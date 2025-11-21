Matches (32)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
NPL (1)
Bulls vs Champs, 11th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 21, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bulls
L
Champs
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|21 November 2025 - night (1-day match)