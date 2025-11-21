Matches (32)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
NPL (1)
Bangladesh A vs India A, 1st Semi Final at Doha, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi Final, Doha, November 21, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
L
L
W
W
L
India A
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A3 M • 137 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 220.96 SR
BAN-A6 M • 124 Runs • 31 Avg • 156.96 SR
IND-A3 M • 201 Runs • 67 Avg • 242.16 SR
IND-A7 M • 111 Runs • 37 Avg • 168.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A6 M • 15 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 9.6 SR
BAN-A6 M • 5 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 26.4 SR
IND-A3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 13.2 SR
IND-A5 M • 4 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
BAN-A
IND-A
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
|Match days
|21 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals
India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Wadhera-Dhir relay catch: out or not out?
A quick explainer for the controversy in the Asia Cup Rising Stars game and the new law for boundary catching
All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth
Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A