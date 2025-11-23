Matches (18)
Bangladesh A vs Shaheens, Final at Doha, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Doha, November 23, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Bangladesh A FlagBangladesh A
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Habibur Rahman Sohan
4 M • 202 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 187.03 SR
Akbar Ali
7 M • 133 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 149.43 SR
Maaz Sadaqat
4 M • 235 Runs • 235 Avg • 185.03 SR
Yasir Khan
8 M • 106 Runs • 15.14 Avg • 113.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Mondol
7 M • 16 Wkts • 7 Econ • 10.5 SR
Rakibul Hasan
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 22.28 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 11.53 SR
Saad Masood
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 10.28 SR
Akbar Ali (c)
Batter
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 
Bowler
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Ariful Islam 
-
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Rakibul Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Shadhin Islam 
-
Tofael Ahmed 
Batting Allrounder
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Zawad Abrar 
Top order Batter
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
2025/26
17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
23 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A32142.323
SL-A32140.970
AFG-A3214-0.321
HKG3030-2.947
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA33064.560
IND-A32141.979
OMA3122-1.020
UAE3030-5.283
Full Table