Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Dubai, AFG vs WI, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Dubai (DICS), January 19, 2026, Afghanistan v West Indies
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
181/3
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(20 ov, T:182) 143/9

Afghanistan won by 38 runs

Player Of The Match
84 (59) & 3 catches
darwish-rasooli
Cricinfo's MVP
108.92 ptsImpact List
ibrahim-zadran
14

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 14 fifty-plus scores in T20Is for AFG, the most, breaking Shahzad's record

162

Darwish Rasooli and Ibrahim Zadran's 162-run partnership is AFG's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 116 between Asghar Afghan and Hazratullah Zazai

Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 181/3(20 overs)
Ibrahim Zadran
87* (56)
Jayden Seales
1/30 (4)
Darwish Rasooli
84 (59)
Matthew Forde
1/51 (4)
West Indies 143/9(20 overs)
Quentin Sampson
30 (24)
Ziaur Rahman
3/36 (4)
Gudakesh Motie
28 (15)
Rashid Khan
2/19 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Ibrahim Zadran
AFG108.9287(56)100.3108.92---
Darwish Rasooli
AFG89.684(59)89.0889.6---
Gudakesh Motie
WI61.1828(15)31.8233.790/18027.39
Rashid Khan
AFG45.18---2/192.2645.18
Johnson Charles
WI44.8327(16)35.0544.83---
end of over 204 runs • 1 wicket
WI: 143/9CRR: 7.15 
Shamar Joseph4 (5b)
Jayden Seales3 (2b)
Ziaur Rahman 4-0-36-3
Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-12-0

Thank you for tuning in. Time for me, Rvel Zahid, to say goodbye on behalf of our team at ESPNcricinfo.

Darwaish Rasooli, Player of the Match (translated by Rashid Khan): The plan was simple -- just spend as much time as possible in the middle. That was the conversation between me and Ibrahim, and just to play our shots. I haven't had much in my mind, just tried to play my natural game and my shots, and not bothered by the long and short boundaries. It's a big win for us and a good start and I will try to continue.

Brandon King, West Indies Captain: We are disappointed to lose the game. We showed glimpses of good cricket but it wasn't good enough. Afghanistan are a team that have quite a few good spinners. We will talk about it on the day off and review the game. Our bowlers overall didn't do too badly, they did well in patches

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain: I feel like the bowling unit we have - runs on the board - that is something that gives us the best opportunity. Then the spinners we have make sure we hit the right areas. As long as we are bringing our best skills to the game, it doesn't matter whether we bat first or second. It feels proud to put on the Afghanistan jersey, it feels special. As a team, we are fit and hopefully we will have a good World Cup, Inshallah. We want to go with a proper playing XI, a good combination, and plan what will be best for us in India but our mindset and energy will be the same.

Afghanistan will be pretty satisfied with their performance, keeping in view their World Cup preparations. It's looking like a well-oiled machine, boasting a potent bowling attack and a decent batting line-up. They were set for a 200 or more total but slowed down a touch in the middle overs; Rasooli and Zadran were able to compensate for that dry period at the death and mustered a respectable total. Motie and Seales had decent outings with the ball. Thereon, it was always going to be tough to hunt this total down given the quality of Afghanistan's spin attack and the spin-friendly conditions. They kept West Indies under the pump, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. There's plenty of soul-searching and reflection to be done for West Indies -- only four batters reached double figures and there was no innings of note. Mujeeb, Rashid and Noor did the bulk of the damage. With not much time to regroup and strategize, they'll be back tomorrow, looking to keep the series alive

19.6
Ziaur Rahman to Shamar Joseph, no run

A good inswinging yorker to finish the proceedings, saw him stepping leg-side and followed him, he tries to smack it leg-side and doesn't connect. Afghanistan win convincingly by 38 runs

19.5
1
Ziaur Rahman to Seales, 1 run

Pace-off and pulls his length back, offers width, tries to swing leg-side and under-edges it to deep square region

19.4
2
Ziaur Rahman to Seales, 2 runs

Hits a fuller-length and slants it in from around the wicket, beautifully struck and it lands short of Noor at long-on

19.3
W
Ziaur Rahman to Pierre, OUT

Pitched up and gun-barrel straight, straightening down the line middle, tries to hoist it over midwicket and fail to connect, trapped lbw

Khary Pierre lbw b Ziaur Rahman 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 50
19.2
Ziaur Rahman to Pierre, no run

Good length and slanting across off, tries to smash it across the line to midwicket and doesn't connect

