West Indies bat; three changes for India

Toss: West Indies chose to bat v India

Mohammed Shami makes his first ODI appearance since the 2015 World Cup © Getty Images

Virat Kohli kept losing the toss, but West Indies finally reversed the order by choosing to bat first in Antigua. India made three changes to their XI, but they still couldn't find space for Rishabh Pant. Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami came in for Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Yuvraj had a stiff hamstring, and the other two were rested.

West Indies made just the one change, resting Miguel Cummins and bringing in Alzarri Joseph, who was rested last match.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kyle Hope, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Jason Holder (capt.), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Alzarri Joseph.

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav.

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

