Raut, Goswami return for quadrangular series

Jhulan Goswami is four wickets away from surpassing Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs © ICC/Getty Images

Batsman Poonam Raut has been recalled to India women's squad for the quadrangular series in South Africa. Raut, who last played in February 2016, is coming off an impressive domestic season where she scored a century in the one-day final to help Railways beat Delhi and defend their crown.

India women squad Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who missed the Women's World Cup qualifier in February, returns after recovering from a shoulder injury. There was no place for opener Thirush Kamini and medium pacer Soni Yadav, both part of the squad that beat South Africa in the final of the qualifiers.

Batsman Smriti Mandhana wasn't picked as she continues to undergo rehabilitation for a knee injury she picked up during the Women's Big Bash League in December last year.

Nuzhat Parween was the lone new face in the squad. The 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who made her T20I debut against West Indies last year, is the second wicketkeeper in the squad, with Sushma Verma being the first choice.

This is India's first assignment under new coach Tushar Arothe, who replaced Purnima Rau last month. The quadrangular series, also involving South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe, starts with warm-up matches on May 4 before the teams move to a round-robin section, with each team playing six matches, and then a third-place playoff and final. All the fixtures take place in Potchefstroom.

