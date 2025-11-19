Matches (26)
Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A, 12th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Group A (D/N), Doha, November 19, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Bangladesh A FlagBangladesh A
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Bangladesh ABangladesh A
220044.079
2
Sri Lanka ASri Lanka A
211021.341
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Habibur Rahman Sohan
2 M • 110 Runs • 110 Avg • 229.16 SR
Akbar Ali
5 M • 99 Runs • 33 Avg • 186.79 SR
SSD Arachchige
7 M • 161 Runs • 53.67 Avg • 127.77 SR
A Wickramasinghe
5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Mondol
5 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 9.23 SR
SM Meherob
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 12 SR
V Viyaskanth
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 9.6 SR
T Mathew
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BAN-A
SL-A
Player
Role
Akbar Ali (c)
Batter
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 
Bowler
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Ariful Islam 
-
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Rakibul Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Shadhin Islam 
-
Tofael Ahmed 
Batting Allrounder
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Zawad Abrar 
Top order Batter
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
Match days19 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A22044.079
SL-A21121.341
AFG-A2112-1.182
HKG2020-4.618
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA33064.560
IND-A32141.979
OMA3122-1.020
UAE3030-5.283
Full Table