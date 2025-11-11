Matches (26)
Qatar vs Afghanistan, Only Match at Doha, QAT vs AFG, Nov 11 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Only Match (D/N), Doha, November 11, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Qatar
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan • 149/8(20 overs)
66 (37)
4/29 (4)
23* (12)
2/18 (4)
Qatar • 124/7(20 overs)
26 (21)
2/19 (3)
19 (17)
2/26 (4)
end of over 2011 runs
QAT: 124/7CRR: 6.20
Ikramullah Khan15 (23b 1x6)
Daniel Louis17 (14b 1x6)
Bilal Sami 4-0-31-1
Abdollah Ahmadzai 4-0-26-2
19.6
1
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 run
19.5
1
Bilal Sami to Louis, 1 run
19.4
1
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 run
19.3
•
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
19.2
2
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 2 runs
19.1
6
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, SIX runs
end of over 1910 runs
QAT: 113/7CRR: 5.94 • RRR: 37.00
Ikramullah Khan5 (18b)
Daniel Louis16 (13b 1x6)
Abdollah Ahmadzai 4-0-26-2
Bilal Sami 3-0-20-1
18.6
1
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Ikramullah, 1 run
18.5
1lb
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, 1 leg bye
18.4
2
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, 2 runs
18.3
•
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, no run
18.2
•
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, no run
18.1
6
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, SIX runs
end of over 186 runs
QAT: 103/7CRR: 5.72 • RRR: 23.50
Ikramullah Khan4 (17b)
Daniel Louis8 (8b)
Bilal Sami 3-0-20-1
AM Ghazanfar 4-1-9-1
17.6
•
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.5
•
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.4
•
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.4
1w
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 wide
17.4
1w
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 wide
17.3
1
Bilal Sami to Louis, 1 run
17.2
2
Bilal Sami to Louis, 2 runs
17.1
1lb
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 leg bye
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|Afghanistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 3571
|Match days
|11 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Qatar Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|6
|3
|hit wicket
|11
|11
|caught
|17
|22
|bowled
|19
|17
|caught
|26
|21
|caught
|3
|4
|not out
|15
|23
|not out
|17
|14
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 5, w 4)
|Total
|124(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
