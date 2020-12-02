Toss India chose to bat vs Australia

India won the toss in the third and final ODI against Australia and decided to bat, which has been the way to go in the series. The visitors lost chasing in Sydney in the first two games, but were on the right side of the coin in the third in Canberra.

Both the teams made a host of changes each, now that the series is decided. Two debuts were handed out and three fast bowlers rested as they still have a big role to play in the rest of the summer. For India, left-arm quick T Natarajan was handed the national team's cap for the first time, while Shardul Thakur also got a game. Making way for them were Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini. In the batting department, Shubman Gill replaced Mayank Agarwal, who got India off to fliers in both earlier matches. They also switched their wristspinners around, bringing in left-armer Kuldeep Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal.

All the changes were, in a way, forced on Australia. David Warner is in a race against time to be fit for the Tests, Pat Cummins needed rest and, on the eve of this match, Mitchell Starc also suffered a back niggle. Allrounder Cameron Green was given his debut - presumably more as a batsman than a bowler, with Moises Henriques already playing the pace-bowling allrounder's role. Sean Abbott and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replaced the two quicks. Marnus Labuschagne was pushed up as the opening partner to Finch.

India: 1 Shubhman Gill, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 T Natarajan

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt.), 2 Marnus Labuschagne, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Alex Carey (wk), 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Ashton Agar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa