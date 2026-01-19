Afghanistan will be pretty satisfied with their performance, keeping in view their World Cup preparations. It's looking like a well-oiled machine, boasting a potent bowling attack and a decent batting line-up. They were set for a 200 or more total but slowed down a touch in the middle overs; Rasooli and Zadran were able to compensate for that dry period at the death and mustered a respectable total. Motie and Seales had decent outings with the ball. Thereon, it was always going to be tough to hunt this total down given the quality of Afghanistan's spin attack and the spin-friendly conditions. They kept West Indies under the pump, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. There's plenty of soul-searching and reflection to be done for West Indies -- only four batters reached double figures and there was no innings of note. Mujeeb, Rashid and Noor did the bulk of the damage. With not much time to regroup and strategize, they'll be back tomorrow, looking to keep the series alive