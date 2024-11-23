Matches (23)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)

Samp Army vs Nawabs, 8th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Abu Dhabi, November 23, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext
Samp Army FlagSamp Army
UP Nawabs FlagUP Nawabs
Tomorrow
9:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
[object Object]
Nawabs
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AGS Gous
8 M • 177 Runs • 25.29 Avg • 171.84 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 153 Runs • 17 Avg • 171.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Qais Ahmad
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 7.12 SR
Karim Janat
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 11.57 SR
Squad
SA
UPN
Player
Role
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hazrat Bilal 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Leonardo Julien 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Qais Ahmad 
Bowler
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sharjeel Khan 
Opening Batter
Taimoor Ali 
-
Jack Taylor 
Middle order Batter
Isuru Udana 
Allrounder
Umair Ali 
Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 November 2024 - day (10-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPT
DG1102
TAD1102
SA1102
BAT1010
AJB1010
CB1010
DB----
NYS----
NW----
UPN----
Full Table