WATCH - Jadhav goes low and slow

Jadhav's tricks claim Mohammed



How difficult is it to hit Kedar Jadhav? Ask Jason Mohammed. He bowls offbreaks, but they don't turn; they slide away a touch, if at all. He bowls them slow, so there is no pace to work. In this match he bowled with an arm lower than Lasith Malinga's, with the knee bending further to make his release even lower. Mohammed realised he couldn't expose the stumps, he had to impart all the power himself, and there was the dilemma of "will it turn or not". In the 31st over, Mohammed was beaten first by one slid away, then had to keep out one that kept low. Then his partner Shai Hope had a chat with him. Next ball he tried to force it away, but all he managed was a return catch. Jadhav even went for a double-play, removing the bails at the non-striker's end to let Hope know he was out of his crease.

India's misses



Though India restricted West Indies to 205 for 9, their fielding was not at its best. There were misfields in the outfield, a few fumbles, and some chances - some really difficult ones, some not quite so - missed.

Dhawan's downward slide



After his two fifties in Trinidad, Shikhar Dhawan has struggled to adjust to the slowness of the pitches. In the third ODI, he ramped, but because of the lack of pace, the ball settled with third man. In the fourth, he drove on the up and found mid-on. He repeated the mistake in Jamaica, driving on the up, ending up playing in front of his body, and giving cover a catch.

Kohli handles the short ball



In the previous matches, Virat Kohli's eagerness to score off the bouncer - a dominating-batsman's ego if you will - had got the better of him, but here he was prepared to wait it out. He kept ducking, weaving and leaving bouncers before he finally hooked in the ninth over, at least the eighth bouncer bowled at him. This was smoked clean in front of square for four with the wrists managing to keep it down.

