Bulls vs Stallions, Final at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final (D/N), Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Scorecard summary
UAE Bulls • 150/1(10 overs)1st INNINGS
98* (30)
1/25 (2)
24* (20)
0/12 (2)
Aspin Stallions • 70/4(10 overs)1st INNINGS
18 (15)
1/2 (1)
16 (15)
1/7 (1)
end of over 105 runs
AS: 70/4CRR: 7.00
Sam Billings3 (4b)
Karim Janat15 (7b 2x6)
Tim David 1-0-5-0
Qais Ahmad 1-0-14-1
9.6
1
David to Billings, 1 run
9.5
•
David to Billings, no run
9.5
1w
David to Billings, 1 wide
9.4
1
David to Karim Janat, 1 run
9.3
•
David to Karim Janat, no run
9.2
•
David to Karim Janat, no run
9.1
1
David to Billings, 1 run
9.1
1w
David to Billings, 1 wide
end of over 914 runs • 1 wicket
AS: 65/4CRR: 7.22
Karim Janat14 (4b 2x6)
Sam Billings1 (1b)
Qais Ahmad 1-0-14-1
Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-7-1
8.6
6
Qais to Karim Janat, SIX runs
8.5
6
Qais to Karim Janat, SIX runs
8.4
1
Qais to Billings, 1 run
8.3
W
Qais to du Plooy, OUT
Leus du Plooy c Iftikhar Ahmed b Qais Ahmad 16 (15b 2x4 0x6) SR: 106.66
8.2
•
Qais to du Plooy, no run
8.1
1
Qais to Karim Janat, 1 run
end of over 87 runs • 1 wicket
AS: 51/3CRR: 6.37
Leus du Plooy16 (13b 2x4)
Karim Janat1 (1b)
Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-7-1
Junaid Siddique 2-0-18-1
7.6
•
Iftikhar to du Plooy, no run
7.5
1
Iftikhar to Karim Janat, 1 run
7.4
W
Iftikhar to Cutting, OUT
Ben Cutting c Fazalhaq Farooqi b Iftikhar Ahmed 11 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 84.61
7.3
4
Iftikhar to Cutting, FOUR runs
7.2
1
Iftikhar to du Plooy, 1 run
7.1
1
Iftikhar to Cutting, 1 run
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Aspin Stallions, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|UAE Bulls won the 2025/26 Abu Dhabi T10
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - daynight (1-day match)
|UB Player Replacement
Substitute:
|AS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Stallions Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|15
|retired hurt
|2
|3
|bowled
|0
|3
|caught
|16
|15
|caught
|11
|13
|not out
|15
|7
|not out
|3
|4
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|70(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
