Goswami, Raj star in India's title win
India women 160 for 2 (Raut 70*, Raj 62*) beat South Africa women 156 (Luus 55, du Preez 30, Goswami 3-22, Yadav 3-32) by eight wickets
Veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj combined to help India women clinch the quadrangular series by beating South Africa by eight wickets in the final in Potchefstroom.
Goswami, the record holder for most wickets in women's ODIs, and Poonam Yadav, the legspinner, picked up three wickets apiece as South Africa were shot out for 156 in 40.2 overs after being put in to bat. Raj then struck her sixth successive fifty, the joint most along with Lindsay Reeler, Charlotte Edwards and Ellyse Perry in women's ODIs, as India knocked off the runs in 33 overs.
While Goswami and Raj played stellar roles, Punam Raut continued to present her case for a berth in the first-choice XI ahead of the World Cup next month. Raut, who returned for the series after more than a year on the fringes, struck an unbeaten, 92-ball 70 to steer the chase after Deepti Sharma and Mona Meshram fell in quick succession. Earlier in the series, she had struck 109 not out against Ireland in a record opening stand of 320 with Deepti.
Raj walked in with India 33 for 2 in the 12th over. She added an unbeaten 137 with Raut as India, who were denied a record 17th consecutive ODI win by South Africa four days ago, continued to enjoy a successful run in tournament finals this year. In February, India had beaten South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup qualifier in Colombo.
South Africa started poorly today, losing Andrie Steyn and Trisha Chetty by the sixth over. Sune Luus, the opener who top-scored with 55, and Mignon du Preez, who made 30, added 73 for the third wicket to steady the innings before Shikha Pandey, the pacer, broke the partnership.
Luus' dismissal six overs later sparked a collapse, with South Africa losing their last six wickets for 25 runs. India's spinners returned combined figures of 26-2-100-5. South Africa's spinners, in comparison, went wicketless.
Always thought Mithali Raj was as good as anyone in women's cricket. Outstanding average and amazing consistency! Very successful captain too. Kudos, Mithali.
Congrats India. Well done. Now just keep up the monentum and good work coz Aus, Eng, Windies, Kiwis are a diff leauge
All hail Mithali! Without doubt she is the best batswomen ever. 5781 runs at an average of 52.8- this kind of consistency is just unmatched at this point. She will surely surpass Charlotte Edwards and end as the highest rungetter in WODIs with the highest average.
Salute to the Indian women team for win the Quadrangular series comprehensively . All the best for world cup 2017.
Mithali Raj & Jhulan Goswami are the 2 of the finest Women Cricketers not only in India but in the World. It is too bad that they had to fight so hard for recognition of Women's Cricket by BCCI. Indian Women had to push hard even to get half decent compensation & were only granted modest Contracts last year by BCCI after years of fighting for it. Raj is easily amongst the 3 best Batsman in the Women's Cricket today. Not only that these 2- Mithali & Jhulan- have inspired young Cricketers to the fore front by developing top youngsters like Raut, Deepti Sharma, Mandhana, Gayakwad. India is knocking hard for the World Title this year & justifiably so. Raj & Goswami deserve similar honours as granted to Tendulkar & Kapil Dev from the Men's Team. Kudos to Women's Cricket Team! It is great to see the slow but steady demise of "Gender Bias" in Indian Cricket.
Mithali Raj is Sachin tendulkar of women's cricket.what a player. hats off to mithali.
Mithali is a legend, her amazing consistency in scoring runs is just staggering. It's really sad that Women's Cricket pales in the comparison to Men's, that why she doesn't get enough limelight. But nevertheless, she is just outstanding, I strongly believe that she is the best batswomen ever in the world.
