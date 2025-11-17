Matches (26)
Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A, 7th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group A, Doha, November 17, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Sri Lanka A
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|4
Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong
L
L
L
W
L
Sri Lanka A
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HKG9 M • 333 Runs • 37 Avg • 119.78 SR
HKG10 M • 215 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 113.15 SR
SL-A6 M • 147 Runs • 49 Avg • 130.08 SR
SL-A5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HKG4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 15 SR
HKG3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 10.5 SR
SL-A6 M • 3 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 24 SR
1 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
HKG
SL-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
|Match days
|17 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
