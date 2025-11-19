Matches (26)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (19)

AFG A vs Hong Kong, 11th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Group A, Doha, November 19, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Afghanistan A FlagAfghanistan A
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Afghanistan AAfghanistan A
21102-1.182
4
Hong KongHong Kong
20200-4.618
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 21:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sediqullah Atal
10 M • 508 Runs • 63.5 Avg • 143.09 SR
Zubaid Akbari
5 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 131.48 SR
Babar Hayat
9 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 118.1 SR
Nizakat Khan
10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 112.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM Ghazanfar
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 12 SR
Bilal Sami
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 11.7 SR
Ehsan Khan
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 18.83 SR
Ateeq Iqbal
5 M • 4 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
AFG-A
HKG
Player
Role
Darwish Rasooli (c)
Top order Batter
Sediqullah Atal (vc)
Opening Batter
Abdollah Ahmadzai 
Bowler
Bilal Sami 
Bowler
Faridoon Dawoodzai 
Bowler
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 
Allrounder
Imran 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Noor ul Rahman 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Qais Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah 
Batter
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
Match days19 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A22044.079
SL-A21121.341
AFG-A2112-1.182
HKG2020-4.618
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA33064.560
IND-A32141.979
OMA3122-1.020
UAE3030-5.283
Full Table