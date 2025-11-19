Matches (26)
AFG A vs Hong Kong, 11th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Group A, Doha, November 19, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Afghanistan A
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.182
|4
Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.618
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
L
W
W
W
L
Hong Kong
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 21:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A10 M • 508 Runs • 63.5 Avg • 143.09 SR
AFG-A5 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 131.48 SR
HKG9 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 118.1 SR
HKG10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 112.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 12 SR
AFG-A6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 11.7 SR
HKG5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 18.83 SR
HKG5 M • 4 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
AFG-A
HKG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
|Match days
|19 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
