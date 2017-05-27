Harmanpreet breaks into Women's Super League

File photo - Harmanpreet Kaur scored 296 runs at an average of 59.20 during her BBL stint with Sydney Thunder in 2016-17 © Associated Press

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to become the first Indian to play in the Kia Super League, England's domestic T20 tournament. The 28-year old was signed up by Surrey Stars for the upcoming season starting in August 2017.

Harmanpreet has played 139 international matches, scoring 2915 runs and collecting 34 wickets. She was selected as India's T20I captain in November 2016 and has been a vital cog in India's top order across all formats. She already has experience playing franchise T20 cricket, having turned out for Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League last year. She made 296 runs at an average of 59.20 in 12 matches but was pulled out during the final stages of the tournament to attend a training camp with the rest of her Indian team-mates. Harmanpreet was adjudged Sydney Thunder's WBBL Player of the Tournament.

The second season of the Kia Super League begins on August 10. It features six teams, with the one finishing on top after the league stage moving through to the final. The second and third placed teams participate in a play-off and the winner moves on to the title clash.

