Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)
Dadeldhura vs TBA, Final at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 10, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dadeldhura
W
W
L
W
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10 February 2025 - day (20-over match)