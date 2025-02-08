Matches (12)
SA20 (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
ILT20 (2)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
BPL (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
TBA vs TBA, 1st Semi-Final at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 08, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
6:30 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|08 February 2025 - day (20-over match)