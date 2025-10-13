Bangladesh must change approach and attitude to prevent series sweep

Big picture - 3-0 beckons for Afghanistan

Afghanistan will be eyeing their first ODI series whitewash against Bangladesh when they play the third and final ODI of the series in Abu Dhabi.

They stormed Bangladesh in the second game , bowling them out for just 109 defending a modest 190. Given how the confidence of the two teams have gone in opposite directions in this series, Bangladesh turning things around might not be on the cards. For Afghanistan, it is about fixing their batting a bit, while allowing their best bowlers to express themselves as they have so far.

They took down Bangladesh swiftly on Saturday. Azmatullah Omarzai took three of the first four wickets to fall, Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan fell trying to manufacture shots. Najmul Hossain Shanto was run out. Rashid Khan then ran through the middle and lower order with his accuracy, Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan attempting slogs and missing. Nangeyalia Kharote had Jaker Ali's number in the middle of Rashid's burst of wickets.

The bowlers had to do what they did since the batters hadn't. Afghanistan struggled through the middle overs but Ibrahim Zadran made sure they hung around till the 45th over. Zadran struck just four boundaries in his 140-ball stay, underlining the importance of rotating the strike on the slow Abu Dhabi pitches. Despite the middle order hardly contributing, the likes of Kharote and AM Ghazanfar kept Zadran company.

Compared to how Afghanistan have had several contributors, Bangladesh are finding it tough to locate even one or two. The batting frailties - they had scored 221 in the first ODI , which was knocked off with five wickets in hand - have weighed heavy on their overall approach.

Afghanistan's 190 was the lowest total batting first in 55 matches in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh's inability to chase down the small total was due to a misfiring top order, and how the middle-order batters surrendered to Rashid: "I think we have to sometimes play the ball, not the bowler," Mushtaq Ahmed, their spin-bowling coach, said of the approach

Bangladesh's bowling and fielding, however, have been good. They have tried to match Afghanistan's spinners, while the pace attack has definitely bowled better than their counterparts. The bowlers have given the batters a chance. The batters, however, have not responded as expected.

Form guide

Afghanistan WWWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLLWL

Ibrahim Zadran is the key man in the Afghanistan batting order • Afghanistan Cricket Board

In the spotlight - Ibrahim Zadran and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Ibrahim Zadran is Afghanistan's batting mainstay. He complements Rahmanullah Gurbaz's aggression at the top, and then drops anchor for the middle-order batters, and if he continues to bat long enough, acts as the perfect foil for the big-hitting allrounders. Zadran's strength lies in his adaptability, particularly between conditions. He also has the hunger for the big scores, as was evident in his 177 against England in the Champions Trophy this year. Zadran will once again be the key batter as Afghanistan look to make it 3-0 on Tuesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hasn't been able to lift his team out of the funk. He is new to the job, but Mehidy is an established member of the ODI setup. There's little question about his own ability to make half-centuries or take wickets, but that hasn't translated into Bangladesh victories. He has an under-performing batting line-up, which has been the case for far too long. The onus is on him to change things around. Bangladesh's captainhasn't been able to lift his team out of the funk. He is new to the job, but Mehidy is an established member of the ODI setup. There's little question about his own ability to make half-centuries or take wickets, but that hasn't translated into Bangladesh victories. He has an under-performing batting line-up, which has been the case for far too long. The onus is on him to change things around.

Team news - Rasooli to replace Rahmat

Rahmat Shah's injury has opened the door for Darwish Rasooli to enter the middle order. They could also give an opportunity to seamers Abdollah Ahmadzai or Bilal Sami in place of the wicketless Bashir Ahmad.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Nangeyalia Kharote, 11 Abdollah Ahmadzai/Bilal Sami

Mohammad Naim and Shamim Hossain could give a break to Tanzid Hasan and the out-of-form Jaker. Nahid Rana could also get a game.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan /Mohammad Naim, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Jaker Ali/Shamim Hossain, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan/Nahid Rana, 10 Tanvir Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and conditions - slow pitches make batting a grind

The generally sluggish nature of the Zayed Stadium pitches have meant that both sets of batters have struggled to find boundaries in the middle overs. The weather continues to be sizzling hot.

Stats and trivia: Rashid puzzle for Bangladesh