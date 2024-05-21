Live Report - LPL 2024 auction

Well first off we've had yet more changes in team ownership and names. The Galle Titans are now the Galle Marvels and Dambulla Aura are Dambulla Thunder. B-Love Kandy, Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers remain unchanged.

In terms of the auction itself, it's much the same as last year, except that now at least one local Under-23 player must be fielded in the playing XI.

Aside from that each team can have a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 24 squad members, including a mandatory six overseas players, with players to be categorised as capped or uncapped. Capped players need to have featured in at least one senior match for their country in any format (Test, ODI, or T20I).