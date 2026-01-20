Zadran, Rasooli power Afghanistan to commanding win over West Indies

Afghanistan 181 for 3 (Zadran 87*, Rasooli 84, Seales 1-30) beat West Indies 143 for 9 (Sampson 30, Ziaur 3-36, Rashid 2-19) by 38 runs

On Sunday, Afghanistan beat West Indies at the Under-19 World Cup in Windhoek. On Monday, the senior side followed suit, producing a similarly clinical performance against West Indies ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

On a Dubai pitch that assisted the slower bowlers, Ibrahim Zadran 's unbeaten 87 off 56 balls and Darwish Rasooli 's 84 powered Afghanistan to an imposing 181 for 3. Zadran revealed at the innings break that the total was around 20 runs more than what the team had targeted after the powerplay.

The score proved more than sufficient as West Indies struggled for timing against Afghanistan's spin attack. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad shared six wickets between them, squeezing the chase and ensuring a comfortable 38-run victory.

Zadran and Rasooli dominate

Afghanistan found themselves in early trouble after losing two wickets in quick succession. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was run out off the first ball, beaten by Gukesh Motie's direct hit as he fell short of his ground at the non-striker's end. Sediqullah Atal departed soon after, punching a short ball straight to Brandon King, who pulled off a superb one-handed catch at first slip.

When Rasooli joined Zadran, Afghanistan were 19 for 2. The pair, however, settled quickly and went blow for blow through the middle overs. Zadran brought up his fourth consecutive T20I half-century, scoring largely with a straight bat to anything full and on the stumps, and using the pace on the ball to swing cleanly through the line.

Rasooli, by contrast, was more industrious, favouring cross-batted strokes to keep the scoreboard moving. He took a particular liking to Khary Pierre, striking him for 4, 6 and 4 in the 15th over to swing momentum back Afghanistan's way after the pair had gone 18 deliveries without a boundary.

The duo put up a 162-run partnership for the third wicket to lift Afghanistan to a competitive total.

Ibrahim Zadran brings up his fifty • ACB

Bad luck, worse catching for West Indies

The pair was helped by a sequence of eight balls that saw three drops in the outfield during the 18th and 19th over. Seales and Joseph both were employing slower balls and cutters to great effect, but luck was not on their side. First, Gudakesh Motie dropped a sitter at long-on off Rasooli; in the same over, Evin Lewis ran in from deep midwicket to drop Zadran. Soon after, Zadran was dropped once again by Hetmeyer at long-off.

By the time Rasooli had finally holed out going for a pull off the last ball of the innings, the pair had piled on their 162-run partnership in the space of 17.4 overs.

Ziaur Rahman has the last laugh on expensive day

Mujeeb ur Rahman had already spun one through Brandon King's bat and pad in the opening over of the chase, signaling how useful accurate spin would be on the surface. West Indies were 22 for 1 at the end of the fourth over, but threatened to break free when Ziaur Ahmed was introduced. Johnson Charles took 16 runs off his first four deliveries, making use of width as well as height to free his arms.

Off the fifth ball, Ziaur got the ball to rise at him off middle stump. The top-edge was skied to Dawish Rasooli. He would return in the 15th over, despite giving 23 off his first two overs, to take out Quentin Sampson (30) and kill the chase.

By the time he bowled the final over, West Indies had been reduced to 139 for 8. He trapped Khary Pierr lbw plumb in front of the wicket, and completed his spell with figures of 3 for 36.

Rashid Khan, West Indies can't

The most impactful bowler of the night, however, was introduced right after the powerplay. With the field spread, Rashid opted for a tight line outside off. He had Shimron Hetmyer dismissed off a slog sweep. Rashid's quick trajectory through the air ensured - with this ball, and the rest of his spell - that no one could get under him for the big hits.

Amir Jangoo fell victim to another sweep in his next over, the ball skidding through to hit his pads. He bowled 15 dots during his spell, giving away just 19 runs for his two wickets.

Twelve of those runs came off Sampson's bat in the 14th over: a six straight over his head, then another one pulled over deep midwicket. It was the highlight of Sampson's power-hitting on T20I debut.