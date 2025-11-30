Matches (26)
Bulls vs Stallions, Final at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (D/N), Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
UAE Bulls FlagUAE Bulls
150/1
Aspin Stallions FlagAspin Stallions
(T:151) 70/4

Bulls won by 80 runs

Player Of The Match
98*
tim-david
Scorecard summary
UAE Bulls 150/1(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Tim David
98* (30)
Hafeez-ur-Rehman
1/25 (2)
Rovman Powell
24* (20)
Tymal Mills
0/12 (2)
Aspin Stallions 70/4(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
18 (15)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
1/2 (1)
Leus du Plooy
16 (15)
Iftikhar Ahmed
1/7 (1)
end of over 105 runs
AS: 70/4CRR: 7.00 
Sam Billings3 (4b)
Karim Janat15 (7b 2x6)
Tim David 1-0-5-0
Qais Ahmad 1-0-14-1
9.6
1
David to Billings, 1 run
9.5
David to Billings, no run
9.5
1w
David to Billings, 1 wide
9.4
1
David to Karim Janat, 1 run
9.3
David to Karim Janat, no run
9.2
David to Karim Janat, no run
9.1
1
David to Billings, 1 run
9.1
1w
David to Billings, 1 wide
end of over 914 runs • 1 wicket
AS: 65/4CRR: 7.22 
Karim Janat14 (4b 2x6)
Sam Billings1 (1b)
Qais Ahmad 1-0-14-1
Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-7-1
8.6
6
Qais to Karim Janat, SIX runs
8.5
6
Qais to Karim Janat, SIX runs
8.4
1
Qais to Billings, 1 run
8.3
W
Qais to du Plooy, OUT
Leus du Plooy c Iftikhar Ahmed b Qais Ahmad 16 (15b 2x4 0x6) SR: 106.66
8.2
Qais to du Plooy, no run
8.1
1
Qais to Karim Janat, 1 run
end of over 87 runs • 1 wicket
AS: 51/3CRR: 6.37 
Leus du Plooy16 (13b 2x4)
Karim Janat1 (1b)
Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-7-1
Junaid Siddique 2-0-18-1
7.6
Iftikhar to du Plooy, no run
7.5
1
Iftikhar to Karim Janat, 1 run
7.4
W
Iftikhar to Cutting, OUT
Ben Cutting c Fazalhaq Farooqi b Iftikhar Ahmed 11 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 84.61
7.3
4
Iftikhar to Cutting, FOUR runs
7.2
1
Iftikhar to du Plooy, 1 run
7.1
1
Iftikhar to Cutting, 1 run
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossAspin Stallions, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Bulls
Tim David
Series resultUAE Bulls won the 2025/26 Abu Dhabi T10
Match days30 November 2025 - daynight (1-day match)
UB Player Replacement
Substitute
Fazalhaq Farooqi
in
James Vince
 out (1st innings, 10 ov)
AS Player Replacement
Substitute
Sherfane Rutherford
in
Binura Fernando
 out (1st innings, 8 ov)
Umpires
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
England
Nigel Llong
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Match Referee
India
Manu Nayar
Stallions Innings
Player NameRB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught1815
ADS Fletcher
retired hurt23
SE Rutherford
bowled03
JL du Plooy
caught1615
BCJ Cutting
caught1113
Karim Janat
not out157
SW Billings
not out34
Extras(w 5)
Total70(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLDPTNRR
QQ8620120.868
AS743080.638
AT743080.633
UB844080.517
NW73406-0.592
DG73406-0.651
VR73406-1.149
RC72504-0.301
Full Table