Riders vs Qavalry, 23rd Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Abu Dhabi, November 27, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Vista Riders FlagVista Riders
Quetta Qavalry FlagQuetta Qavalry
Today, 11:30 AM
4h:53m
Points Table
Teams
1
Quetta QavalryQuetta Qavalry
550010
4
Vista RidersVista Riders
53206
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
5 M • 116 Runs • 29 Avg • 181.25 SR
D Pretorius
5 M • 79 Runs • 19.75 Avg • 179.54 SR
Khawaja Nafay
5 M • 144 Runs • 0 Avg • 276.92 SR
Muhammad Waseem
5 M • 118 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 187.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Tye
5 M • 9 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 6.66 SR
Sharafuddin Ashraf
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 7.2 SR
Khuzaima Tanveer
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 8.57 SR
Abbas Afridi
5 M • 6 Wkts • 10.67 Econ • 9 SR
Playing XI
Sreesanth (c)
Bowler
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Murali Vijay 
Opening Batter
Angelo Perera 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
CP Rizwan 
Middle order Batter
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sean Dickson 
Middle order Batter
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Ansh Tandon 
Batter
Izharulhaq Naveed 
Bowler
Harshit Kaushik 
Allrounder
Awais Ahmad 
-
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days27 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
TV Umpire
England
Paul Baldwin
Reserve Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Match Referee
India
Manu Nayar
