Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group A, Doha, November 15, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Bangladesh A FlagBangladesh A
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Bangladesh ABangladesh A
------
Hong KongHong Kong
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 18:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Jishan Alam
6 M • 208 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 138.66 SR
Yasir Ali
3 M • 76 Runs • 76 Avg • 168.88 SR
Nizakat Khan
10 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 164.76 SR
Aizaz Khan
7 M • 95 Runs • 19 Avg • 123.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rakibul Hasan
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 14.4 SR
Tofael Ahmed
4 M • 4 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 15 SR
Ehsan Khan
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 21.6 SR
Nasrulla Rana
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 13.5 SR
Playing XI
BAN-A
HKG
Player
Role
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Akbar Ali (c)
Batter
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rakibul Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 
-
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Tofael Ahmed 
Batting Allrounder
Zawad Abrar 
-
Shadhin Islam 
-
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-10.55, Interval 10.55-11.15, Second Session 11.15-12.40
Match days15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

