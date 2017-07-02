West Indies bat; three changes for India
Toss: West Indies chose to bat v India
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Virat Kohli kept losing the toss, but West Indies finally reversed the order by choosing to bat first in Antigua. India made three changes to their XI, but they still couldn't find space for Rishabh Pant. Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami came in for Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Yuvraj had a stiff hamstring, and the other two were rested.
West Indies made just the one change, resting Miguel Cummins and bringing in Alzarri Joseph, who was rested last match.
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kyle Hope, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Jason Holder (capt.), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Alzarri Joseph.
India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
CRICNINJA: dear, commonsense prevails..were virat kohli, yuvraj singh, zaheer khan not ready when they started to play for India at very young age. Same goes to rishab pant. Now a days teams are not waiting for players to be ready at age of 30 or 35. Look, what happened to kedhar jhadav. He got a chance at the age of 30 where as numerous chances were given to some of undeserving players. DK is one of them. This is not happening for the first time under virat. If u remember, he did not give a chance to some of youngsters while India was on tour to Zimbabwe.
Real tragedy that Pant does not get a game today!
I see why Pant is not given chance,here's the reasons We wont accept even a one defeat so no risk taking If Yuvi scores 0 runs no prob,but if Pant gets less runs,he wont feature again in near time pitches wont help Pant style batting,Hardik is similar type player and he failed here in one match so why to destroy confidence of youngster but he could be opener in T20 game
JACK_BRIGH U conviently forgot match wimpnners like Virat, Dhavan, Rohit whom dhoni always backed. As far as Jadeja is concerned, yes in odi, he is nowhere when compared to Yuvi but in test, he is far better than Yuvi both in batting and bowling. He is definetly a match winner in test formats. And yes don't bring pitch conditions in argument, because Yuvi was complete failure in test cricket whatever the conditions were. Ashwin is same. Murli Vijay although inconsistent but still most compact test opener for India. And only god knows why u guys hate Ishant Sharma. So better educate yourself more broadly about cricket or don't make exaggerated statements just to satisfy yourself.
The Indian commentator just said it must be hard for Jason Holder whose place in the team is cemented not on the basis of skill. Crazy that an outsider has to soberly say the things we all know.
@BONAFIDESTALLION, all walks of life doesn't require the physical fitness expected from a professional sports person. If 60 was the age of retirement, Kapil Dev still would have been playing for India. In any profession, you not only need to perform to get the employment but to sustain it as well. One dive to stop a ball and he walks out like an elderly. He was the fielding icon of India, not anymore. This is how Yuvraj is performing for last couple of years. Bowling: Not Applicable Batting : Can't play swing, can't play spin , can't play fast bowlers. Scores somewhat 1 out of 10 matches. Fielding : Better not to discuss it.
Pant is very talented...if you couldn't pick him for playing 11,then y u took in. Did Yuvaraj is playing next World Cup? His body language is very down I think we go with pant if we want to win World Cup !
@Deepak - see again same line old young , what do you mean by young - 20 something is young and 30 something is old , if we go by you then all 30 something should retire from all sphere of life. And he made millions because he deserves not that some one threw those money in his begging bowl... Do you watch a full 50 over match and follow each bowl when our team is fielding ? Yuvi still puts a dive and do stop good amount if runs , do you know how he picked up this hamstring niggle , he dived to stop a 4 on kuldeep bowling ....
India should rather play with Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe... They are far better than current windies team....
@Deepak: I totally agree with your point of view. No doubt Dhoni is a great keeper as well as a great Captain. But in the context of finding new talent for the future, it was a bit disappointing on his part.
Run rate of 3.50 in 20 overs pretty pathetic wi
Forget about this boring contest, Indian women are demolishing pakistani women. Go watch that.
At last india gave chance to thier best seamer. shami
@CRICNINJA ..yeah, net practice is better indicator than the actual game performances. well, Dhoni can do the net practice for next 100 years , we don't mind. just don't block the spot in telecasted matches.
Well said @bonafidestallion. I think the guys commenting just know one thing to bash yuvi and Dhoni. They somehow seem to become the cricket selectors beyond the team management. The team needs yuvi and Dhoni going ahead till they are fit. Yuvraj played very well without the warm up games against Pakistan, man of the match. Against south Africa played well to end with virat, was going good in the final. Made a valuable partnership with rahane last odi. Back played well against English both odi and T20 last match. May be whatever he does you guys just know one thing.
@BONAFIDESTALLION . These guys make millions and expected to perform above average at least. Yuvraj plays average innings here and there that too after getting dropped and many close shaves. He doesn't bowl any more and is a turtle in the field. Moreover he is not getting younger anymore. India in 2007 WC , dropped players of stature of Sahin , Ganguly and Dravid, bigger legends than Yuvraj and Dhoni can ever be.
WHOA..........WI. 51-0 ...... WI Running away with this match........
