10th Match, Group B (D/N), Doha, November 18, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Oman FlagOman
135/7
India A FlagIndia A
(17.5/20 ov, T:136) 138/4

India A won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

53* (44) & 1/30
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals

India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final

Himanshu Agrawal
18-Nov-2025 • 33 mins ago
Harsh Dubey pulls one away, Central Zone vs West Zone, Duleep Trophy semi-final, 3rd day, Bengaluru, September 6, 2025

File photo: Harsh Dubey stroked a patient 53 to guide India A home  •  PTI

India A 138 for 4 (Dubey 53*, Dhir 30, Odedra 1-18) beat Oman 135 for 7 (Wasim 54*, Mirza 32, Suyash 2-12) by six wickets
It was a must-win game for both India A and Oman. Only one of them could fill in the remaining semi-final slot from Group B in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. After being asked to bat first in Doha on Tuesday, Oman started with 52 runs in the powerplay. But just 83 more in the remaining 14 overs meant India A had to chase only 136, which they did comfortably as Harsh Dubey repaid their faith after being promoted to No. 4.
Dubey finished on a patient 53*, his maiden T20 fifty. He took 44 balls to score those runs, but made up after a slow start. With just eight runs off his first 14 balls, he bashed 45 in his next 30 deliveries. Dubey broke the shackles by pulling Samay Shrivastava in the ninth over for his only six, but it was the sweep shot which he kept using to maximum effect.
Dubey added 66 for the fourth wicket with Nehal Wadhera, who fell with just two more runs required to win. The target, though, could have been much higher had Dubey (1 for 30), who was the Player of the Match, and Suyash Sharma (2 for 12) not slowed Oman down with the ball. Their four overs after the powerplay fetched just 19 runs on a slow pitch where the ball gripped and turned.
Oman's captain Hammad Mirza had thumped 32 runs in 16 balls out of the 37 that were scored in the first four overs. No other Oman batter found the going so smooth, though. Wasim Ali scored 54* in 45 deliveries as he held one end up, even as India A also used part-time spinner Naman Dhir, whose two overs got him 1 for 5.
As a result of the win, India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final.
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

India A Innings
Player NameRB
V Suryavanshi
caught1213
P Arya
caught106
Naman Dhir
caught3019
HS Dubey
not out5344
N Wadhera
caught2324
JM Sharma
not out41
Extras(w 6)
Total138(4 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A22044.079
SL-A21121.341
AFG-A2112-1.182
HKG2020-4.618
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA33064.560
IND-A32141.979
OMA3122-1.020
UAE3030-5.283
Full Table