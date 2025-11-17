Matches (26)
Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A, 7th Match, Group A at Doha, Nov 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Group A, Doha, November 17, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sri Lanka ASri Lanka A
10100-
4
Hong KongHong Kong
10100-
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Hayat
9 M • 333 Runs • 37 Avg • 119.78 SR
Nizakat Khan
10 M • 215 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 113.15 SR
SSD Arachchige
6 M • 147 Runs • 49 Avg • 130.08 SR
A Wickramasinghe
5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ehsan Khan
4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 15 SR
Nizakat Khan
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 10.5 SR
SSD Arachchige
6 M • 3 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 24 SR
V Viyaskanth
1 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
HKG
SL-A
Player
Role
Yasim Murtaza (c)
Allrounder
Babar Hayat (vc)
Batter
Aizaz Khan 
Allrounder
Anshy Rath 
Top order Batter
Ateeq Iqbal 
Bowler
Ehsan Khan 
Bowler
Hassan Khan Mohammad 
Bowler
Kalhan Challu 
Middle order Batter
Shiv Mathur 
Batter
Mohammad Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Mohammad Waheed 
Bowler
Nasrulla Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Nizakat Khan 
Allrounder
Kinchit Shah 
Top order Batter
Zeeshan Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
Match days17 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

