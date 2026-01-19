A good inswinging yorker to finish the proceedings, saw him stepping leg-side and followed him, he tries to smack it leg-side and doesn't connect. Afghanistan win convincingly by 38 runs
Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Dubai, AFG vs WI, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
Ibrahim Zadran has scored 14 fifty-plus scores in T20Is for AFG, the most, breaking Shahzad's record
Darwish Rasooli and Ibrahim Zadran's 162-run partnership is AFG's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 116 between Asghar Afghan and Hazratullah Zazai
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AFG
|108.92
|87(56)
|100.3
|108.92
|-
|-
|-
|AFG
|89.6
|84(59)
|89.08
|89.6
|-
|-
|-
|WI
|61.18
|28(15)
|31.82
|33.79
|0/18
|0
|27.39
|AFG
|45.18
|-
|-
|-
|2/19
|2.26
|45.18
|WI
|44.83
|27(16)
|35.05
|44.83
|-
|-
|-
Thank you for tuning in. Time for me, Rvel Zahid, to say goodbye on behalf of our team at ESPNcricinfo.
Darwaish Rasooli, Player of the Match (translated by Rashid Khan): The plan was simple -- just spend as much time as possible in the middle. That was the conversation between me and Ibrahim, and just to play our shots. I haven't had much in my mind, just tried to play my natural game and my shots, and not bothered by the long and short boundaries. It's a big win for us and a good start and I will try to continue.
Brandon King, West Indies Captain: We are disappointed to lose the game. We showed glimpses of good cricket but it wasn't good enough. Afghanistan are a team that have quite a few good spinners. We will talk about it on the day off and review the game. Our bowlers overall didn't do too badly, they did well in patches
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain: I feel like the bowling unit we have - runs on the board - that is something that gives us the best opportunity. Then the spinners we have make sure we hit the right areas. As long as we are bringing our best skills to the game, it doesn't matter whether we bat first or second. It feels proud to put on the Afghanistan jersey, it feels special. As a team, we are fit and hopefully we will have a good World Cup, Inshallah. We want to go with a proper playing XI, a good combination, and plan what will be best for us in India but our mindset and energy will be the same.
Afghanistan will be pretty satisfied with their performance, keeping in view their World Cup preparations. It's looking like a well-oiled machine, boasting a potent bowling attack and a decent batting line-up. They were set for a 200 or more total but slowed down a touch in the middle overs; Rasooli and Zadran were able to compensate for that dry period at the death and mustered a respectable total. Motie and Seales had decent outings with the ball. Thereon, it was always going to be tough to hunt this total down given the quality of Afghanistan's spin attack and the spin-friendly conditions. They kept West Indies under the pump, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. There's plenty of soul-searching and reflection to be done for West Indies -- only four batters reached double figures and there was no innings of note. Mujeeb, Rashid and Noor did the bulk of the damage. With not much time to regroup and strategize, they'll be back tomorrow, looking to keep the series alive
Sifat Khawry : "India, SA, AUS & Afghanistan will the semi finalist with India being the champions.!! "
Nick: "Afghanistan could afford another batter instead of Ziaur RahmanWith Azmatullah "
Iftikhar Jalal: "What if Italy surprises us all and wins the World Cup, we've never seen them on the international stage before "
shafqat : "I think India will be the championS and my Semifinalists SA ,NZ, INDIA,PAK;"
Pace-off and pulls his length back, offers width, tries to swing leg-side and under-edges it to deep square region
Hits a fuller-length and slants it in from around the wicket, beautifully struck and it lands short of Noor at long-on
Pitched up and gun-barrel straight, straightening down the line middle, tries to hoist it over midwicket and fail to connect, trapped lbw
Good length and slanting across off, tries to smash it across the line to midwicket and doesn't connect
Flung down full and arcing across middle, yanks his front leg out of the way and pushes it between midwicket and long-on
Rams a yorker on middle, digs it out to long-on
Wanders down leg and he follows him with a shorter one at him that gets a bit of away of seam movement off the deck, doesn't connect on the pull
Around the wicket, climbing through from back of a length on middle, clonks a pull to deep midwicket
Ouch! Short and gyrates back sharply at middle, late on ducking and hit him on the front of shoulder
A shortish thunderbolt on a nagging off-stump line, under-edge towards keeper, dies towards the keeper
Over the wicket, fuller and wicket-to-wicket, opens the face and driven along the carpet to deep cover
Rattles the stumps! Good length googly came back in from off-stump, Motie tries to slog sweep it leg-side and misses the line. His ebullience comes to an end
Came back in a fair bit at middle and off, opens the face and chop it towards cover, settles for a run
Deepak: "India, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan for semis and India to win the world cup!"
Ojas: "Australia will win this world cup. Australia, India, South Africa, and Pakistan making the semis. Afghanistan will barely miss out on semis"
Dragged shorter on leg-stump, good catch from Rasooli at midwicket. Looked to hit the ball the rope, ball rushed towards him and it just lobs up, fielder took a smooth running catch
buttlerverse: "My semifinalists would be India(obviously), England, Afghanistan and South Africa. I really hope England win the tournament, they've got a great set of players this time but it's going to be India"
Ajesh Parackal: "My favorites are India, and I hope Afghan will be one among the final four."
Good length or a touch shorter on off, makes room and drives it to cover
Pavit: "Cliché, but most probable, Eng, Aus, Ind and SA to make the semis and Eng to clinch the title."
that's a biggie! Too full and slower, dipping on middle, smokes it into the top tier over long-on. golf swing
Suyog: "WI semi-finalists: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa,India"
over the wicket, juicy full-toss is sweet music for him, fetches it from outside off and sends it miles in the air, clearing deep square region 75 meters
On a length and slanting back in from outside off, pace-off, down on one knee to pummel it across the line and ends up connecting with fresh air
Rafi khan: "Our bowlers are on fire today, completely dominating the game! The result is already clear I guess. But the batting… oh, that's disappointing. After losing three wickets while two batsmen were well-set at the crease, we only managed 182. That's way below par--should've been at least 220, especially with the World Cup looming ahead!"
Slow near yorker fractionally inside the tramline, arches out to slash it towards sweeper cover
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Afghanistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Afghanistan led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3662
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
Akbar AliDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • WI 143/9
The subtle mastery of Rashid Khan
Zadran, Rasooli power Afghanistan to commanding win over West Indies