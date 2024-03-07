Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - India gunning for 4-1 series win

Devdutt Padikkal will make his Test debut in Dharamsala • BCCI

First blood to England as Ben Stokes calls correctly and chooses to bat first on a chilly morning, on a pitch that Nick Knight, on the commentary feed, has described as a "belter".

"Looking at the wicket, if you were in England on a morning like this, you'd have a bat," Stokes says. "If you look at the results of the last few months you could not come away with what you want, we'd like to be in a better position. But this is another opportunity to represent your country."

Jonny Bairstow wipes away a tear at his 100th cap presentation • Getty Images

Prior to the toss, Jonny Bairstow was handed a commemorative cap for his 100th Test appearance. Joe Root did the presentation honours, with Bairstow's mother Janet, sister Becky, partner Megan and son all alongside him.

"Jonny is one of our best-ever all-format players. Great to share the moment with his family," Stokes says.

Rohit Sharma admits he too would have batted first. "Another opportunity to finish the series on a high. It looks a good pitch, a bit hard so some good bounce that we've not yet seen in this series."

On R Ashwin's 100th Test, he adds: "Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family. We will be rooting for him to do the magic."

Devdutt Padikkal has been handed his cap, so will be making his Test debut in place of the under-performing Rajat Patidar, who was actually not available for selection after being struck on his left ankle during India's practice session on the eve of the game. Meanwhile Bumrah returns for Akash Deep. Three spinners it is.

Ashwin and his daughters at his cap presentation • BCCI

R Ashwin has also received a cap to commemorate his 100th Test. His ceremony took place after the toss, with Rahul Dravid - a team-mate on debut, and now his coach - doing the honours. Ashwin's wife and his daughters were present for the moment, but his parents sadly were not - as we know, his mother fell ill during the third Test so was not well enough to travel.

England Z Crawley, BM Duckett, OJ Pope, JE Root, JM Bairstow, BA Stokes (capt), BT Foakes (wk), TW Hartley, MA Wood, Shoaib Bashir, JM Anderson