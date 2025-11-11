Matches (26)
Qatar vs Afghanistan, Only Match at Doha, QAT vs AFG, Nov 11 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Only Match (D/N), Doha, November 11, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Qatar
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
149/8
Qatar FlagQatar
(20 ov, T:150) 124/7

Afghanistan won by 25 runs

Player Of The Match
66 (37)
darwish-rasooli
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 149/8(20 overs)
Darwish Rasooli
66 (37)
Owais Ahmed
4/29 (4)
Nangeyalia Kharote
23* (12)
Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
2/18 (4)
Qatar 124/7(20 overs)
Mirza Mohammed Baig
26 (21)
Farmanullah
2/19 (3)
Muhammad Asim
19 (17)
Abdollah Ahmadzai
2/26 (4)
end of over 2011 runs
QAT: 124/7CRR: 6.20 
Ikramullah Khan15 (23b 1x6)
Daniel Louis17 (14b 1x6)
Bilal Sami 4-0-31-1
Abdollah Ahmadzai 4-0-26-2
19.6
1
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 run
19.5
1
Bilal Sami to Louis, 1 run
19.4
1
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 run
19.3
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
19.2
2
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 2 runs
19.1
6
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, SIX runs
end of over 1910 runs
QAT: 113/7CRR: 5.94 RRR: 37.00
Ikramullah Khan5 (18b)
Daniel Louis16 (13b 1x6)
Abdollah Ahmadzai 4-0-26-2
Bilal Sami 3-0-20-1
18.6
1
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Ikramullah, 1 run
18.5
1lb
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, 1 leg bye
18.4
2
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, 2 runs
18.3
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, no run
18.2
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, no run
18.1
6
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Louis, SIX runs
end of over 186 runs
QAT: 103/7CRR: 5.72 RRR: 23.50
Ikramullah Khan4 (17b)
Daniel Louis8 (8b)
Bilal Sami 3-0-20-1
AM Ghazanfar 4-1-9-1
17.6
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.5
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.4
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, no run
17.4
1w
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 wide
17.4
1w
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 wide
17.3
1
Bilal Sami to Louis, 1 run
17.2
2
Bilal Sami to Louis, 2 runs
17.1
1lb
Bilal Sami to Ikramullah, 1 leg bye
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Afghanistan
Darwish Rasooli
Match numberT20I no. 3571
Match days11 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
T20I debut
Bilal Sami
Bilal Sami
Farmanullah
Farmanullah
Imran
Imran
Umpires
Qatar
Abdul Jabbar
Qatar
Muhammad Usman
Reserve Umpire
Qatar
Mohammad Nasim
Match Referee
Qatar
Aminul Islam
Language
English
Qatar Innings
Player NameRB
Zubair Ali
caught05
Shariq Munir
caught63
I Liyanage
hit wicket1111
Mohammad Ahnaff
caught1722
Muhammad Asim
bowled1917
MM Baig
caught2621
Shahzaib Jamil
caught34
Ikramullah Khan
not out1523
DAM Louis
not out1714
Extras(b 1, lb 5, w 4)
Total124(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>