Live Report: India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala - India gunning for 4-1 series win

Bumrah's starting to make the ball talk
Jasprit Bumrah's fourth over of the morning contains once of the deliveries of the year, an absolute seed to Zak Crawley that shapes in at his pads to lure a clip across the line, before jagging and climbing wickedly off the seam to skim over the top of the off bail. Crawley and the slips are dumbfounded by what they've just witnessed. The pitch is just beginning to warm up as the lacquer comes off the new ball, and there's more bounce on evidence one ball later, as Crawley stabs a somewhat chancy boundary down through the gully to keep England moving.
At the other end, Ben Duckett is enduring a tricky morning against the swinging ball, with his renowned desire to play at every delivery keeping the bowlers very interested. Siraj in particular has a phalanx of close catchers in front of square on the leg side, for those pokes in the air when he tightens his line into the pads. So far they haven't paid off, but one or two deliveries have flown close to hand.
Nevertheless, England's openers keep chalking up the runs, albeit with sizeable slices of luck including two leading edges in consecutive balls for Crawley off Bumrah, as he and Duckett look to keep attacking through the danger.
The average swing in the first 10 overs today: 2.4 degrees. In the first 10 overs of all other Tests: under one degree.
Early impressions as England bat first
Early impressions after three overs... there's an abundance of swing on offer, as was anticipated in the cloudy, chilly conditions, but the bounce in the surface is, so far, less pronounced than was promised... though having said that, Jasprit Bumrah jags an absolute jaffa past Ben Duckett's splice in his second over, so there's life in there somewhere.
So far this morning, the running has been made by Zak Crawley, with a flick for three off his pads against Bumrah, and a crunching cover-drive for four as Mohammad Siraj over-pitches. There are no beanies in evidence in the slip cordon (where Jadeja is making a rare appearance, with Shubman Gill nursing a sore finger), so it's not quite County Championship vibes out there, but it's not far off. Puffa jackets to the fore in the England dressing-room.
Padikkal to debut, England bat first
First blood to England as Ben Stokes calls correctly and chooses to bat first on a chilly morning, on a pitch that Nick Knight, on the commentary feed, has described as a "belter".
"Looking at the wicket, if you were in England on a morning like this, you'd have a bat," Stokes says. "If you look at the results of the last few months you could not come away with what you want, we'd like to be in a better position. But this is another opportunity to represent your country."
Prior to the toss, Jonny Bairstow was handed a commemorative cap for his 100th Test appearance. Joe Root did the presentation honours, with Bairstow's mother Janet, sister Becky, partner Megan and son all alongside him.
"Jonny is one of our best-ever all-format players. Great to share the moment with his family," Stokes says.
Rohit Sharma admits he too would have batted first. "Another opportunity to finish the series on a high. It looks a good pitch, a bit hard so some good bounce that we've not yet seen in this series."
On R Ashwin's 100th Test, he adds: "Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family. We will be rooting for him to do the magic."
Devdutt Padikkal has been handed his cap, so will be making his Test debut in place of the under-performing Rajat Patidar, who was actually not available for selection after being struck on his left ankle during India's practice session on the eve of the game. Meanwhile Bumrah returns for Akash Deep. Three spinners it is.
R Ashwin has also received a cap to commemorate his 100th Test. His ceremony took place after the toss, with Rahul Dravid - a team-mate on debut, and now his coach - doing the honours. Ashwin's wife and his daughters were present for the moment, but his parents sadly were not - as we know, his mother fell ill during the third Test so was not well enough to travel.
England Z Crawley, BM Duckett, OJ Pope, JE Root, JM Bairstow, BA Stokes (capt), BT Foakes (wk), TW Hartley, MA Wood, Shoaib Bashir, JM Anderson
India YBK Jaiswal, RG Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, D Padikkal, RA Jadeja, SN Khan, DC Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, JJ Bumrah
Back under starter's orders in Dharamsala
Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live blog from the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala. It could have been the setting for the ultimate series showdown, and for two days in Ranchi, we seemed odds-on to be looking at a 2-2 series scoreline. But India stretched their legs in the closing stages of the contest, through the peerless spin wiles of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav on the one hand, and through the nerveless rookie knowhow of Dhruv Jurel on the other, whose first-innings 90 dragged his side out of a major hole, before sealing the contest with a superbly composed 39 not out on the final afternoon.
And so, what should we expect at the fifth time of asking? Are England a broken team after three consecutive defeats, each of which seemed more dispiriting than the last, even as the margins between the sides became all the tighter? Or can England's uncompromisingly laissez-faire attitude to pressure and punishment drills allow them to regroup with clear minds and carte blanche to go again? For six of the squad, albeit just three of the starting XI, a visit to the Dalai Lama will doubtless have enhanced that zen-like approach.
For India, however, there’s no reason for any let-up. For starters, there’s the occasion of Ashwin’s 100th Test to inspire them (a landmark he’ll be sharing with England’s Jonny Bairstow), then there’s the incentive for Yashasvi Jaiswal to turn a monumental series into an all-time-great, Gavaskar-in-the-West-Indies-style leviathan. He’s already level with Virat Kohli's haul of 655 runs in 2016-17, the most in a series against England… what, realistically, is his limit now?
Then there’s the return of Jasprit Bumrah, a man who produced an all-timer of a performance to square the series in Visakhapatnam and whose hold over Joe Root has been a fundamental reason for India’s 3-1 lead. And, quite frankly, there’s the chance to rub England’s noses in it a bit, a notion that Rohit Sharma didn’t shy away from on the eve of the Test, with his latest digs about the B-word, and well, what is it exactly? Perhaps, over the next five days, England can serve up a reminder of just why they got the world talking so much in the first place.
The toss will be coming up at 9am IST, with play set to begin at 9.30am. In the meantime, here's some required reading to keep you busy, starting with the match preview by yours truly.
Here's Karthik Krishnaswamy with the dilemma that India, presumably, have worked out by now... three spinners or three seamers, which will it be?
And here's the lowdown on this week's caps centurions. Vithushan Ehantharajah considers the emotional rollercoaster that has propelled Jonny Bairstow to his 100th England appearance.
And here's Ashwin in his own words as he prepares to play his own 100th Test. Sidharth Monga sat down with him on the eve of the occasion.
And Sampath Bandarupalli crunches the numbers of Test cricket's most enduring performers.
