India A vs Oman, 10th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Group B (D/N), Doha, November 18, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
India A FlagIndia A
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
India AIndia A
21102-
3
OmanOman
21102-
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Suryavanshi
2 M • 189 Runs • 94.5 Avg • 270 SR
Ramandeep Singh
6 M • 111 Runs • 37 Avg • 168.18 SR
Hammad Mirza
4 M • 77 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 116.66 SR
Wasim Ali
4 M • 64 Runs • 16 Avg • 84.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ramandeep Singh
4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 14 SR
Muzahir Raza
4 M • 3 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 22 SR
Sufyan Mehmood
3 M • 2 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21 SR
IND-A
OMA
Player
Role
Jitesh Sharma † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Naman Dhir (vc)
Top order Batter
Abishek Porel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Harsh Dubey 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Ashutosh Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Top order Batter
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
Match days18 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth

Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A

Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A1102-
AFG-A1102-
SL-A1010-
HKG1010-
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA2204-
IND-A2112-
OMA2112-
UAE2020-
