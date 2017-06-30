Dhoni, Jadhav give India fighting total
India 251 for 4 (Dhoni 78*, Rahane 72, Cummins 2-56) v West Indies
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav added 81 in the last 7.4 overs to take India to a fighting total on a two-paced pitch and one-paced outfield: slow. The 300-scoring machine that the India batting is came to a slow screeching halt as West Indies used the slowness of the surface and the sticky bounce to keep India quiet: after the seventh over, India had to wait for the 43rd over to take the scoring rate back over four.
Despite the late hits from Dhoni and Jadhav - if Jadhav's innings was 40 off 26, Dhoni scored 50 off the last 29 balls he faced - this was the third-lowest total this decade for a side batting first and losing four wickets or fewer. This was the lowest target India have set since October 2015. Ajinkya Rahane, auditioning for the opener-cum-middle-order reserve role, batted through 42 overs, but managed to score only 72; his strike rate of 64.28 was the second-slowest since 2010 for openers batting first and facing 110 balls.
Devendra Bishoo was again the pick of the bowlers, going for 38 runs for the wicket of Yuvraj Singh and adding a stunning catch to it. The start of the match was delayed by 45 minutes because of 18 hours of rain on the day before the match, and West Indies didn't minding sitting back and waiting more. They were happy to dig the ball into the surface as opposed to looking for any seam movement that you often get on damp pitches. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli didn't display the required patience to weather this mode of bowling. Dhawan ramped a short ball but lack of pace did him in. Despite struggling against the unpredictable bounce, Kohli went to steer a rising delivery and gave the man at gully a catch. India 34 for 2 in the 10th over.
That man at gully, Kyle Hope, would have mixed feelings as he prepared to open the innings with his brother Shai: after taking an excellent catch to send Kohli back, he dropped a simpler offering from Dhoni when he was 28 off 50. Dhoni ended up with 78 at nearly a run a ball. Yuvraj Singh, too, enjoyed similar luck: edging through vacant slip region, getting away with a plumb lbw call not reviewed, but fell in a manner similar to the Champions Trophy final: playing outside the line of a legbreak, for 39 off 55.
Rahane at the other end struggled to find the momentum he had achieved in scoring 19 off the first 19 balls he faced. In the 70 runs that he added with Dhoni in 16 overs, the focus seemed to be on taking the innings deep. In the 39th over, Dhoni decided he had taken it deep enough, looking to attack Bishoo's ninth over, but got away with a slog that didn't reach long-on and with another that fell in K Hope's hand but popped out at short third man.
Rahane wasn't so lucky. He decided the 43rd over was the time to go but Bishoo judged his upper-cut perfectly, ran in from deep point, and dived at the right moment. Rahane had gone after Miguel Cummins not just because there was finally pace on the ball but also because debutant Kesrick Williams, charged with bowling five overs out of the last nine, was doing well.
So Dhoni targeted Jason Holder, and took 17 off his last over, stunningly fetching one length ball from wide outside off and depositing it flat over square leg for six. Jadhav saw Dhoni's innovation, and raised him a sweep shot off Cummins, having gone on a knee and well outside off well before Cummins released, and then pulling off the shot with surprising ease thanks to his still head. Rahane's wicket perhaps came at the right time for India.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Time to take a call on yuvi dhoni looks good enough to play 2019 World Cup his keeping is also a bonus we should try manish pandey or shreyas iyer in place of yuvi
TANSTELL87 Seems like you are the one that is new to Odi cricket. I have been watching cricket for 20+ years, even represented my state at jr under 17 level in the past. Positive start is what's required in modern odi cricket. This total can be defended against this 3rd string below average Windies attack. However, we will be thrashed with a good 7 overs left against better opponents like Eng, Aus, SA with this score. If you think Rahane is Odi opener material then you are clearly delusional. This old style approach is a receipt for disaster against stronger teams. The DIFFERENCE between Rahane & other openers is that K Rahul, Dhawan, Rohit all have higher avg than him & can change their gear to 110-120 SR mode but Rahane cannot do this as he cannot play the big shots when required. This is why Dhoni did not want Rahane in the odi team when he was the captain. Also inspite of getting so many opportunities, his avg is still around 34 with a mediocre SR of 78.
@TANSTELL87 Seems like you are the one that is new to Odi cricket. I have been watching cricket for 20+ years, even represented my state at jr under 17 level in the past. Positive start is what's required in modern odi cricket. This total can be defended against this 3rd string below average Windies attack. However, we will be thrashed with a good 7 overs left against better opponents like Eng, Aus, SA with this score. If you think Rahane is Odi opener material then you are clearly delusional. This old style approach is a receipt for disaster against stronger teams. The DIFFERENCE between Rahane & other openers is that K Rahul, Dhawan, Rohit all have higher avg than him & can change their gear to 110-120 SR mode but Rahane cannot do this as he cannot play the big shots when required. This is why Dhoni did not want Rahane in the odi team when he was the captain. Also inspite of getting so many opportunities, his avg is still around 34 with a mediocre SR of 78.
I want India to lose this match very badly. They don't experiment and keep on persisting with the same squad. The squad isn't changed from like 7 matches. What's the use of a 15 member squad if new players don't get chances.
PAKISTAN had always been the team to break the will of other teams. that's what they did to this Indian team. they don't wanna play anymore. they have broken them. you will see in next two years what Indian team is made of.
Need Rahul Tripathi as opening batsman and mohammed siraj in bowling line up . Don't want Rehana's high class batting.
Drop Rahane from top order. He is not qualified for this. He just keep the run rate down, that ruins other batsman mind. It will be over 300+ run score. Still pandiya left. India should take right decision. If India lose it will be only person yes that is Rahane
I really miss Viru and SRT as our ODI openers. We had so many fast starts because of them.
Its hilarious how Yuvi and Dhoni are even put in the same picture, the latter could easily be one of the best in ODIs while Yuvi will only be a decent batsman who had plenty of opportunities, thanks to his fielding skills.
It's laughable how hypers start making comments about Dhoni once he makes even a half decent inning. Easily forgetting that he was on 20 off 40 around the 37 over mark when he got 2 lives, and OF COURSE he scored runs in the last 10 against the inexperienced WI pacers. That is why he is playing this series, easy runs for the taking against a weak team. This is a trademark Dhoni game, play ridiculously slow that kills the team's final score goal and then try to score in the last 10 to make at least your own numbers look good. Gambhir knew this game was on even 5 years ago but mango hypers remain blind to it, Even Jadhav scored heavily in the last 10, does that make him a great too now?
poor crowd in all three matches..sums up the sorry state of windies
Really disappointed to see some negative comments about Rahane below. I guess these are from millennials who think ODI means 300 runs and T20 means 180 runs min. Those guys need to learn- RESPECT THE PITCH!. If Rahane would have started playing like Sharma on this pitch, we would have been 50/6 again and looking at 150 max total. Rahane made sure we didn't lose more wickets when pitch was still helping bowlers a lot with crazy bounce. Strike rate matters per pitch conditions (we scored ~320 against SL in CT with good SR and still lost). Yuvi has serious technique problem against spin. May be we start looking for a new middle order batsmen. Dhoni did well in the end but remember HE GOT LUCKY twice before. Jadhav proved that he is only good when he comes in for bat after 40 overs in ODI or 13 overs in T20. With bouncy pitch early morning, he would have been out long ago. Why Kohli is not giving youngsters a chance on this tour? Really poor captain-ship.
Relax guys. stop bashing. This is slow and bouncy track after the wet outfield and Indian batting struggled initially and Rahane batted sensibly. India will win this match by 75-100 runs. Any other SC would have crumbled here for paltry 170 odd. India adjusted well and played according to the pitch. 251 is good total and windies should have batted first. thats their only chance of winning by posting a big total.
Lewis had been so pathetic in ODI cricket. Doesn't, doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and doesn't rotate the strike well at all. Time to look elsewhere.
Desired India batting position in future : K L Rahul, Dhawan/pant, Kohli, Rohit, Jadhav, Dhoni/DK/Pant, Pandya, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Bhuvi, Umesh/Shami/Bumra. Think that Rohit would be better captain than Kohli who should just concentrate on his batting.
@ CYRUS_THE_VIRUS, India have Rohit and Dhawan who is the top run scorer in CT 2017. Roy failed in all the matches he played. Dickwella will the shown doors after Zim tour. Fakhar, is he really a cricketer does he really shots ????. What is Warner ODI & Test average in 2017.
