Pakistan, bringing the cricket world back to the status quo.
If West Indies are to shake things up and more importantly stay alive in the series, they'll have to find a way past India's strongest suit: a top order that, by now, must be making runs as they sleepwalk. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are racking them up with such greed that their team-mates from Nos 4 might have forgotten how it feels to be out in the middle. Over the last six games, only twice has a middle-order batsman been needed to face even 40 balls. Both came in losing causes.
If this trend is to be exploited though, West Indies have to do something India have, recently, been excellent at: maximising their strength. Jason Holder has under his charge a set of bowlers who are not typically threatening, but at this level, they should at least maintain a constricting line and length for as much as the 50 overs as possible. The two uncapped players they have added to the squad - Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris - are batsmen so clearly this is the best bowling attack they have and perhaps Antigua will bring them better luck.
Form guide
West Indies LWLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)
India WLWWL
In the spotlight
Skill-wise, there is very little going against Devendra Bishoo. He is a wristspinner - an essential commodity in ODIs now - but his consistency remains a problem. Good batsmen almost mark him down for approximately one short ball an over and milk him without too much trouble. If Bishoo can rectify this, he could be what West Indies need - a wicket-taker.
He has always been a very good cutter of the ball, but now, when he plays the pull, and the hook, the change in Shikhar Dhawan is striking. He is no longer hurried into the shot, the swivel on the back foot is smooth, and the shot itself appears effortless - signs that he is picking the length early and trusting his technique, which he says has been calibrated to play the ball a little later and therefore a lot closer to his body. With 500 runs in his last nine innings, the adjustments are bringing rewards.
Team news
Considering West Indies dropped Kieran Powell and Jonathan Carter, who have played both ODIs of this series, and replaced them with Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris, the two uncapped batsmen might just be looking at instant debuts.
West Indies (probable): 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kyle Hope, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Jason Holder (capt), 7 Rovman Powell/ Sunil Ambris, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins,
India tend to avoid experimenting in ODIs, but considering the potential of Rishabh Pant, who has hit a first-class triple-hundred at nearly run-a-ball, they may make an exception.
India (probable): 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav
Pitch and conditions
In 15 matches at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in North Sound, the average run-rate batting first has been 5.05. That roughly translates to an average total of 252. And barring the odd brief shower, the weather is expected to hold up well.
Stats and trivia
- The last time West Indies won an ODI series against a top-eight team was in 2012, when they beat New Zealand 4-1. Since then, they've been beaten 16 times.
- India's top-three have averaged 61.5 over the last two years. That's 15 points higher than their nearest rivals South Africa
Fans in the Indian subcontinent will be able watch near-live clips of major events during the match on ESPNcricinfo, both on scorecard pages and story pages, and in case you miss watching the match live, you can catch all the highlights and stories told through videos on the site. And the entire series will be streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on ESPN.in and on SonyLIV
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Yuvraj should respect Indian values and retire himself. why our cricketers from subcontinent need to be disgraced and thrown out of their teams. bunch of selfish guys no responsibility towards the young people coming along.
Pakistan was lucky because madness of Kohli who ask them to bat first. I hope he learn his lessen now.
With nothing but pride to lose, why can't WI players step out timidity and play with abandon? Don't care about reputations, place in the side or their captain? I don't want to see another one-sided match.
why not Kieron Powell (Mumbai Indian)? in 50 overs;
Hope Dhawan gets a rest tomorrow and Pant opens for India. That will show a potential of India's Gilchrist. I see Pant as new Raina + Gambhir. Dhoni can take a break too in order to give another bench-warmers a chance to prove their abilities.
I got a feeling that wi will win tomorrow
wrong from you people. williams is dropped not. Kieren Powell.
Pant should play. WI should play Rovman Powell.
I say that WI will deliver a sound whipping to India tomorrow..J. Mohammad, Ambris and the Hopes will fire tomorrow! Evin Lewis should get sacked tomorrow and play R. Powell. Lewis cannot bat good pace bowling and when ball dancing.
Wi men's team is playing at a level that could pit them the women's teams around the world. The icc should put them in the women's world cup. India don't beat your chest. This is the weakest Wi team in history
pant should open tomorrows match in place of rahane or dhawan
pant should play tomorrow match, he is our gilchrist
KL Rahul should bat at 3 when he returns to Indian team & Kohli should bat at 4 so that he can maintain middle order & will have less chance to bat before 15 overs.
Rishabh Pant should start to play from tomorrow. He surely play well as he is a great talent. Kuldeep has performed well in his debut bowling. Both this players are very exciting and will be crucial for India in future.
No comment yet to remove Yuvi, on this post, thankfully. I just want to know from my fellow friends as to why Yuvraj, why not even Dhoni ? Yuvi scored 123 in last 7 games and Dhoni scored 89 in those 7 games. We all know Dhoni does not have the same ability in hitting the death overs. In the last 2 games, Yuvi got out once at a ball he had timed terrificly and other when he was going to increase the run rate. I am not against Dhoni, why should he have the priveleges ? A big inning is due for Yuvi, and I hope he answers all of you in the way he has done in last 17 years. Just hope, VK supports him for tomorrow's game.
Insipid series but hope Pant and Kuldeep show their mettle. Good for 2019!
Pant, Rahane, Vk, Karthik, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Kuldeep, Bhuvi, Umesh, Shami. This should be the 11. Time to give Shikhar, Ashwin & Yuvraj a rest. Also WI need to give the only power hitter they have on the squad Rovman Powell a go. I read that this lad can hit the ball a long way.
hoping Pant gets a game tomorrow
The only interest for me being indian supporter in this series is how well will Pant & Kuldip progress. Kuldeep is doing no harm to his chances for upcoming series but lets really hope Pant gets a game too
Two guys averaging under 30 in first class cricket and getting a chance to represent an International team? Give me a break. There was a time when averaging 50 in First class cricket didn't guarantee a spot in the West Indies team. West Indies cricket has reached its nadir and their decline seems terminal. Desperate times for once great cricket team.
The caption says Ind Vs WI 2nd ODI, shouldn't it be 3rd. Even though it was washout..
I was thinking Williams should have been given a chance instead of Cummings, at the moment not really seeing a wicket taker in the side no offense to the others and the batting well not much expectation there unfortunately i no its a young side they claim but i think these guys have been around long enough to at least see more promise, Mr chase is batting way too low in this team also i dont see this team having the fire power in the middle order. Im just here hoping dhoni gets a chance to bat a little to show ppl he still get it regardless what ppl say.