19.1
1
Ziaur Rahman to Shamar Joseph, 1 run

Flung down full and arcing across middle, yanks his front leg out of the way and pushes it between midwicket and long-on

end of over 196 runs
WI: 139/8CRR: 7.31 RRR: 43.00 • Need 43 from 6b
Shamar Joseph3 (3b)
Khary Pierre3 (4b)
Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-12-0
Noor Ahmad 3-0-34-2
18.6
1
Azmatullah to Shamar Joseph, 1 run

Rams a yorker on middle, digs it out to long-on

18.5
Azmatullah to Shamar Joseph, no run

Wanders down leg and he follows him with a shorter one at him that gets a bit of away of seam movement off the deck, doesn't connect on the pull

18.4
2
Azmatullah to Shamar Joseph, 2 runs

Around the wicket, climbing through from back of a length on middle, clonks a pull to deep midwicket

18.3
1lb
Azmatullah to Pierre, 1 leg bye

Ouch! Short and gyrates back sharply at middle, late on ducking and hit him on the front of shoulder

18.2
Azmatullah to Pierre, no run

A shortish thunderbolt on a nagging off-stump line, under-edge towards keeper, dies towards the keeper

18.1
2
Azmatullah to Pierre, 2 runs

Over the wicket, fuller and wicket-to-wicket, opens the face and driven along the carpet to deep cover

end of over 1814 runs • 2 wickets
WI: 133/8CRR: 7.38 RRR: 24.50 • Need 49 from 12b
Khary Pierre1 (1b)
Noor Ahmad 3-0-34-2
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-9-0
17.6
W
Noor Ahmad to Motie, OUT

Rattles the stumps! Good length googly came back in from off-stump, Motie tries to slog sweep it leg-side and misses the line. His ebullience comes to an end

Gudakesh Motie b Noor Ahmad 28 (15b 2x4 2x6 18m) SR: 186.66
17.5
1
Noor Ahmad to Pierre, 1 run

Came back in a fair bit at middle and off, opens the face and chop it towards cover, settles for a run

17.4
W
Noor Ahmad to Forde, OUT

Dragged shorter on leg-stump, good catch from Rasooli at midwicket. Looked to hit the ball the rope, ball rushed towards him and it just lobs up, fielder took a smooth running catch

Matthew Forde c Darwish Rasooli b Noor Ahmad 25 (21b 2x4 1x6 41m) SR: 119.04

17.3
1
Noor Ahmad to Motie, 1 run

Good length or a touch shorter on off, makes room and drives it to cover

17.2
6
Noor Ahmad to Motie, SIX runs

that's a biggie! Too full and slower, dipping on middle, smokes it into the top tier over long-on. golf swing

17.1
6
Noor Ahmad to Motie, SIX runs

over the wicket, juicy full-toss is sweet music for him, fetches it from outside off and sends it miles in the air, clearing deep square region 75 meters

end of over 179 runs
WI: 119/6CRR: 7.00 RRR: 21.00 • Need 63 from 18b
Matthew Forde25 (20b 2x4 1x6)
Gudakesh Motie15 (11b 2x4)
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-9-0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-29-2
16.6
Gulbadin to Forde, no run

On a length and slanting back in from outside off, pace-off, down on one knee to pummel it across the line and ends up connecting with fresh air

16.5
2
Gulbadin to Forde, 2 runs

Slow near yorker fractionally inside the tramline, arches out to slash it towards sweeper cover

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Ibrahim Zadran
87 runs (56)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
18 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
79%
Darwish Rasooli
84 runs (59)
8 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
1 four0 six
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
Ziaur Rahman
O
4
M
0
R
36
W
3
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Rashid Khan
O
4
M
0
R
19
W
2
ECO
4.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Afghanistan
Darwish Rasooli
Series resultAfghanistan led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3662
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days19 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
T20I debut
Quentin Sampson
Quentin Sampson
Umpires
U.A.E.
Akbar AliDRS
Afghanistan
Izatullah SafiDRS
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamimullah Hamid
Language
English
Win Probability
AFG 100%
AFGWI
100%50%100%AFG InningsWI Innings

Over 20 • WI 143/9

Khary Pierre lbw b Ziaur Rahman 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 50
W
Afghanistan won by 38 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
BA King
bowled44
E Lewis
caught411
J Charles
lbw2716
AA Jangoo
lbw39
SO Hetmyer
caught37
Q Sampson
caught3024
MW Forde
caught2521
G Motie
bowled2815
K Pierre
lbw36
S Joseph
not out45
JNT Seales
not out32
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total143(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>