Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - India gunning for 4-1 series win

Zak Crawley's drives were in abundance on the first morning • Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah's fourth over of the morning contains once of the deliveries of the year, an absolute seed to Zak Crawley that shapes in at his pads to lure a clip across the line, before jagging and climbing wickedly off the seam to skim over the top of the off bail. Crawley and the slips are dumbfounded by what they've just witnessed. The pitch is just beginning to warm up as the lacquer comes off the new ball, and there's more bounce on evidence one ball later, as Crawley stabs a somewhat chancy boundary down through the gully to keep England moving.

At the other end, Ben Duckett is enduring a tricky morning against the swinging ball, with his renowned desire to play at every delivery keeping the bowlers very interested. Siraj in particular has a phalanx of close catchers in front of square on the leg side, for those pokes in the air when he tightens his line into the pads. So far they haven't paid off, but one or two deliveries have flown close to hand.

Nevertheless, England's openers keep chalking up the runs, albeit with sizeable slices of luck including two leading edges in consecutive balls for Crawley off Bumrah, as he and Duckett look to keep attacking through the danger.