Ripon Mondol stars as Bangladesh A win Super Over to make final

India A 194 for 6 (Arya 44, Suryavanshi 38, Rakibul 2-39, Hider 2-44) tied with Bangladesh A 194 for 6 (Habibur 65, Meherob 48*, Gurjapneet 2-39)

Bangladesh A won the Super Over

Mondol delivered a superb 19th over, giving away just five runs and removing the well-set Ramandeep Singh to leave India A needing 16 off the final over; a target Bangladesh A nearly didn't defend.

With eight needed off the last three balls, Jishan Alam dropped a sitter at long-off to reprieve Ashutosh Sharma off left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan. Even worse, he parried it to the boundary for four. Ashutosh couldn't capitalise, though, and was bowled next ball to leave India A needing four off the final delivery.

Yet, India A found an unlikely lifeline thanks to a misjudged underarm throw from Bangladesh A captain Akbar Ali. As Harsh Dubey dug out a full delivery to long-on, he'd nearly given up but somehow willed himself to run a second.

Akbar collected the return and had enough time to run to the stumps to seal the game, but instead flicked an underarm throw that missed. With no one backing up, India A stole a third run to force a Super Over.

India A then perhaps misfired tactically, not unleashing the tournament's highest six-hitter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, to open. Instead, Mondol bowled a pinpoint yorker to castle a frazzled Jitesh Sharma, who premeditated too early and got into a tangle attempting to paddle. Ashutosh toe-ended a yorker straight to extra cover as India A ran out of gas, leaving Bangladesh A a mere one run for victory.

There appeared to be another twist when Suyash Sharma struck off the first delivery to remove Yasir Ali to a sharp catch by Ramandeep at the long-on fence. Akbar then took a strike with an opportunity to undo some of his earlier damage. Fortunately for him, Suyash's misdirected googly ended up being a wide and Bangladesh A sealed victory in dramatic circumstances.

Habibur Rahman Sohan led Bangladesh A's charge • Asian Cricket Council

As a result, India A bowed out following an underwhelming campaign, where they were also beaten by Pakistan A in the group stages, while also being pushed by Oman.

As chaotic as the finish was, India A would reflect on a poor finish with the ball as one of the major turning points. They conceded 50 off the last two overs alone, as left-hander SM Meherob made an unbeaten 48 off 18 balls. This included four stunning sixes in a 28-run penultimate over by Naman Dhir.

Meherob's cameo was the perfect sequel to Habibur Rahman 's 46-ball 65 up top that helped set up the game for Bangladesh A, before the middle-order briefly wobbled.

India A brought up their fifty off just 19 balls as Vaibhav Suryavanshi went big, hitting two fours and four sixes in his 38 off 15 before he toe-ended a slog to long-on. Dhir struggled for timing - he was on 3 off 10 at one stage - and fell soon after.