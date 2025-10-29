Omarzai, Mujeeb and Zadran blow Zimbabwe away in T20I series opener

Afghanistan 180 for 6 (Zadran 52, Gurbaz 39, Raza 3-20) beat Zimbabwe 127 (Maposa 32, Mujeeb 4-20, Omarzai 3-29) by 53 runs

Afghanistan 's approach with bat and ball bore the same hallmark - a start so strong that Zimbabwe were put on the back-foot immediately. Their top order batted with purpose, their bowlers produced a five-wicket powerplay, and the result was a comprehensive win in the first T20I in Harare

Ibrahim Zadran's measured fifty set up a strong total of 180 and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai had a hand in both halves of the match - first providing late runs with the bat, then striking in the powerplay. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's guile completed the job as Zimbabwe tapped out long before a chase could take shape. Afghanistan, with their 1-0 lead, have now completed their 17th win in 19 T20Is against Zimbabwe.

For the hosts, the five wickets they lost inside six overs was the most they have lost in the powerplay. Sikandar Raza's 3 for 20 and Tinotenda Maposa's 15-ball 32 from No. 9 were their only positives. The two teams meet again on October 31 for the second game of the three-match series.

A blazing start, a brief stutter

Afghanistan scored only six runs from the first eleven balls, but not for lack of intent. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim kept advancing down the pitch, determined to play off the front foot even as Zimbabwe's seamers banged it in short.

The boundaries eventually flowed - four in five balls, in fact - across the second and third overs to change the momentum. Ibrahim drilled Blessing Muzarabani through midwicket, while Gurbaz cut Richard Ngarava twice over backward point and then drove him through cover. From there, charging the seamers became routine and the pair raced away to 63 without loss by the end of the powerplay. The fifth over from Brad Evans went for 16, with Gurbaz hitting him for six straight down and twice cutting over the infield.

Gurbaz eventually fell in the eighth over when he sliced Sikandar Raza to cover for 39 off 25. Ibrahim carried on briskly, and two fours off Ryan Burl in the 11th over brought up Afghanistan's hundred and his 31-ball half-century. But Raza removed Ibrahim and Darwish Rasooli off successive balls at the start of the 12th over, leaving them 101 for 3 and at risk of losing steam.

Afghanistan wrest back momentum

A single-run, double-wicket over from Raza had pegged Afghanistan back. For the next 20 deliveries, they went without a boundary. Sediqullah Atal finally broke the drought by pulling Maposa's short ball for six in the 15th over, but his innings ended soon after while attempting another shot across the line. Cramped by Muzarabani, he picked out deep backward square for 25. Muzarabani struck again off the next ball, jagging one back to trap Mohammad Nabi for a duck, and suddenly Afghanistan were 130 for 5 with only four overs left.

Omarzai and Shahidullah though - the latter playing his first white-ball international since 2023 - arrested the collapse. Shahidullah made 22 not out off 13 balls, collecting four boundaries by using the pace on offer smartly, while Omarzai's 27 off 21 ensured the tail wasn't exposed. Their 32-run partnership came in just 18 balls, and Rashid Khan lifted the final ball of the innings over long-on for six to take Afghanistan to a score of 180 that looked commanding again. The last four overs went for 50.

Mujeeb's magic, Zimbabwe's descent

There was a possibility of an exciting chase when Brian Bennett opened with three fours in the first over off Omarzai. But that brief flourish was all Zimbabwe had to show for their powerplay. They unravelled after that.

Mujeeb, a regular bowler with the new ball, struck off his second delivery in the second over. Tadiwanashe Marumani was lbw for a two-ball duck, and the next ball - a disguised carrom ball - dismissed Brendan Taylor for a golden duck as he sliced high towards the wicketkeeper.

Omarzai, who had gone for 15 in his opening over, hit back in his second by removing Raza and Ryan Burl, who was Zimbabwe's third duck in the top five. Bennett, the lone bright spot with 24 off 13, fell in the fifth over when Omarzai dug one in short and forced a mis-hit to mid-on.

The game had only one result possible from there on. Abdollah Ahmadzai rattled Tony Munyonga's stumps with a seam-up delivery and later scored a direct-hit to remove Tashinga Musekiwa. Maposa and Evans showed some resistance with a half-century stand. Maposa was the aggressor, hammering 32 off his first 14 balls, as they handled Rashid smartly and capitalised on Shahidullah's pace-on offerings.