AFG A vs Sri Lanka A, 4th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Group A, Doha, November 15, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Afghanistan A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sri Lanka A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
W
W
L
W
W
Sri Lanka A
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 18:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 446 Runs • 74.33 Avg • 139.81 SR
AFG-A4 M • 137 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 131.73 SR
SL-A5 M • 147 Runs • 73.5 Avg • 131.25 SR
SL-A5 M • 108 Runs • 21.6 Avg • 128.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 22.5 SR
AFG-A4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 14 SR
SL-A5 M • 2 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 30 SR
SL-A5 M • 1 Wkt • 6.88 Econ • 96 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
AFG-A
SL-A
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-15.55, Interval 15.55-16.15, Second Session 16.15-17.40
|Match days
|15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian
Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE
Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup
The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad
Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup
Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad
Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup
Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others