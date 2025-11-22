Matches (11)
Bulls vs Qavalry, 14th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 22, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
UAE Bulls FlagUAE Bulls
Quetta Qavalry FlagQuetta Qavalry
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Quetta QavalryQuetta Qavalry
22004
4
UAE BullsUAE Bulls
21102
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - night (1-day match)