Criticism of Indian batting is unwarranted, it looks like a difficult pitch and atleast wait for WI to bat to see if they can score freely. I though agree that it's very difficult to understand why India do not want to explore new players. DK, Pant, Shami all should be in the team and some others can rest. If you do not want to change the team then atleast the batting order, for example Jadhav needs to bat at number 3/4 and get some solid experience, similarly Pandya needs to get opportunities to bat up the order. If you will not do that against a weak WI side in a meaningless series, then when will you do that? I thought Kohli would be different but his approach in getting new players in is similar to Dhoni. Only respite this series is Kuldeep getting a chance, i hope he plays all matches. I remember when Pant played the T20, i thought he'll open but he hardly got to bat as Kohli decided to open!!
In limited-overs cricket Rahane always gives the impression that he is playing to secure his place in the team rather than play for the team's cause. These numbers he has racked up in this series against a struggling team at such a ridiculous strike rate should be taken with a pinch of salt while selecting the squad for future series.
Ever since that massive demoralizing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the Final of Champions Trophy, wheels have come off the Indian cricket set-up. There is definitely a lot brewing behind the scenes. Kumble-Kohli saga is just one of the storylines. A post-mortem of that defeat wasn't done adequately and blunders simply brushed under the carpet. Youth needs to be given exposure, especially against weak teams like WI, but here we see many seniors batting for themselves unfortunately.
Pitch has nice carry because of last evening rain.So shikhar played a wrong shot because in ball pitch and stop because some water in side the pitch and that also gives a extra carry when bowlers try nuckle ball because in nuckle ball ,ball has nature to skid .So kohli gone after yuvi dhoni and rahane played as expected .This ground avg score 250 India exactly get same score.Now its high time for say bye bye to our two legend they have all right to decide how they left.Oh yes Rahane sorry you can carry some more time to test but not one day please.High time for Pant,Kunal pandeya to take those legend job.
Yuvraj seems to have taken the 60 years age of retirement pretty seriously. Dhoni still looks that he belongs here but yuvi is missing bot physically and mentally. Honestly sad to see him like this
What a great Front line bowler Holder is. 4 six were scored, Holder got 3 of those. Well done to the bajan.
cricketers should retire on their own gracefully before they are forced as in india whereas other countries players retire at right time
please select youngesters in place of oldies.
Just how much do we expect from this Indian team? Most of us are criticizing them for not playing fast enough, not playing enough strokes, not being aggressive enough blah blah blah and yet if one looks at the scorecard one will find Lazy India have lazily scored 100 runs of the last 10 overs which is umm not too lazy right? Recall that when ABD played his all time great knock of 162* of 66 balls vs WI in WC 2015, SA with all that hitting had scored only 150 in the last 10 overs. In the 1st ODI vs Ind in 2013, SA, with de Kock & ABD in top form, scored only 135 runs in the last 10 overs. Mind you, those were much flatter wickets, much smaller wickets and the Batting Powerplay rule was in vogue those days. So from that PoV, if today India have scored 100 runs in 10 overs then it is not too bad in my opinion. I too feel that perhaps India were a bit less urgent but have you guys seen some of the deliveries in this innings? Let's love our players & not blame Rahane et al all the time.
The batting display is so much reminiscent of Pak's 220/2 in 50 overs, batting first in the inaugural 1992 WC match, with Rameez Raja making a horrible century in the last over of the innings, off 158 deliveries. When Rameez was celebrating arms aloft in the 50th over, Tony Cozier in Comm Box was remarking the utility of this innings would be known after WI had batted (and it did, as Pak lost by 10 wickets!). Poor Miandad scored run-a-ball 50 but others who batted were simply playing for themselves!
Eng has Hales, Roy as Odi openers, Aus has Warner, Finch, SA has De-Cock, Afg has Shehzad, Pak has Fakhar, Sharjeel, NZ -Guptill, SRL has Kushal, Dickwella. India & WI are the only team that does not have an aggressive power hitting opener in Odi. This explains the slow start of the 1st 15 overs powerplay India has been having for the last 2 yrs.
Yuvraj is past his sale date and Dhoni is getting there. If they dont make drastic changes this Indian team will not cut it at the world cup.
K Williams is the most expensive west indies on debut.0/69.someone just had commeted he is best bowler of WI
What a painful display by much-touted batting line-up! It seems the batsmen are more interested in cementing their positions rather than playing according to team needs.
Bye yuvi, please retire. From a fan who is rapidly getting disillusioned with you. Msd, don't plan for 2019 wc. Not the best idea. At least groom a replacement. VK, start taking some strong decisions, this is Indian team not rcb. None of these will happen, but....
I doubt whether the people cribbing over strike rates have even watched the innings. This was a VERY tricky wicket. 250 is a very defensible target here. You don't need 300 every single time to win a cricket match. Rahane and Dhoni played extremely well considering the need of the hour.
Unmeaningfull cricket most of the year. Either its franchise or something of this sort.
@Cyrus_The_Virus - Do you understand cricket or just making some random comments. Did you see what kind of bounce was the pitch offering which got Dhawan & Kohli out? Do you expect Rahane to score 170 off 112 balls on that surface?? Had it not been for Rahane's 72 & Yuvi's 39, India would have been bundled under 175. Pant would have lasted a ball or two on that wicket. Not every wicket is paata like in the IPL where one can hit through the line & score big runs.
Next game karthik or pant in place of yuvi
Pitiful crowd at the Sir IVAR Stadium. Don't think that ground had been full since it was built.
Where are dhoni yuvraj bashers, They are proven match winner. If dhoni batted at #3, he would have 90+ odi hundreds.
if india loose this match, could be a good lession for kohli.
Pathetic comments. Dhoni played extremely well on a difficult track. On the other hand, people have forgotten Dhoni's match winning innings, and his contributions to Indian cricket. He is fit and runs faster than some of the younger guys in the team. Please let him enjoy and play after so many years of captaincy.
looks like Dhoni and Jadhav answered people's early conclusions and assumptions.Its not about going full guns blazing when you need runs and losing wickets. it's about waiting for oppurtunity and capitalize on mistakes of opponents. Dhoni does what he is known for. Stabilize the Innings.
Jadhav showing why this no#6 position is reserved for him. He hardly plays a dot ball without missing a chance to hit the 6s & 4s. Nice little cameo from him. Would love to see an explosive middle order consisting of Pant, Iyer/Rana, Jadhav & Pandya for the 2019 WC. Again, as i mentioned earlier, Rahane cost us 30-40 runs minimum.
People criticising Dhoni and Jadhav, would you like to eat your words with sauce or salt and pepper?
Good score in this damn two paced wicket..... Last ten overs was terrific... Kudos kedhar and dhoni....
do or die for this team. but of course I expect the legspinner to run rampant (again)
Im not a Dhoni fan but he was right about Rahane all along. This is why he refused to play Rahane in Odi when he captained India. At least Dhawan, Kl Rahul & Rohit can accelerate even if they have a slow start. This is the difference between Rahane & the other 3 openers i mentioned. With his tuk tuk approach similar to Misbah & Chandimal's type of batting, the team's overall total falls short by 50 runs everytime these guys scores runs. Why can't Indian selectors realise this?
looks like 230 ish on the cards...what will be Kohli's reaction if we lose the match....it's a crime not to play youngsters in this series.
@CYRUS_THE_VIRUS, the worst part is that if Rohit plays the same ridiculous innings as Rahane then he is praised no end. Both of them are horribly unsuited to open and Rahane should not even be in the team. What is the point of playing 7 odd batsmen when these guys are going to bat slow till 45th? This stone age mentality has to go but it won't till the oldies are there. Dhoni was playing slower than a test till he got two lives, even now he is going at 70 odd SR. And Jadhav thinks he is Hayden, keeps walking to bowlers twice as tall as him with NO plan of how to play them.
when grounds are big indian batsmaman dont have power to hit 6. west indies bowlers are all medium pacer but still indian batsman played them like they are playing against world champion team. india should bring some youngster to do well in 2019 world cup
Sending jadhav @ 42nd over when a player like pandya in line up .what is happening to Indian team
These funny fans expect India to score 300 in all matches.....Dhoni have better strike rate than Rahane and Kholi. He would end almost 100 after 50 overs.
Indian team in charge of Mr Kohli. The wisdom from someone like Kumble is sorely missing. Look at the team selection!!! it's a just joke this game really is.
guys pls relax im sure the 2 boards had an understanding to keep interest in the series alive. the future if windies cricket is at stake. thats why we are seeing all the indian big boys playing and also how they are trying really hard to lose this game. will they succedd?. pls publish
Thank you very much Rahane for your aggressive and ruthless batting which your captain Kohli always speak about. An outstanding strike rate of 64 in this match and career strike rate of 79 is really ruthless in modern day cricket. Again thank you very much for your aggressive contribution.
HADESLOGIC You spoke my mind. Yes, Windies selectors are much more brave & adventurous compared to our selectors. Even if Ashwin gets a 6 wkt haul or Rahane scores 200 or averages 100 in this series, its useless. The only thing they will achieve is just a false confidence against Windies C team. Once they face quality bowling attack or bowl against world class batsman, these guys will turn up missing & thrashed in a humiliating way. They should follow Englands example by bringing in fearless young batsmen. The England 2015 odi team is just the opposite of present Odi team. As i type Rahane with his 90s style of batting is out for 70 from 112 balls. This inspite of opening the batting. Lol
Amazing@ Power full batting line up 43 overs 167/3 Good job Is that strongest batting line up? Nice! IS that test match or one day ? or India is under performing to to stay series Alive .
such a cringy game by Dhoni. If only he could get out Pandya or Jadhav could get us somewhere.
i was watching match and thought its was a test match but after 2 overs i realised its actually odi. i think its team for batsmen to realise its odi not a test match
Honestly speaking, rahane is fit for tests only, and although I am a big admirer of dhoni, but he is well past his prime. We need to give chances to youngsters now.
By playing this way they are actually taking away chances from Jadhav and Pandya to get some quality time in the middle and get some experience. Poor thinking from the Indian team. Jadhav and Pandya aren't being tested enough.
Rahane... This is what he is known for.....Risk of playing Test batsman in ODI..
Kohli, keep your frienship apart, and give chance to Pant to open the batting.
people want to see youngster in place of dhoni n yuvi why not rahane who play slow inning like today ge put presser on other
Dhoni and Yuvraj, please retire guys. Why are you losing your respect. There are many aggressive young Indian batsmen waiting on the wings. Please don't spoil India's chance in WC'19.
poor pathetic cricket from india.Can someone please tell me what is the purpose of playing 7 batsmen when you are so obsessed with keeping wickets in hand and crawl at 3.5 rpo in modern day cricket.
@THERIPPER and you're sitting on your couch !
Rahane & Dhoni in no urgency at all. Brilliant test innings from the duo. Test cricket batting at its finest! But wait.. Isn't this an Odi game?
nice test match to have with rahane and dhoni...
The spinners r doin a decent job and brillant holder wouldnt even dream of playin his other 2 spinnerz.
Really stupid selection by indians, when so many youngsters with talent and form are waiting to get a chance, they continue to persist with the expiry date over guys like Yuvi who can't play either quality spin or pace. dhoni should play as keeper and bat 6/7, no way he can come at 5...Kohli is worst captain in terms of bringing youth into team, he always wants to play with his same circle of friends until he retires even if they are 40 or 50 yrs doesn't matter to him..if shreyas iyer and pant were playing in CT final, we would certainly have had some hope even after 3 down, but with yuvi and dhoni at crucial 4 and 5 positions, no hope..just ridiculous that selectors want to have yuvi for WC 19...also the SC mandating that only 3 selectors have to be there is a farce, need 5 to 7 ppl to get some sanity on selector panel..with 3 selectors, if couple of them think immaturely, then no chance of rectification..
ROTATION OF STRIKE.....Dhoni..showing Rahane...how it gets done in the middle....
indian cricket is going to worst because of kohli.
I think Chase should be highly considered as an opening batsman for the west indies
someone please remind indian players that this is 2017, not 1980s.......pathetic batting display......
Where is R Beaton waiting to play him when turn Shiv Chanderpaul age, thanks to Mr Brown and Mr Otis Gibson
@CYRUS_THE_VIRUS, come on we all know what is going on. The oldies and 'also ran' cast is being given free opportunities to get easy, good figures against a side which did not even make CT. In a series, where Ind should have been fielding at least 4-5 debutants, we are seeing the WI squad giving more opportunities. Ind is busy playing politics and brand games. Rahane, who will almost NEVER get a chance in a full strength ODI squad is playing all matches, NO new pace bowler is being tried, forget keepers who will be needed to be firing in a year or so.
So Yuvi can't play off spinners, leg spinners, medium pacers and fast bowlers. What is left for him to face? We already know that Dhoni also can't play leg spinners and left arm Orthodox spinners. How India is able to manage with these one dimensional players is an enigma.
Kohli exposed again on a bouncy deck, guess what awaits our Indian team in SA.
I never commented on holder before but his leadership qualities is lacking and if he can't capitalise and win the game then opportunities will few and far between
W.I. Has gone for a Double Hope with no Hope in sight. If you look @ the big picture, It is the balans holding W.I. Cricket back. Poor selectors, Poor selection, Poor Captaincy, It is like a ship without a Captain, & Sea Sick Sailors.
Please print cricinfo.
Seems like its important to maintain the quota of bajans in the side as Chase is serving no purpose n Joesph would hve done a better job than Cummings on this pitch
It's sad to see that youngsters are not getting chances to show their potential in this type of series. It's no secret why Ganguly is regarded as best captain of Indian cricket because he was not afraid of giving chance to raw talents. Kohli and dhoni are exactly opposite of this and defensive in terms of strategy.
india is playing lake a test match.
Holder is the worst captain I have seen. He is never pro active. He had a slip in for yuvi. Catch went there put back the fielder in slip. Horse bolted.
I am Indian fan and not even 1 percent interested in this Useless series as Kohli is not at all interested in giving opportunity to Youngsters.
Cantwaittosee He is injured
I can't believe India are still hesitant to give chances to Pant, Karthik. If you can't experiment against this Windies "C" team, when will they get a chance? Even if Dhawan, Yuvraj & Dhoni etc score double centuries here there is nothing to gain looking towards the future of Indian cricket or building a team for WC 2019. If India is serious about building a nucleus for Wc 2019,it has to start from here. In any case DK & Pant are now way better than Dhoni in terms of power hitting & finishing.
Where is Shannon Gabriel? He is an excellent Bowler.
In modern ODI game a team needs 5 specalist batters who can score run a ball atleast if not faster, and one of them needs to be a wicketkeeper. After Dhoni, Risabh Pant has shown the talent to take on this role. In the current ODI era you need 6 bowling options, ideally 3 of them should be able to bat ( preferbably big hitters who score atleast 2 runs a ball and can clear the fence twice an over atleast). For India Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav/Axar Patel can fit this reqmt perfectly . The other 3 can be specalist bowlers preferably two seamers and one wrist spinner ( or 3 seamers if green track).
Virat Kohli, great captaincy material for India. I am still trying to understand the purpose of playing two spinners where it is already forecasted as the pitch will be well suited for Fast Bowler. Salute to this brave Indian captain.
Good to see a bouncy wicket and west indies bowlers have bowled well and tested the indian batsmans
Wow what a catch by Kyle Hope to get rid of the big man!
kohli should retire instead of dhoni
Virat making so boring to watch this team again
India will lost this match due to poor bowling, home ground benefit to Windies, opening failure, complacency by Indian and recently win of Zmbby
WNHS even when there was a "full strength" west indies team, the stadiums were still empty because the team was not competitive. this has been the case ever sense lara retired at LEAST. Malinga's situation is also different. the sports minister does not run SL's cricket board.
The team management has been cruel to DK by retaining Yuvaraj . DK has been in the squad for Champion trophy as well the current tour without getting a chance to show his worth . They are not trying any newcomer also . All these things clearly shows a set pattern .
India is playing good cricket against west indies D team...why don't they tour Newzealand, Australia, South Africa????
very bad from india for not giving chance to risubh pant
ms dhoni pls retire, why are you still playing, spoiling the career of young risabh pant
Viv Richards stadium is even more empty than the queen's park oval. West Indians are more excited to go to CPL games than to see the West Indies team. If that is not an indictment on the WICB and their arrogant attitude and failed policies, then I don't know what is. Cricket has been destroyed at a rapid pace in the Caribbean and it's sad that a simple change in letting the best players play is all that is needed, but the people are being denied joy by an inept board and president. Take for example Malinga, who called the Minister of Sport in his country, a monkey, after the minister criticised the team during the CT. They fined Malinga, gave him a suspended sentence and everyone has moved on. No demands for an apology and why? Because they understand his importance to the team. Only the WICB is happy to sideline their best players and lose every game in the interim.
very bad captaincy from virat, dont want to give chances to youngsters
when someone goes 6 an over wicket less. might as well give Shami a chance . Drop Umesh
look like no place for fans favorite pant and DK.
very stupid captaincy by virat, why he want to play with full squad against west indies grade team, why not giving chances to youngster risabh pant, very shame on virat, sorry for risabh pant
