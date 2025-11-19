Matches (26)
Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A, 12th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Group A (D/N), Doha, November 19, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Bangladesh A
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4.079
|2
Sri Lanka A
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.341
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
W
L
L
W
W
Sri Lanka A
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A2 M • 110 Runs • 110 Avg • 229.16 SR
BAN-A5 M • 99 Runs • 33 Avg • 186.79 SR
SL-A7 M • 161 Runs • 53.67 Avg • 127.77 SR
SL-A5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-A5 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 9.23 SR
BAN-A2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 12 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 9.6 SR
SL-A1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BAN-A
SL-A
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
|Match days
|19 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals
India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Wadhera-Dhir relay catch: out or not out?
A quick explainer for the controversy in the Asia Cup Rising Stars game and the new law for boundary catching
All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth
Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A