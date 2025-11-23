Matches (18)
NZ vs WI (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND vs SA (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Bangladesh A vs Shaheens, Final at Doha, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (D/N), Doha, November 23, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
L
W
W
L
W
Shaheens
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A4 M • 202 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 187.03 SR
BAN-A7 M • 133 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 149.43 SR
PAK-A4 M • 235 Runs • 235 Avg • 185.03 SR
PAK-A8 M • 106 Runs • 15.14 Avg • 113.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A7 M • 16 Wkts • 7 Econ • 10.5 SR
BAN-A7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 22.28 SR
PAK-A7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 11.53 SR
PAK-A3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 10.28 SR
Squad
BAN-A
PAK-A
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
|Match days
|23 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
Ripon Mondol stars as Bangladesh A win Super Over to make final
Suryavanshi scored a 15-ball 38 in chase but the middle order failed to fire before an unlikely lifeline took the game to a Super Over
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals
India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Wadhera-Dhir relay catch: out or not out?
A quick explainer for the controversy in the Asia Cup Rising Stars game and the new law for boundary catching