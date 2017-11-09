Deepti Sharma to turn out for Bengal

Annesha Ghosh / © ESPNcricinfo Ltd

India allrounder Deepti Sharma has been signed up by Bengal for the upcoming senior women's domestic season. The prospect of being under the guidance of a senior player from the national side - in this case Jhulan Goswami, who captains Bengal - outweighed other parameters, Deepti said.

"I'm happy I'll be spending this domestic season Jhulu di," she told ESPNcricinfo. "My job is to work hard and grow as a player, so whichever side offers me the opportunity to do so, I'm willing to work with them. In this case, Jhulu di's presence was a big factor - bigger than anything else."

Deepti was also in talks with Baroda and Railways since being granted a no-objection certificate by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Bengal will be part of the Plate division for the one-dayers this season. They are grouped among 10 teams in the Elite division for the T20 competition. Deepti is scheduled to leave for Kolkata along with Jhulan on November 18 for a state camp ahead of the season opener on December 6.

