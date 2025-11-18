Matches (22)
India A vs Oman, 10th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
W
W
L
W
L
Oman
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A2 M • 189 Runs • 94.5 Avg • 270 SR
IND-A6 M • 111 Runs • 37 Avg • 168.18 SR
OMA4 M • 77 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 116.66 SR
OMA4 M • 64 Runs • 16 Avg • 84.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
IND-A2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 14 SR
OMA4 M • 3 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 22 SR
OMA3 M • 2 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
IND-A
OMA
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
|Match days
|18 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth
Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A
Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian
Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE
Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup
The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad
Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup
Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad