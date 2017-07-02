West Indies v India, 4th ODI, Antigua July 2, 2017

West Indies bat; three changes for India

The Report by Sidharth Monga
Toss: West Indies chose to bat v India
Mohammed Shami makes his first ODI appearance since the 2015 World Cup © Getty Images

Virat Kohli kept losing the toss, but West Indies finally reversed the order by choosing to bat first in Antigua. India made three changes to their XI, but they still couldn't find space for Rishabh Pant. Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami came in for Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Yuvraj had a stiff hamstring, and the other two were rested.

West Indies made just the one change, resting Miguel Cummins and bringing in Alzarri Joseph, who was rested last match.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kyle Hope, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Jason Holder (capt.), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Alzarri Joseph.

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav.

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • rmallick on July 2, 2017, 15:56 GMT

    CRICNINJA: dear, commonsense prevails..were virat kohli, yuvraj singh, zaheer khan not ready when they started to play for India at very young age. Same goes to rishab pant. Now a days teams are not waiting for players to be ready at age of 30 or 35. Look, what happened to kedhar jhadav. He got a chance at the age of 30 where as numerous chances were given to some of undeserving players. DK is one of them. This is not happening for the first time under virat. If u remember, he did not give a chance to some of youngsters while India was on tour to Zimbabwe.

  • Harshd on July 2, 2017, 15:53 GMT

    Real tragedy that Pant does not get a game today!

  •   cricfan4634390643 on July 2, 2017, 15:51 GMT

    I see why Pant is not given chance,here's the reasons We wont accept even a one defeat so no risk taking If Yuvi scores 0 runs no prob,but if Pant gets less runs,he wont feature again in near time pitches wont help Pant style batting,Hardik is similar type player and he failed here in one match so why to destroy confidence of youngster but he could be opener in T20 game

  • I_Support_BCCI on July 2, 2017, 15:50 GMT

    JACK_BRIGH U conviently forgot match wimpnners like Virat, Dhavan, Rohit whom dhoni always backed. As far as Jadeja is concerned, yes in odi, he is nowhere when compared to Yuvi but in test, he is far better than Yuvi both in batting and bowling. He is definetly a match winner in test formats. And yes don't bring pitch conditions in argument, because Yuvi was complete failure in test cricket whatever the conditions were. Ashwin is same. Murli Vijay although inconsistent but still most compact test opener for India. And only god knows why u guys hate Ishant Sharma. So better educate yourself more broadly about cricket or don't make exaggerated statements just to satisfy yourself.

  • WNHS on July 2, 2017, 15:45 GMT

    The Indian commentator just said it must be hard for Jason Holder whose place in the team is cemented not on the basis of skill. Crazy that an outsider has to soberly say the things we all know.

  • DeepakDixit on July 2, 2017, 15:29 GMT

    @BONAFIDESTALLION, all walks of life doesn't require the physical fitness expected from a professional sports person. If 60 was the age of retirement, Kapil Dev still would have been playing for India. In any profession, you not only need to perform to get the employment but to sustain it as well. One dive to stop a ball and he walks out like an elderly. He was the fielding icon of India, not anymore. This is how Yuvraj is performing for last couple of years. Bowling: Not Applicable Batting : Can't play swing, can't play spin , can't play fast bowlers. Scores somewhat 1 out of 10 matches. Fielding : Better not to discuss it.

  • cricfan8390517555 on July 2, 2017, 15:08 GMT

    Pant is very talented...if you couldn't pick him for playing 11,then y u took in. Did Yuvaraj is playing next World Cup? His body language is very down I think we go with pant if we want to win World Cup !

  • bonafidestallion on July 2, 2017, 14:53 GMT

    @Deepak - see again same line old young , what do you mean by young - 20 something is young and 30 something is old , if we go by you then all 30 something should retire from all sphere of life. And he made millions because he deserves not that some one threw those money in his begging bowl... Do you watch a full 50 over match and follow each bowl when our team is fielding ? Yuvi still puts a dive and do stop good amount if runs , do you know how he picked up this hamstring niggle , he dived to stop a 4 on kuldeep bowling ....

  • masuda1985 on July 2, 2017, 14:49 GMT

    India should rather play with Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe... They are far better than current windies team....

  • ovzdatta151 on July 2, 2017, 14:46 GMT

    @Deepak: I totally agree with your point of view. No doubt Dhoni is a great keeper as well as a great Captain. But in the context of finding new talent for the future, it was a bit disappointing on his part.

