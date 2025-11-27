Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
SMAT (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Qavalry vs Riders, 23rd Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Abu Dhabi, November 27, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext
Quetta Qavalry FlagQuetta Qavalry
Vista Riders FlagVista Riders
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Quetta QavalryQuetta Qavalry
550010
2
Vista RidersVista Riders
53206
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025/26
Match days27 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLDPT
QQ550010
VR53206
AT53206
NW52304
UB42204
AS52304
DG52304
RC40400
Full Table