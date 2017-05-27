Harmanpreet breaks into Women's Super League
Harmanpreet Kaur is set to become the first Indian to play in the Kia Super League, England's domestic T20 tournament. The 28-year old was signed up by Surrey Stars for the upcoming season starting in August 2017.
Harmanpreet has played 139 international matches, scoring 2915 runs and collecting 34 wickets. She was selected as India's T20I captain in November 2016 and has been a vital cog in India's top order across all formats. She already has experience playing franchise T20 cricket, having turned out for Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League last year. She made 296 runs at an average of 59.20 in 12 matches but was pulled out during the final stages of the tournament to attend a training camp with the rest of her Indian team-mates. Harmanpreet was adjudged Sydney Thunder's WBBL Player of the Tournament.
The second season of the Kia Super League begins on August 10. It features six teams, with the one finishing on top after the league stage moving through to the final. The second and third placed teams participate in a play-off and the winner moves on to the title clash.
Pulled out for a training camp? What better training then playing a world class tournament with international players and still being judged the best player. Grow up BCCI
Way to go Harmanpreet, you're a superstar!
Hmm...cricbuff46w...you seem to have a crush on her
Being a big fan of Indian cricket, and closely following both men's and women's matches, I want to write this about Harmanpreet- A great, talented player for India with proven statistics behind her. Nice to see her performing consistently and making every opportunity count. Well-deserved Captain for India in T20Is and the flag-bearer of Indian Women's cricket for the next 6-8 years at least (would love to see more). With the talent and ability to perform exceptionally well even under pressure, she has created an identity for herself in the last couple of years. Harmanpreet, you deserve a lot of credit for your consistent performances with the bat and, an excellent fielder and useful spin bowler too. Wishing you all the very best and wish you play for many years ahead and bring many more laurels to Indian cricket. Thanks for making us proud with your wonderful performances. Makes me very proud and happy to be your biggest fan - from a die-hard fan of you Harmanpreet Ma'm. Good luck :-)
