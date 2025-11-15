Matches (10)
Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group A, Doha, November 15, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Bangladesh A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Hong Kong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
W
L
W
L
L
Hong Kong
W
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 18:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A6 M • 208 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 138.66 SR
BAN-A3 M • 76 Runs • 76 Avg • 168.88 SR
HKG10 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 164.76 SR
HKG7 M • 95 Runs • 19 Avg • 123.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 14.4 SR
BAN-A4 M • 4 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 15 SR
HKG6 M • 5 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 21.6 SR
HKG3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 13.5 SR
Playing XI
BAN-A
HKG
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-10.55, Interval 10.55-11.15, Second Session 11.15-12.40
|Match days
|15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
