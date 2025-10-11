Zadran, Omarzai and Rashid give Afghanistan series win

Afghanistan 190 (Zadran 95, Ghazanfar 22, Nabi 22, Mehidy 3-42) beat Bangladesh 109 (Hridoy 24, Rashid 5-17, Omarzai 3-27) by 81 runs

Afghanistan completed their third successive ODI series win against Bangladesh , all in the last three years, as they defended a modest 190 in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi. It was the lowest first-innings total at the Zayed Cricket Stadium but in response, Bangladesh folded for a mere 109.

Just like the first ODI, the Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan combination wrecked Bangladesh. Omarzai took three early wickets before Rashid's 5 for 17 blew away the Bangladesh middle and lower order. It was his sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Afghanistan's series win is a comeback after their early exit from the Asia Cup and the 3-0 loss in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Even though they dropped a few experienced players for the series, they had plenty of top performers in the side.

Ibrahim Zadran 's 95 was an invaluable contribution, especially when the rest of their batters couldn't muster up enough runs. Omarzai failed with the bat but showed his worth by contributing with the ball. He did the early damage by having Tanzid Hasan caught at fine leg when the left-hand opener top-edged in the first over. Najmul Hossain Shanto was next to go, run out trying to complete a second run.

Saif Hassan once again threw away a good start. He made 22 off 23 balls but having hit Omarzai for a four and a six of the previous two balls, he went for the uppercut and was pouched by Bashir Ahmad at the deep third. Omarzai's third wicket was Mehidy Hasan Miraz , who was trapped lbw for 4.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 95 off 140 balls • Afghanistan Cricket Board

Towhid Hridoy offered a semblance of hope before playing a needless slog sweep against Rashid to be bowled in the 17th over. He made 24 with four boundaries, but the dismissal betrayed his earlier approach. Nurul Hasan played the same shot in the 23rd over and missed the googly. He, too, was bowled.

Next ball, Rashid had Tanzim Hasan Sakib lbw. Rishad Hossain used the review to deny Rashid the hat-trick after he too was ruled out lbw. Jaker Ali fell in the following over as Bangladesh lost three wickets without adding a run. Tanvir Islam fell for a duck, lbw to Rashid, before Rishad was stumped in the 28th over.

Earlier, Zadran held Afghanistan's innings together after they decided to bat. He made 95 off 140 balls with only four boundaries while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He started with a straight six off Mehidy before hitting two more fours within the first 13 overs. His only other boundary came in the 30th over but his strike rotation kept Afghanistan going for most of the innings. He fell in the 44th over when Mehidy had him caught at deep midwicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal paid for their aggression, falling inside the first nine overs. Rahmat Shah's calf injury , too, disrupted Afghanistan. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Omarzai also fell cheaply, and in quick succession, to leave Afghanistan at 79 4.