'BCCI a male chauvinist organisation' - Edulji

The BCCI is a "male chauvinist organisation" that continues to look down upon women's cricket in India, according to former India captain Diana Edulji. Speaking at a private event, Edulji, who is part of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators that oversees the BCCI, also claimed that certain members within the board were not pleased by the impressive performances of the team at the recent Women's World Cup in England.

"I've always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women's cricket came into the BCCI fold in 2006," Edulji said, at an event organised by the Indian Express Group. "BCCI is a very male chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this thing. I was very vocal right from my playing days, from when I started. Even now, I would still say that it is not yet well accepted within BCCI that women's cricket is doing well. It is very difficult for them (some BCCI members) to accept the fact that this team has done very well."

"[In 2011], When Mr [N] Srinivasan became president, I would like to say that I went to congratulate him at the Wankhede Stadium. He said, 'If I had my way, I wouldn't let women's cricket happen'."

India's success at the Women's World Cup, where they lost a tense final to England, will spur more interest and development in women's cricket, according to the team's batting sensation Harmanpreet Kaur, whose 171* in the semi-final against Australia propelled India into the final.

"When I was young I would have to beg the girls to play with me so that we could form a team of 11 players. Eventually, I would have to gather girls who were good at other sports," Harmanpreet said. "When I started, there wasn't a single academy in Moga (Kaur's hometown). My coach started one just for me. Now, there are three exclusively for women."

Kaur also expressed her enthusiasm for a women's IPL in the near future, an idea that has been doing the rounds after India's recent performances. "I hope we don't end up saying many years later that 'we also used to hit sixes during our time,'" she said. "So, I feel if IPL starts now, then it's great."

