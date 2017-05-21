Goswami, Raj star in India's title win

India women 160 for 2 (Raut 70*, Raj 62*) beat South Africa women 156 (Luus 55, du Preez 30, Goswami 3-22, Yadav 3-32) by eight wickets

Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj helped India build towards the Women's World Cup with a title win © Getty Images

Veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj combined to help India women clinch the quadrangular series by beating South Africa by eight wickets in the final in Potchefstroom.

Goswami, the record holder for most wickets in women's ODIs, and Poonam Yadav, the legspinner, picked up three wickets apiece as South Africa were shot out for 156 in 40.2 overs after being put in to bat. Raj then struck her sixth successive fifty, the joint most along with Lindsay Reeler, Charlotte Edwards and Ellyse Perry in women's ODIs, as India knocked off the runs in 33 overs.

While Goswami and Raj played stellar roles, Punam Raut continued to present her case for a berth in the first-choice XI ahead of the World Cup next month. Raut, who returned for the series after more than a year on the fringes, struck an unbeaten, 92-ball 70 to steer the chase after Deepti Sharma and Mona Meshram fell in quick succession. Earlier in the series, she had struck 109 not out against Ireland in a record opening stand of 320 with Deepti.

Raj walked in with India 33 for 2 in the 12th over. She added an unbeaten 137 with Raut as India, who were denied a record 17th consecutive ODI win by South Africa four days ago, continued to enjoy a successful run in tournament finals this year. In February, India had beaten South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup qualifier in Colombo.

South Africa started poorly today, losing Andrie Steyn and Trisha Chetty by the sixth over. Sune Luus, the opener who top-scored with 55, and Mignon du Preez, who made 30, added 73 for the third wicket to steady the innings before Shikha Pandey, the pacer, broke the partnership.

Luus' dismissal six overs later sparked a collapse, with South Africa losing their last six wickets for 25 runs. India's spinners returned combined figures of 26-2-100-5. South Africa's spinners, in comparison, went wicketless.

