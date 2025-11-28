Matches (30)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
SMAT (19)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)

Titans vs Bulls, 26th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Abu Dhabi, November 28, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext
Ajman Titans FlagAjman Titans
UAE Bulls FlagUAE Bulls
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Ajman TitansAjman Titans
64208
6
UAE BullsUAE Bulls
52304
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLDPT
QQ550010
AT64208
NW63306
VR53206
AS63306
UB52304
DG62404
RC50500
Full Table