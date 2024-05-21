Live Report - LPL 2024 auction

Dwaine Pretorius is Galle Marvels!
Dwaine Pretorius, the South African allrounder, enters at US$ 30,000. Galle starts things off and there's no further interest.
�
�
�
�
Janith Liyanage goes to Galle!
Time for the allrounders then. Janith Liyanage is first up at US$ 20,000. Galle wastes little time starting things off, Jaffna counters swiftly. In a flash it's up to US$ 30,000 as the bidding rises in increments of US$ 2,000. And sold to Galle Marvels for US$ 36,000! Dambulla also turn down their right to match option.
�1
�1
�1
�
Rilee Rossouw joins Jaffna!
Rilee Rossouw is another one in at US$ 50,000. Jaffna opens the bidding and that is that, or is it? A very late paddle raise from Dambulla takes it from US$ 55,000. Charu Sharma's hammer was already on the way down. Jaffna counter with $60,000 and that seals it.
�2
�
�1
�
Martin Guptill is unsold
Martin Guptill comes in at US$ 50,000. He too is unsold.
�
�
�
�5
Rassie Van Der Dussen is unsold
Ibrahim Zadran starts off at US$ 10,000. But what's this? Apparently Ibrahim has already been signed by Dambulla as a presigning. Guess he's off the auction block.
Rassie Van Der Dussen is next, starting at US$ 50,000. And he goes unsold!
�1
�
�
�4
Nissanka goes unsold!
Okay time for Nissanka, Sri Lanka's most destructive opener. Starts off at $40,000. There's a surprisingly long wait for Sri Lanka's only ODI double centurion, and incredibly he goes unsold.
�1
�
�
�18
Chandimal goes to Kandy!
Dinesh Chandimal, the Lankan veteran, comes in at US$ 40,000. And as the clock winds down, Kandy raises the paddle at the death. No other takers and Chandimal is B-Love! 2 from 2 for Kandy.
�2
�
�
�1
Ashen Bandara to Kandy!
The first category is Bat1, with Ashen Bandara the first player to go under the hammer. US$ 20,000 is his base price. Kandy starts off the bidding, as Jaffna counters with US$ 22,000. It goes back and forth with Kandy stumping up US$28,000 and... it sticks! Sold to Kandy!
�
�
�1
�3
We're underway!
Well not the auction per se, but the event. We've just had opening remarks from Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela and Anil Mohan, the head of IPG the marketing firm behind the LPL. We've also had a few words from Michael Clarke via video, as he announces that he is an ambassador for the tournament.
Charu Sharma will once more be the host and auctioneer. The auction proper is not too far off!
�2
�
�
�
Early signings
Teams have also been allowed to dip into their respective US$ 500,000 purse to make pre-signing and retain players. And each side has utilised this to the fullest. The big news is that last year's record signing, Madushanka, has crossed over to the Dambulla Thunder.
Colombo Chamika Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips
Dambulla Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mustafizur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran
Galle Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales
Jaffna Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
Kandy Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers
�1
�
�3
�1
Bidding and base prices
As usual players will choose their base price from US$ 10,000, US$ 20,000, US$ 30,000, US$ 40,000, or US$ 50,000. The bidding ranges and increments will be as follows:
- US$ 5,000 to US$ 10,000 increments of USD 500 per bid - US$ 10,000 to US$ 20,000 increments of USD 1,000 per bid - US$ 20,000 to US$ 50,000 increments of USD 2,000 per bid - US$ 50,000 and above increments of USD 5,000 per bid
�
�1
�1
�
What's new this year?
Well first off we've had yet more changes in team ownership and names. The Galle Titans are now the Galle Marvels and Dambulla Aura are Dambulla Thunder. B-Love Kandy, Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers remain unchanged.
In terms of the auction itself, it's much the same as last year, except that now at least one local Under-23 player must be fielded in the playing XI.
Aside from that each team can have a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 24 squad members, including a mandatory six overseas players, with players to be categorised as capped or uncapped. Capped players need to have featured in at least one senior match for their country in any format (Test, ODI, or T20I).
This year too there will be an accelerated auction, where each team will be allowed to nominate up to 12 players from the players' list.
�
�1
�1
�
Welcome to the LPL 2024 auction!
Alrighty folks, welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 LPL auction. Last year’s inaugural event saw Dilshan Madushanka emerge as the most expensive purchase, with Jaffna Kings signing him up for US$ 92,000. That was nearly a fifth of their US$ 500,000 kitty, but don’t be surprised if that number is topped this year.
Like last year it'll be the five teams representing Dambulla, Kandy, Colombo, Jaffna and Galle, and in all there will be 420 players going under the hammer today. If all things remain on schedule, the auction should start in about 20 minutes or so. Stay tuned!
�
�6
�1
