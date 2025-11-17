Matches (26)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)

AFG A vs Bangladesh A, 8th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group A (D/N), Doha, November 17, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Afghanistan A FlagAfghanistan A
Bangladesh A FlagBangladesh A
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Bangladesh ABangladesh A
11002-
2
Afghanistan AAfghanistan A
11002-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sediqullah Atal
9 M • 500 Runs • 71.43 Avg • 144.5 SR
Zubaid Akbari
5 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 131.48 SR
Habibur Rahman Sohan
1 M • 100 Runs • 0 Avg • 285.71 SR
Akbar Ali
4 M • 99 Runs • 33 Avg • 186.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Bilal Sami
5 M • 10 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 11.1 SR
AM Ghazanfar
5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
R Mondol
4 M • 10 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 9.6 SR
SM Meherob
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
Match days17 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

