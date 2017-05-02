Raut, Goswami return for quadrangular series
Batsman Poonam Raut has been recalled to India women's squad for the quadrangular series in South Africa. Raut, who last played in February 2016, is coming off an impressive domestic season where she scored a century in the one-day final to help Railways beat Delhi and defend their crown.
Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who missed the Women's World Cup qualifier in February, returns after recovering from a shoulder injury. There was no place for opener Thirush Kamini and medium pacer Soni Yadav, both part of the squad that beat South Africa in the final of the qualifiers.
Batsman Smriti Mandhana wasn't picked as she continues to undergo rehabilitation for a knee injury she picked up during the Women's Big Bash League in December last year.
Nuzhat Parween was the lone new face in the squad. The 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who made her T20I debut against West Indies last year, is the second wicketkeeper in the squad, with Sushma Verma being the first choice.
This is India's first assignment under new coach Tushar Arothe, who replaced Purnima Rau last month. The quadrangular series, also involving South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe, starts with warm-up matches on May 4 before the teams move to a round-robin section, with each team playing six matches, and then a third-place playoff and final. All the fixtures take place in Potchefstroom.
will jhulan play today? plz pry me
Bhai batsman hi hota h, women ho ya man
can't understand why they are not giving chance to kamini . goswami can contain but she will not be among wickets.in southafrica we need pacebowlers dropping yadav is wrong .
This is a very good team; significantly better than fours years ago. Unfortunate that Mandhana is out with an injury. Glad that Poonam found form in the domestic matches. Kamini is tailored for tests, not the shorter formats and hence is a good omission.
@sreenathanizham, batsman is accepted as correct usage. If you look up the dictionary, it is gender inspecific.
Its batswoman, not batsman
