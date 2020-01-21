India A 231 for 5 (Shaw 48, Samson 39, Yadav 35, Gill 30, Neesham 2-25) beat New Zealand A 230 (Ravindra 49, Bruce 47, McConchie 34*, Siraj 3-33, Patel 2-31, Ahmed 2-46) by five wickets

A day after being called into the senior side's white-ball set-up, Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson had a good workout against New Zealand A, making 48 and 39 respectively in India A's five-wicket victory in Lincoln.

In pursuit of 231, India had a strong start with Shaw and Mayank Agarwal putting on 79 for the opening stand in a mere nine overs. However, one ball later, Jimmy Neesham, fresh off winning the Super Smash, had Agarwal caught behind for a run-a-ball 29. Shaw then moved to 48 off 35 balls, including five fours and three sixes, before Neesham stuck again, having him caught by Kyle Jamieson. The rest of the middle order also pitched in, Shubman Gill (30), Samson (39), and Suryakumar Yadav (35) all making key contributions. Both Samson and Yadav had struck at over 180, hastening India's march to victory.

Krunal Pandya (15*) and Vijay Shankar (20*) then finished off the chase in the 30th over, with an unbroken 25-run sixth-wicket stand. Neesham, who had sustained a quad strain during the Super Smash, proved his form and fitness in the final of that tournament and followed it with figures of 2 for 25 in this one-dayer.

Neesham, however, wasn't as successful with the bat, managing just 1 off seven balls, before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. The left-arm fingerspinner collected two wickets, as did left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed, while Mohammed Siraj bagged the game's best figures - 3 for 33 - as the home side was bowled out in 48.3 overs.

Rachin Ravindra, who had won the Super Smash earlier this week along with Neesham, top-scored for the hosts with 49 off 58 balls. Central Stags' power-hitter Tom Bruce contributed 47 off 55 balls to tune up for the T20Is against India. Bruce will replace New Zealand's premier power-hitter Colin de Grandhomme for the final two T20Is against India.

New Zealand A's No. 7 Cole McConchie hit 34 off 38 balls, but lacked enough support from the other end as Siraj and Ahmed cleaned up the tail.