Yuvraj please do not come back even kohli or coach select you for next game be honest with them and tell them you do not have cricket left in your body
Finally yuvraj is out n should not come back now.. We need new players now for next WC..
well this is shameful from indian seniors. god save young talent.in india as.if they havent got chance in this series, when.will they get?? so its clear now india.wont get any youngsters in.team as india is not suppposed to play.many odis .before world cup. dhoni will never let pant play one good innings from him opening the innigs will get dhoni and rohit out of the team together. forget wc19 guys.
@DEEPAK, i second that. Ganguly made greats in players like Sehwag, Gambhir, Zaheer, Bhajji, Yuvi all of them were match winners. Where as Dhoni is responsible for making players like Ishant Sharma, Jadeja, Murli Vijay.
People complaining about Pant not getting a game today. Just relax. I am sure that the team is working with him in the background. The coaches would be taking a look at him in the nets and its possible that he is not ready for the big time just yet. He is already in the dressing room and will learn a lot with just that experience. Maybe Dhoni is mentoring him on certain aspects that we are not aware off, we just don't know.He will learn more with Dhoni in the team.Lets not jump to conclusions. The captain and the team management is wise enough to judge who is ready and they will back a talent when they see one.He is 19 and he has already made it to the team. It would be a shame if they jump the gun and he fails in the big arena.The people commenting here will be no where to be seen then and will be calling him to be dropped.Rishabh Pant certainly has potential and he will get his chances.Just have faith in the captain and team management.We want him to succeed in the long run for India
Pant not only replace of dhoni, he replace of kohli also...
There are more people in the stadium watching India-Pakistan women's match then India-WI men's match.
India need to look beyond Dhoni. The sooner the better. WI is without its stars, So time to test bench strength while series is already in the bag.
God donot understand the bashing for yuvi by you guys , seem everyone one of you in 20's and 30+ guys should not even stay in this planet, let alone play or work some where, when required yuvi played good , last match stiched a partnership of 66, hit half century against pak , played good till got lbw in CT final , nothing he do will be enuf for u guys i guess. . Please publish
if risubh pant gets a chance he will definately break all dhoni records, thats why virat and kohli want to keep risubh pant out of contest, virat not a captain material
so much for evin Lewis being an attacking opening batsman. lower strike rate than kyle hope
Still ,Jadhav not improve the fielding... unnecessary over through ..
Ganguly was the best captain in terms of giving youngsters a chance or Dhoni of the initial years. It feels like DK and Rahane are there just to hold the positions in case 'already decided' players are not playing. They aren't going to give chance to any player who threatens the Rohit-Yuvi-Dhoni trio. Pandey has already become a victim of this nexus. same players who started and made their careers at the expense of experienced players in the name of youth and now clinging on in the name experience.
If it was for experience, none of these Rohit, Yuvi or Dhoni would have got their chances.
Now they keep harping about Dhoni's keeping abilities, agreed he is the best stumper out there. But what else , he is just an average keeper who can't jump on either side to save runs against a fast bowler
For Dhoni and Yuvraj fan club. They have been great ODI players in the past but are spent force now. If it was for experience, these two would never had started their careers. Especially Yuvraj, who got mountain of chances by Ganguly
What west indies doing with Keswick Williams in there 11......This guy is no 50 over bowler, he have no wicket taking ability
dhoni pls you get injured, hope risubh pant plays in place of him
hope dhoni be injured, god pls
ms dhoni want to keep dinesh karthik as future wicjetkeeper, so that risubh pant will not break his records and fame
risubh pant should replace ms dhoni
dhoni very unsure of his place thats why he want to play everymatch, even he will play against kenya, namabia. nepal
DK who is 32 and w an average under 30 has been selected. I finally want to echo what I hear all over social media - VK is not captain material.
Still not a place for Pant. Hoping for another win today and there might be 3 to 4 changes in last game.
At last the yuvi bashing club should just rejoice. He is not in today. The point of India..pant is also not playing. International cricket is not ipl playing on Pata Indian pitches. We need both youth and experience going together. Yuvraj and Dhoni should be in the mix with young players.
Do Indians have a deal with Dharamsena? Why is he in every match that India plays.
Shame on Virat, not given opportunity to young Pant. What he trying to prove here to have clean sweep against week WI team. Don't forget that at very young age Rohit,Yuraj,Jadeja,Bhuvi,Dinesh K,Ishant S & including you(Virat) to play for India.
Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav could be rested as well.
I am assuming that after this match Shami will be injured again? Its good that Pant hasn't been tried because that's how you build a team for next world cup, by taking on all 35+ available in India.
Why kohli not pick Pant. We all to see Pant action. Yuvi is not fit for 2019. so, this is right time to take dicision. I like yuvi batting but for future it's not fit in team.
Can anyone tell me what's the point of this series in India's percpective. I know it is to groom young players like Dhoni, Yuvraj, Ashwin, Karthik, Rahane.
