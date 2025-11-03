मैच (25)
महिला विश्व कप (1)
विश्व कप लीग 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
रणजी ट्रॉफ़ी (19)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
फ़ीचर्स

'यह रात महिला क्रिकेट को बदल कर रख देगी' : भारत की विश्व कप जीत का जश्न

भारत की विश्व कप जीत पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, विराट कोहली, मिताली राज, झूलन गोस्वामी सहित अन्य की प्रतिक्रियाएं

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
03-Nov-2025 • 39 mins ago
Pratika Rawal gets off her wheelchair to celebrate with her team-mates, India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final, Navi Mumbai, November 2, 2025

साथी खिलाड़ियों के साथ जश्न मनाने के लिए व्हीलचेयर से उठतीं Pratika Rawal  •  ICC/Getty Images

भारत अब नया वनडे विश्व विजेता है। यह जश्न का मौक़ा है। न सिर्फ़ हरमनप्रीत कौर के लिए, बल्कि क्रिकेट जगत और उससे परी दुनिया के लिए भी।
India WomenIND Women vs SA WomenICC Women's World Cup

